LHC tribunal upturns ECP's decision, accepts Dar's Senate nomination papers
Lahore High Court's appellate tribunal on Saturday accepted former finance Minister Ishaq Dar's nomination papers for the Senate election after hearing arguments on an appeal against the Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) rejection of the documents.
The former federal minister had challenged the ECP's rejection of his Senate election nomination papers on Thursday.
According to Dar's lawyer, his papers were rejected without reason, and requested that the tribunal nullify the returning officer's rejection of Dar's nomination papers.
Hearing the lawyer's arguments in the case, the tribunal upturned the ECP's decision and accepted Dar's nomination papers.
On Monday, the election body had noted that Dar was a court absconder in a corruption and money-laundering reference pending against him in an accountability court, subsequently rejecting his nomination papers.
The appeal on Dar's behalf, filed on Thursday with the tribunal, stated that the returning officer rejected his papers even though all the legal requirements were fulfilled.
67-year-old Dar, who is currently in London undergoing medical treatment, was declared an absconder by an accountability court in December last year in a corruption reference after he repeatedly failed to join the trial. He is being probed on charges of amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.
Comments (27)
It is going to be an interesting Senate, filled with money launderers and absconders! Does Pakistan deserve this?
I thought absconder meant you are considered guilty till you show up in court and plead your case. If that is the case, the current status of Dar is that he is guilty. Then how can Dar meet the requirements of nomination?
Good New
Mr Ishaq Dar us under investigation on corruption charges and also under medical treatment in UK. Its amazing how he can be clreared fofr Senate Seat. What a shame!
Mr Dar acceptance of Senate nomination papers is not understood . A person who is absconder may be elected as senator its surprising
Disappointing
The term "Godfather" explains it all.
Its quite obvious that the ECP is a toothless body.
Under which law, absconder are allowed to run for Senate?
RIP: Ethics
So anyone, regardless of corrupt or absconder, could join Pakistan Senate. No wonder the rest of the World look suspicious of Pakistan affairs.
Money talks.
If someone is declared an absconder how can the LHC do this?... hope he is punished severely by accountability court and it gets implemented.
Shame !!!
And here comes Justice Qayyum for them.
What a joke of a country.. One step forward 10 steps back
Law is made for elites only. No matter what they do with the country.
Can this absconder still be a Senator ?
Then why this all hue and cry ?
Take back all cases against him ( if he is eligible to sit in Senate)
How come? Media was telling us that his signatures were not original?
Lahore Lahore ay.
It’s a sheer bafunary!!!!
The reason corruption and malfeasance is so common in Pakistan is because the vast majority of people are least bothered by it. Dar knows it.
What is this??
So, after all, a thief and a thug can be a minister and a member of our Senate ------ bravo!
The key word is Lahore.
only in the Land of pure.
This judgement must be challenged in upper courts.... does ECP has courage to do it?
Another crooked Pakistani politician. Get in line please