COAS urges US not to blame Pakistan for its failures
ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Saturday asked the US to stop blaming Pakistan for its problems in Afghanistan and instead search for the reasons for its failures.
He was speaking at the Munich Security Conference where military chiefs and civilian leaders have gathered to discuss the world’s most pressing security issues. The conference is a three-day event.
Tensions between Islamabad and Washington intensified after the announcement of Trump administration’s strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan, which was very critical of Pakistan for its alleged inaction against terrorist sanctuaries allegedly used for sustaining the insurgency in Afghanistan.
A bilateral engagement process started afterwards to find common ground, but the National Security Strategy document unveiled by the US, President Trump’s New Year’s Day tweet, and suspension of security aid left little doubt that the extensive Pak-US talks had failed to resolve the differences.
Almost at the same time as suspension of security aid, Pentagon quietly opened another channel with the GHQ over the problems in security cooperation. The GHQ later shared broader sense of conversations with US Centcom Commander Gen Joseph Votel and an unnamed American senator.
It is widely believed the GHQ is running a secret dialogue with the US. Recently, at the corps commanders’ conference the military’s top brass had signalled its desire for cooperation with the US.
In Munich the army chief again categorically denied the existence of terrorist sanctuaries on the country’s soil and recalled the steps taken to prevent unauthorised movements across the porous border.
Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan was being attacked from terrorist hideouts on Afghan soil. He also emphasised the need for repatriation of 2.7 million Afghan refugees currently residing in Pakistan.
Pointing to the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State safe havens, he said terrorists had established sanctuaries on the Afghan soil along the border with Pakistan.
Gen Bajwa said Pakistan had rendered a lot of sacrifices for defeating terrorism. He also underscored the importance of international cooperation against terrorism.
Speaking about the operations launched in the country against terrorists, he said that besides kinetic operations, a lot of emphasis had been put on cutting off their financial sources.
He said Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations were being carried out under a National Action Plan.
Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2018
Very true, Sir.
I respect Bajwaji. The reality on ground is very very complicated and created by decades of bad policy and strAtegic miscalculations.
Well said Sir.
What are we going to gain from explaining to them what they already know. The tragedy is that we have served their purpose and they are out for getting rid of us now. Unfortunately for us, the powers that be in our country lack the vision to see in the future and consider themselves the last word in wisdom, never seeking views from others, who might differentiate from them for valid reasons. The price, eventually, has to be paid by the nation for the follies committed. Hasn't the time yet come to call a national conference without the propaganda hyperbole in order to assess the past wrong doings and to work out the strategy for the future keeping in line the nation's interests instead of personal welfares in mind.
Lie will remain lie even if you say thousand times as whole world also have eyes and ears.
American failure depends upon ignoring the ground facts and an unrealistic approach to the burning conflicts...
He read the truth from a written script but his reading was pathetic.
We need better schooling.
US debacles stem from Cuba to Vietnam to Iraq to Syria to Afghanistan. Has to be the most incompetent military yet the most powerful in history.
Statements of this kind are of no use now. Enough time and opportunities were given but didn't work.
When non-resident Pakistanis in the USA talk to American senators and people-representatives for instance in California, they keep telling us to be honest, truthful instead of repeating stylised narratives that do not have any basis in reality. When one does a reading on expert analyses on the matter by experts and ex-services heads, it does appear that the Americans have a point. We need to change our narratives.
They have already stopped blaming and started taking action already
US has already learned lessons and is now taking proper steps as to how to convert its failure into success, but this time without pakistans help.
US wants to damage pak they will continue finding reasons.
Pakistan and USA relationship has become burdensome.
As a public servant he has no business to conduct policy matters. He should keep low profile. Period.
It seems that only Gen. Bajwa & CJP are doing their duty while others are enjoying protocol and perks....
Right on the money!
After a stern message from COAS, hope US mend its way and toe our line..Everybody scared of our military might !!!
Very bad move by COAS, the timing is utterly wrong, don't know who is advising him to make such statements in current circumstances.
Tough talk is for domestic consumption.
True Pakistan’s failure is not because of Pakistan; it’s because of the US not giving enough compensation
Now We are sending troops to Saudia and that we surely blame for uncertainty inside Pakistan after 40 years ahead.
Sir nobody has ever said anything like that. Sir, you are a sir.
So who should we as citizens of Pakistan blame for our failures ?
Forget about US of Trump. Keep good relations with China and Russia. US has become blackmailer.
US and Pakistan are entirely on different tracks virtually on all matters. It is better for Pakistan to end its dependence on US in the areas of economics, defense, technology, etc. Enhance the relations with other partners such as China, Russia, GCC countries, South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, Japan, etc.
Excellent and true statement.
Wow. Seems like everyone commenting here is an “expert” in world politics.
Well said Gen Bajwa. Pakistani nation is proud of you. Thanks
After General's stern message, USA will think twice before uttering a word against Pakistan
@Jjacky Dream on mine ignorant one. US’s Afghanistan problem CANNOT be resolved without Pakistan ‘cooperation’. Mr tRump thinks this is a property deal where his bluffing and bluster will get response.
@ExMohajirInUK This IS the PERFECT response; the US knows they must beg Pakistan cooperation -
Well delivered speech based on ground realities, facts and Pakistan's sacrifices, but, will this make any difference, as US, UK, Germany and other important countries have already decided to put Pakistan's name on grey list! We should not be worry, and concentrate on our ultimate objectives relating to our security and getting rid of corruption from our society.
Good job done by COAS.