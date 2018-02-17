CJP displeased with Shahrukh Jatoi's medical report, orders Sharjeel Memon's return to jail
Chief Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday came down hard on doctors who had prepared a medical report for Shahrukh Jatoi, the prime suspect in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, even making an unannounced visit to the Jinnah Hospital to see for himself how the hospital was running its affairs.
Justice Nisar had last week taken notice of Jatoi's shifting to the JPMC from Karachi's Central Jail following an alleged deterioration in his medical condition just a week after the SC set aside bail granted to him by the Sindh High Court.
Shahrukh Jatoi's report — prepared by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and read out in court by the Inspector General of Sindh's Prison Police, Nusrat Magan — had clearly not satisfied the CJP, who questioned the standards of the medical institute.
According to reports, the document had stated that Jatoi was suffering from piles, which surprised Justice Nisar as he recalled that the accused had actually complained of a cardiac issue.
The chief justice was further displeased when Magan told him that Jatoi had been transferred to a 'C' category jail.
"Why is a murder convict kept in 'C' class?" the chief justice demanded. "Why isn't he in a dark cell?"
Magan responded that prisoners are kept in 'C' class until the SC confirms their sentence.
The CJP also ordered jail authorities to submit a report on the number of prisoners that are transferred from the jail to the hospital to receive medical care.
Hospital sources had earlier told Dawn that the young Jatoi underwent a medical check-up for a “health-related complaint” and was “advised” hospitalisation.
However, there was no word from police and health authorities as to the nature of the illness being faced by Jatoi, who is in his early 20s. The Executive Director of the JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, had said at the time that the information was not being divulged "to protect the patient’s privacy".
Jatoi was among three accused in the Shahzeb Khan murder case — Siraj Talpur and Sajjad Talpur being the other two — who had been arrested after the SC revoked their bails earlier this month. The fourth accused, Ghulam Murtaza Lashari, a servant of the Talpurs, had already been in jail.
The three accused, who were arrested from the apex court's premises in Islamabad earlier this month, were later brought to Karachi.
Before he was released on bail in December 2017, Jatoi had spent a sizable chunk of his incarceration at the JPMC, where he was reportedly undergoing 'treatment'. The hospital had been declared a sub-jail for the murder accused.
Sharjeel Memon sent back to jail
Hours later, the chief justice also ordered former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to be returned to jail from a medical facility he was being held in.
"The court did not allow Memon to be transferred to a hospital," Justice Nisar told Magan when the latter insisted that the former Sindh information minister had been admitted on doctors' recommendations.
After his arrest from the SHC in October last year, Memon had appealed that a medical board be formed to examine him since his health was deteriorating. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered that a medical board comprising a neurologist and a neurophysician among other specialists be formed to determine if Memon can be treated at the Karachi Central Jail's own hospital or not.
Taking the medical report prepared by the medical board formed by NAB, the chief justice today pointed out that the report had only recommended a few medical tests. The board had also recommended that Memon should be treated in the jail hospital, the chief justice said.
"Who ordered you to transfer him [Memon] to a medical facility?" Justice Nisar asked Magan. "Send him back to jail today."
Notices were also issued to the medical board that examined Memon.
An accountability court in Karachi had on Thursday indicted Memon and 11 others in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at 'exorbitant rates' through the abuse of power.
NAB had filed a reference in 2016 against the former minister, the then provincial information secretary, deputy directors of the Sindh information department Mansoor Ahmed Rajput, Mohammed Yousuf Kaboro and others for allegedly committing corruption from 2013 to 2015 in awarding advertisements of the provincial government’s awareness campaigns in electronic media, causing a loss of around Rs3.27 billion to the national exchequer.
Comments (31)
Good news, send all fake and pretended sick accused people back to jail, where they deserve to be. By the way, where is Nehal Hashmi - is he still in hospital, pretending to be sick like Isaq Dar?
All hope is not lost afterall!
This is shows al ourl institutions are pretty much dead and this country is in need of a major surgery. I feel sorry for CJ its not possible for him to do everything but he is trying hard
Dr Seemin Jamali’s role need to be review by the court. In many cases she has been supporting criminals who belongs to up influential families or positions.
Thanks CJP, you make really good difference from predecessors. Please have iron hand to corrupt Zardari and PPP as well.
Sharjeel memon is agent of Zardari and PPP in corruption
We have still hope cjp and judiciary
Well done CJ.
These are corrupt politician Mr. CJP. I salute you for your courage going against this corrupt system.
Does this ED of JPMC write medical reports herself for all committed to jail on murder charges or only special cases like this one?
The majority of Jinnah hospital employees are involved in corruption. A serious operation is required to clean the JPMC from black sheeps.
Waderas are toying with rule of law!
The only person in Jail is the poor servant and the prime accused are playing games - all with the support of corrupt Sindh government.
Salute to CJP for his honesty
Lets hope Pakistan can come out of the hands of bad people.
Too many holes for the CJP to plug.
For those who say it's not CJ's job (visiting hospitals etc), unfortunately, due to failing, non functioning and corrupted system, Mr CJ is obliged and compelled to do this as someone having a good sincere heart
With each passing day I am falling in love with this justice. He is writing a brilliant chapter in judicial history of country
This CJP deserves all the credit for trying to balance the justice system. Bravo!
Last man standing against the corrupt system. Hats off sir.
What a farcical drama. The powerful can manipulate even the judicial system. The medical board and other entities have no regard for the name or integrity. The Supreme Court must assert the rule of law and justice in the land.
I wish there were more people like CJP in Pakistan who is working hard to get rid of corruption and corrupt politicians. Chief justice Shahib please make Islamic Republic of Pakistan a corruption free state again.
Thanks CJP sahib. Prison is the right place for criminals. They belong in Jail.
You are a beacon of light in this dark society of oligarchs
Respected cheif justice please send the doctor to jail who keep jatoi for piles treatment in hospital. It is just matter of one or 2 days. He must have taken bribe to keep him in hospital for that long which is absurd.
CJP, you are one of the best things that has happened to Pakistan recently. Please keep doing this awesome work!
Well done doctors making false medical reports should be put in jail.
C J P ZINDA BAAD
How many holes you will fill when whole body is bleeding.
@salman. You are right.
@asad.
Slowly slowly Pakistan is coming on the right track.
Hope, PPP and PML(N) will be erased from Pakistan if Pakistanis realise the critical condition of country.