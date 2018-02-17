DAWN.COM

Zardari 'regrets' calling Rao Anwar 'brave kid', retracts remarks

Nadir GuramaniUpdated February 17, 2018

Email


A day after referring to absconding police officer Rao Anwar as a "brave kid", former president Asif Ali Zardari has retracted the remarks he issued in support of the suspended SSP, saying he had made them "unwittingly".

Amid reports that Anwar enjoyed his blessing, Zardari had put his weight behind the ex-SSP Malir on Friday when he contested a police report that held him responsible for 444 extrajudicial killings in alleged 'encounters'.

In an interview with 24News, the PPP co-chairman said Anwar was the only one among 54 SHOs who had carried out an operation against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement during the second tenure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Dawn Investigation: Rao Anwar and the killing fields of Karachi

“Rao Anwar is among those brave kids who survived while fighting [against] MQM. There were 54 SHOs who were [involved] in the operations [carried out under the supervision] of Gen Babar [the then interior minister]. Fifty-three of them were killed and this is the boy who survived.”

But a statement issued by PPP spokesman Farhatullah Babar on Saturday said Zardari "regretted the remarks he made in [the] interview... that sought to give the impression of [him] supporting the absconding former SSP Malir Rao Anwar".

The former president has described his words as "misspoken and regretted any offence [caused] to anyone", it added.

Editorial: Where is Rao Anwar?

Denouncing extrajudicial killings as “abhorrent, criminal and unacceptable”, Zardari called for those involved in such murders to be brought to book.

"Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are twins of a deepening curse," Babar said in the statement, reiterating that PPP would never support such occurrences.

Zardari "realises that his remarks made unwittingly in the flow of conversation may have caused anguish and has regretted it", he added.

'Mere talk'

In the interview, Zardari has rubbished the claim that Anwar was behind 444 extrajudicial killings in ‘encounters’.

“This is merely talk... Why 440 petitions [against him] are in courts,” he asked.

He said the Sindh government had not submitted the report to the Supreme Court that said Rao Anwar was involved in 444 extrajudicial killings. He said the Sindh police had filed the report and the inspector general of police was appointed by the apex court and not the chief minister.

The former president maintained that the report against Rao Anwar was a result of grouping within the police.

Without mentioning the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case, he said the issue had been sensationalised by media, “Twitter and other social media brigade” and “that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is a fact”.

Chaos
Feb 17, 2018 07:44pm

So basically a U turn

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 17, 2018 07:47pm

This is just the beginning. Lapses and errors show that the decline has begun. Any one who cannot control his tongue eventually pays a heavy price for his utterings

Sameer
Feb 17, 2018 07:49pm

We regret having him speak at all. If you want to see slow painful death of PPP, see it being led by Zardara!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2018 07:49pm

Too little, too late.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 17, 2018 07:50pm

And besides Rao Anwar has served his purpose to you and may become a liability instead of an asset.

Sayyar Khan
Feb 17, 2018 07:52pm

Too late.

Defiant
Feb 17, 2018 07:53pm

Timely redressed

Khanm
Feb 17, 2018 07:53pm

At this age....slip of tongue ....wow ...what a joke...sir first time ever ...Let your tongue speak what your heart thinks and u did....

Dr Ibrahim
Feb 17, 2018 08:01pm

No use regretting now! The nation knows, what you stand for.

Fahim Khan
Feb 17, 2018 08:01pm

Extrajudicial killings of only Muhajirs were okay, NOT anymore.

imran
Feb 17, 2018 08:07pm

The mouth is moving but the brain is still lagging way behind.

Moaz
Feb 17, 2018 08:08pm

Well....he is a liar then in one of his statements...which wud make him a liar overall

Ahsan Gul
Feb 17, 2018 08:11pm

SSP and other police cannot do anything unlawful unless some landlords or politicians are behind them. In this case AZ has soft heart for him.

Habib Canada
Feb 17, 2018 08:16pm

This cannot be a mere mistake, he also spoke against our highest institution was that the flow also. I watched the interview and I did understand the whole thing looking at his witty eyes and body language.

Azhar
Feb 17, 2018 08:19pm

Truth does come out after all. Whatever he said during the interview was NOT a mistake but the truth. Now it's too late to give excuses and clarifications and that too thru another person. Mr. Zardari, we know you too well to be tricked by you.

Lahore---
Feb 17, 2018 08:24pm

Never expected anything like that from him. He has been always very calculated. It seems something is fishy. SC has directed all the agencies to catch Rao but still no progress. If one starts to follow the CCTV footages the moment he left ISB Airport it will lead you some "safehouse." It seems nobody is interested.

Global observer
Feb 17, 2018 08:44pm

Zardari is the end of PPP.

Khanm
Feb 17, 2018 08:46pm

@SHAHID SATTAR ...and we trust them with our country...we we we are to be blamed

Ziarat khan
Feb 17, 2018 08:48pm

Slip of tongue?!but in the whole of interview he tried his level best to defend Rao anwar.i think he still supports his words.the regreting​ statement came from the party

Shahid murtaza
Feb 17, 2018 08:52pm

Mr Zardari is the father of U-turn politics. He know how to be in the right direction. This is one such example.

khan
Feb 17, 2018 08:57pm

It shows the reality of what actually our leaders are.

Syed
Feb 17, 2018 08:57pm

Truth has slipped out of tongue

Usher
Feb 17, 2018 09:07pm

It was a calculated move by Zardari which back fired. By using MQM name he tried to gain sympathy for this monster.

Global observer
Feb 17, 2018 09:13pm

Zardari has already hammered the last nail in the PPP's coffin.

Khan USA
Feb 17, 2018 09:28pm

Shameful !

What about me
Feb 17, 2018 09:48pm

Time to completely turn over PPP to Bilawal. He is the only untainted leader.

RTS
Feb 17, 2018 10:06pm

Zardari is the patron of Rao Anwaar. If anyone has the muscles check his backyards.

