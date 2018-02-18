DAWN.COM

COAS urges US not to blame Pakistan for its failures

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterFebruary 18, 2018

Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa gives his speech on day two of the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2018. —AFP
ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Saturday asked the US to stop blaming Pakistan for its problems in Afghanistan and instead search for the reasons for its failures.

He was speaking at the Munich Security Conference where military chiefs and civilian leaders have gathered to discuss the world’s most pressing security issues. The conference is a three-day event.

Tensions between Islamabad and Washington intensified after the announcement of Trump administration’s strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan, which was very critical of Pakistan for its alleged inaction against terrorist sanctuaries allegedly used for sustaining the insurgency in Afghanistan.

A bilateral engagement process started afterwards to find common ground, but the National Security Strategy document unveiled by the US, President Trump’s New Year’s Day tweet, and suspension of security aid left little doubt that the extensive Pak-US talks had failed to resolve the differences.

Almost at the same time as suspension of security aid, Pentagon quietly opened another channel with the GHQ over the problems in security cooperation. The GHQ later shared broader sense of conversations with US Centcom Commander Gen Joseph Votel and an unnamed American senator.

It is widely believed the GHQ is running a secret dialogue with the US. Recently, at the corps commanders’ conference the military’s top brass had signalled its desire for cooperation with the US.

In Munich the army chief again categorically denied the existence of terrorist sanctuaries on the country’s soil and recalled the steps taken to prevent unauthorised movements across the porous border.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan was being attacked from terrorist hideouts on Afghan soil. He also emphasised the need for repatriation of 2.7 million Afghan refugees currently residing in Pakistan.

Pointing to the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State safe havens, he said terrorists had established sanctuaries on the Afghan soil along the border with Pakistan.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan had rendered a lot of sacrifices for defeating terrorism. He also underscored the importance of international cooperation against terrorism.

Speaking about the operations launched in the country against terrorists, he said that besides kinetic operations, a lot of emphasis had been put on cutting off their financial sources.

He said Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations were being carried out under a National Action Plan.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2018

Comments (34)

Jawaid
Feb 18, 2018 09:40am

Very true, Sir.

Sachin
Feb 18, 2018 09:46am

I respect Bajwaji. The reality on ground is very very complicated and created by decades of bad policy and strAtegic miscalculations.

Zak
Feb 18, 2018 10:36am

Well said Sir.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 18, 2018 10:37am

What are we going to gain from explaining to them what they already know. The tragedy is that we have served their purpose and they are out for getting rid of us now. Unfortunately for us, the powers that be in our country lack the vision to see in the future and consider themselves the last word in wisdom, never seeking views from others, who might differentiate from them for valid reasons. The price, eventually, has to be paid by the nation for the follies committed. Hasn't the time yet come to call a national conference without the propaganda hyperbole in order to assess the past wrong doings and to work out the strategy for the future keeping in line the nation's interests instead of personal welfares in mind.

Ash2000
Feb 18, 2018 10:38am

Lie will remain lie even if you say thousand times as whole world also have eyes and ears.

Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 18, 2018 10:38am

American failure depends upon ignoring the ground facts and an unrealistic approach to the burning conflicts...

Dr. Doctor
Feb 18, 2018 10:49am

He read the truth from a written script but his reading was pathetic.

We need better schooling.

ga
Feb 18, 2018 11:07am

US debacles stem from Cuba to Vietnam to Iraq to Syria to Afghanistan. Has to be the most incompetent military yet the most powerful in history.

KN
Feb 18, 2018 11:07am

Statements of this kind are of no use now. Enough time and opportunities were given but didn't work.

riz1
Feb 18, 2018 11:17am

When non-resident Pakistanis in the USA talk to American senators and people-representatives for instance in California, they keep telling us to be honest, truthful instead of repeating stylised narratives that do not have any basis in reality. When one does a reading on expert analyses on the matter by experts and ex-services heads, it does appear that the Americans have a point. We need to change our narratives.

FAIR
Feb 18, 2018 11:17am

They have already stopped blaming and started taking action already

Jjacky
Feb 18, 2018 11:36am

US has already learned lessons and is now taking proper steps as to how to convert its failure into success, but this time without pakistans help.

Tariq Khan
Feb 18, 2018 11:39am

US wants to damage pak they will continue finding reasons.

Prateik
Feb 18, 2018 11:53am

Pakistan and USA relationship has become burdensome.

Yaser Masood
Feb 18, 2018 11:54am

As a public servant he has no business to conduct policy matters. He should keep low profile. Period.

Mehmood
Feb 18, 2018 12:09pm

It seems that only Gen. Bajwa & CJP are doing their duty while others are enjoying protocol and perks....

Jonathan
Feb 18, 2018 12:25pm

Right on the money!

citizen
Feb 18, 2018 12:57pm

After a stern message from COAS, hope US mend its way and toe our line..Everybody scared of our military might !!!

ExMohajirInUK
Feb 18, 2018 12:59pm

Very bad move by COAS, the timing is utterly wrong, don't know who is advising him to make such statements in current circumstances.

It's Economy Stupid
Feb 18, 2018 01:00pm

Tough talk is for domestic consumption.

Haroon
Feb 18, 2018 01:26pm

True Pakistan’s failure is not because of Pakistan; it’s because of the US not giving enough compensation

Ali Naqvi
Feb 18, 2018 01:30pm

Now We are sending troops to Saudia and that we surely blame for uncertainty inside Pakistan after 40 years ahead.

Ashish Kumar
Feb 18, 2018 01:32pm

Sir nobody has ever said anything like that. Sir, you are a sir.

Nasir saab
Feb 18, 2018 02:03pm

So who should we as citizens of Pakistan blame for our failures ?

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 18, 2018 02:14pm

Forget about US of Trump. Keep good relations with China and Russia. US has become blackmailer.

Rafique Ahmed
Feb 18, 2018 02:43pm

US and Pakistan are entirely on different tracks virtually on all matters. It is better for Pakistan to end its dependence on US in the areas of economics, defense, technology, etc. Enhance the relations with other partners such as China, Russia, GCC countries, South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, Japan, etc.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2018 02:51pm

Excellent and true statement.

Shabideh
Feb 18, 2018 03:04pm

Wow. Seems like everyone commenting here is an “expert” in world politics.

Global observer
Feb 18, 2018 03:16pm

Well said Gen Bajwa. Pakistani nation is proud of you. Thanks

SNB
Feb 18, 2018 03:41pm

After General's stern message, USA will think twice before uttering a word against Pakistan

Tamza
Feb 18, 2018 03:43pm

@Jjacky Dream on mine ignorant one. US’s Afghanistan problem CANNOT be resolved without Pakistan ‘cooperation’. Mr tRump thinks this is a property deal where his bluffing and bluster will get response.

Tamza
Feb 18, 2018 03:46pm

@ExMohajirInUK This IS the PERFECT response; the US knows they must beg Pakistan cooperation -

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 18, 2018 03:49pm

Well delivered speech based on ground realities, facts and Pakistan's sacrifices, but, will this make any difference, as US, UK, Germany and other important countries have already decided to put Pakistan's name on grey list! We should not be worry, and concentrate on our ultimate objectives relating to our security and getting rid of corruption from our society.

Wild Guy99
Feb 18, 2018 04:19pm

Good job done by COAS.

