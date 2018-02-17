DAWN.COM

India, Iran agree to step up efforts to help Afghanistan

AFPFebruary 17, 2018

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) shake hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on February 17.— AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed on Saturday to step up efforts to bring stability to war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Modi reiterated India's commitment to help Afghanistan become “a peaceful, secure, permanent, prosperous and pluralistic country” after holding talks with Rouhani in New Delhi on the last day of his three-day visit.

“Looking at our common interests, we are committed to stopping the expansion of such forces that promote international organised crime in terrorism, extremism, illegal drug trafficking, cyber crime and various forms,” Modi said. “We want to see our region and the world free from terrorism.”

There was no mention of financial assistance or providing weapons to help Afghanistan fight militants by either leader.

India has been a key supporter of Kabul's government and has poured more than $2 billion into the country since the Taliban were toppled in 2001.

In 2016, India offered $1 billion in economic aid to strengthen various sectors in the war-torn nation including education, health and agriculture.

Modi said both countries wanted to increase economic cooperation, regional connectivity and improve energy security to reach landlocked Afghanistan and central Asia via the southern Iranian port of Chabahar.

The port, which was inaugurated in December, has been touted as a way for India to establish trade routes that bypass its rival Pakistan.

India has been a key purchaser of Iranian oil and gas, and maintained trade ties even as international sanctions were imposed on Tehran over its nuclear programme between 2012 and 2016.

However, local Indian media have reported frustrations over delays in awarding a contract to develop a major gas field known as Farzad B in the Gulf.

India's foreign ministry said on Saturday that “discussions continue” on Farzad B.

The two leaders also signed agreements for avoidance of double taxation and the implementation of an extradition treaty from 2008.

As part of a lease contract, India will help Iran run a multi-purpose container terminal at Chabahar for 18 months.

India, Iran and Afghanistan signed a three-way transit agreement in 2016 to develop Chabahar port aiming to boost economic growth in the region.

Comments (16)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2018 06:30pm

Why don't they help millions of their own hapless, deprived and helpless people first?

AMBIKAPATHI M
Feb 17, 2018 06:31pm

Modi a Man of diplomacy .

Lost name
Feb 17, 2018 06:47pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad With such agreements they are also helping their own people get jobs and trade besides helping Afghanistan improve trade and development.

Javed Sarfraz
Feb 17, 2018 06:49pm

0+0=0

lafanga
Feb 17, 2018 06:53pm

Mr Modi if you are serious about stopping terrorism then stop financing terrorists in Afghanistan to attack Pakistan. This will be a good start.

M. Siddique
Feb 17, 2018 07:11pm

Mr. Modi, how about bringing peace in Kashmir and stop the blood shed there first.

Surya kant
Feb 17, 2018 07:12pm

Joint efforts will greatly help all parties

Ali
Feb 17, 2018 07:52pm

Don't fool the world. You are making Afghanistan a battle ground to fight your wars.

Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 17, 2018 07:52pm

Why Mr. Rouhani is silent over Kashmir..?!

Dr. M. A. Khan
Feb 17, 2018 07:53pm

Fantastic to see two great civilizations working together for betterment of mankind.

Amin
Feb 17, 2018 08:05pm

0+0=0

Harish Chandra
Feb 17, 2018 08:12pm

Does anyone know or can estimate how much business Karachi and Gawadar ports have lost since Chabahar began operations?

Pakistani
Feb 17, 2018 08:13pm

If the Iranian regime really cared aboit muslims it would always raise the Kashmir issue with Modi, the butcher of Gujrat

never trusted the Iranian mullahs

amir_indian
Feb 17, 2018 08:21pm

Apart from tax pact, the two sides also exchanged instrument to ratify the extradition treaty as well as to simplify visa process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held "substantive" talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to boost cooperation in key areas of security, trade and energy, after which the two sides inked nine pacts, including one on double taxation avoidance.

Varun
Feb 17, 2018 08:24pm

@M. Siddique For peace and prosperity both people and government has to work.

Akram
Feb 17, 2018 08:30pm

Good. Now everyone in Afghanistan can live happily ever after.

