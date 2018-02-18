17 PU students expelled for brawl

LAHORE: The Punjab University administration on Saturday expelled 13 students belonging to the Islami Jamiat Tulaba (IJT) and four others from Pakhtun and Baloch organisations in the first phase of disciplinary action over a brawl on the campus.

As many as 12 students were injured when IJT and Pakhtun Council students clashed over holding a welcome party last month.

The university administration had registered cases under terrorism charges against the students which were latter quashed after intervention of the Balochistan government.

Action taken against 13 IJT, 4 Pakhtun members

More than 225 students, who were arrested during the operation, were later released from the jails after withdrawal of terrorism charges.

The disciplinary committee has also initiated second phase of the inquiry while issuing notices to 30 more students on the basis of evidences being collected.

A PU spokesman claimed that it was for the first time in the recent history of the university that those involved in creating unrest were handed down major penalty [of expulsion].

On the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, the committee, consisting of senior professors maintained objectivity and fair play, he said. “The decision is based on foolproof evidences corroborated by many types of material which includes recording of surveillance cameras, eyewitnesses, documentary record etc.”

The expelled IJT members are Osama Ejaz, Muneeb Farooq, Rahat Ali, Sikandar Kakar, Muhammad Uneeb Afzal, Ahmed Zakriya, Abdul Baseer, Osama Bin Shafaat, Hidayatullah, Samiullah Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mian Arsalan and Arifur Rehman.

The expelled students belonging to Pashtun/Baloch organisations are Asfand Yar, Alamgeer Khan, Naeem Wazir, Paiuddin Khan while their six members - Muazam Ali Shah, Maqbool Lehri, Salman Wazir, Salman Ahmed, Waris Khan and Ashraf Khan - were rusticated. A warning was issued to one student namely Ahmed Khan.

The expulsion means now the students cannot get admission in any department of the university forever while rustication is for one year.

The penalty of Rs10,000 fine coupled with three-month probation was imposed on five students Ajab Khan, Abbas, Abdul Salam, Dolat Khan and Rehan Khan. Two ex-students Bilal Ahmed and Dawood Khan, one each from both sides, were declared persona non grata.

The committee has also banned entry of expelled and rusticated students in the university.

The spokesman said some of the students produced fabricated documents before the committee to avoid disciplinary action. However, they were shown evidences regarding their involvement in the incident.

Of 34 students who were issued notices in the first phase, Shahid Nawaz, Ahmed Junaid and Muaz Ahmed were exonerated since their involvement in the clash could not be established through the available evidences.

The spokesman said the committee observed extreme caution not to harm any student who is not involved in the incident. He said the administration also provided the students with an opportunity, as per university calendar, to file an appeal against the decision of the committee within 15 days to the VC.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2018