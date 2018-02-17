DAWN.COM

LHC tribunal upturns ECP's decision, accepts Dar's Senate nomination papers

Arif MalikUpdated February 17, 2018

Lahore High Court's appellate tribunal on Saturday accepted former finance Minister Ishaq Dar's nomination papers for the Senate election after hearing arguments on an appeal against the Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) rejection of the documents.

The former federal minister had challenged the ECP's rejection of his Senate election nomination papers on Thursday.

According to Dar's lawyer, his papers were rejected without reason, and requested that the tribunal nullify the returning officer's rejection of Dar's nomination papers.

Hearing the lawyer's arguments in the case, the tribunal upturned the ECP's decision and accepted Dar's nomination papers.

On Monday, the election body had noted that Dar was a court absconder in a corruption and money-laundering reference pending against him in an accountability court, subsequently rejecting his nomination papers.

The appeal on Dar's behalf, filed on Thursday with the tribunal, stated that the returning officer rejected his papers even though all the legal requirements were fulfilled.

67-year-old Dar, who is currently in London undergoing medical treatment, was declared an absconder by an accountability court in December last year in a corruption reference after he repeatedly failed to join the trial. He is being probed on charges of amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.

Comments (27)

Suleman
Feb 17, 2018 12:05pm

It is going to be an interesting Senate, filled with money launderers and absconders! Does Pakistan deserve this?

CT
Feb 17, 2018 12:06pm

I thought absconder meant you are considered guilty till you show up in court and plead your case. If that is the case, the current status of Dar is that he is guilty. Then how can Dar meet the requirements of nomination?

Raza
Feb 17, 2018 12:15pm

Good New

bilquees
Feb 17, 2018 12:22pm

Mr Ishaq Dar us under investigation on corruption charges and also under medical treatment in UK. Its amazing how he can be clreared fofr Senate Seat. What a shame!

Aneel
Feb 17, 2018 12:24pm

Mr Dar acceptance of Senate nomination papers is not understood . A person who is absconder may be elected as senator its surprising

Hoq
Feb 17, 2018 12:26pm

Disappointing

Sab se pehle pakistan
Feb 17, 2018 12:26pm

The term "Godfather" explains it all.

Parvez
Feb 17, 2018 12:30pm

Its quite obvious that the ECP is a toothless body.

rajab
Feb 17, 2018 12:32pm

Under which law, absconder are allowed to run for Senate?

RIP: Ethics

Sheroo
Feb 17, 2018 12:35pm

So anyone, regardless of corrupt or absconder, could join Pakistan Senate. No wonder the rest of the World look suspicious of Pakistan affairs.

Iqbal Malik
Feb 17, 2018 12:36pm

Money talks.

Sid
Feb 17, 2018 12:46pm

If someone is declared an absconder how can the LHC do this?... hope he is punished severely by accountability court and it gets implemented.

Ahmad Raza
Feb 17, 2018 01:32pm

Shame !!!

Shan
Feb 17, 2018 01:38pm

And here comes Justice Qayyum for them.

khalid
Feb 17, 2018 01:58pm

What a joke of a country.. One step forward 10 steps back

Irfan
Feb 17, 2018 02:02pm

Law is made for elites only. No matter what they do with the country.

ADNAN AZIZ
Feb 17, 2018 02:35pm

Can this absconder still be a Senator ?

Then why this all hue and cry ?

Take back all cases against him ( if he is eligible to sit in Senate)

guzni
Feb 17, 2018 02:54pm

How come? Media was telling us that his signatures were not original?

Neo
Feb 17, 2018 03:08pm

Lahore Lahore ay.

Habib Canada
Feb 17, 2018 03:14pm

It’s a sheer bafunary!!!!

Imran
Feb 17, 2018 03:28pm

The reason corruption and malfeasance is so common in Pakistan is because the vast majority of people are least bothered by it. Dar knows it.

Global observer
Feb 17, 2018 03:36pm

What is this??

UZA Syed
Feb 17, 2018 03:37pm

So, after all, a thief and a thug can be a minister and a member of our Senate ------ bravo!

Neo
Feb 17, 2018 04:20pm

The key word is Lahore.

Panocha
Feb 17, 2018 04:33pm

only in the Land of pure.

Mindshare, TX
Feb 17, 2018 04:52pm

This judgement must be challenged in upper courts.... does ECP has courage to do it?

A shah
Feb 17, 2018 05:02pm

Another crooked Pakistani politician. Get in line please

