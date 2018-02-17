DAWN.COM

Matloobur Rehman, who played Zakoota in 'Ainak Wala Jinn', passes away in Lahore

Dawn.comUpdated February 17, 2018

Matloobur Rehman aka Munna Lahori played the beloved genie Zakoota in Ainak Wala Jinn. — YouTube Screengrab
Actor Matloobur Rehman, aka Munna Lahori, who played the beloved genie Zakoota in the famous children's television show Ainak Wala Jinn, passed away at the age of 68, DawnNews reported on Saturday.

Rehman was suffering from paralysis and diabetes and had been unable to get proper medical treatment due to financial difficulties.

He leaves behind his wife and five children.

Rehman, who was born in 1949 in Lahore, remained associated with theatre and television for 40 years and became a household name in 1993 when he played Zakoota.

His catchphrase: "Mujhe kaam batao, main kia karun, main kis ko khaon?" (Tell me what is to be done, what should I do, who should I eat?) became immensely popular amongst children.

Ainak Wala Jinn gained immense popularity right after it was telecast and remained a hit amongst children till it was wrapped up in 1996. It remains a Pakistan Television classic. Despite its popularity, however, the cast of the show sank into poverty after the show ended and had difficulty finding work in subsequent years.

Last year, Rehman's fellow cast member Nusrat Ara, who had played the famous antagonist Bil Batori, had passed away amidst abject poverty. She had suffered from paralysis as well.

Khan
Feb 17, 2018 11:28am

Really saddened to hear this news! It’s really sickening to see how legendary members of TV fraternity are left hand-to-mouth and not supported by the Government.

KALA_Bacha
Feb 17, 2018 11:35am

RIP. Thanks for giving us a memorable childhood play!

Global observer
Feb 17, 2018 12:49pm

RIP. TV actors in Pakistan born poor and die poor.

Patriot
Feb 17, 2018 12:57pm

Shame shame shame, our icons are suffering due to poverty and then dying.

Shahzad
Feb 17, 2018 01:47pm

i silently cry because he had entertained our generation with his utmost passion but not with money. today what he required the most was not there for his treatment. The Govt should have done for the veterans.

H
Feb 17, 2018 01:55pm

We grew up watching Ainak Wala Jinn. This restores so many childhood memories!

RIP, Matloobur Rehman!

A shah
Feb 17, 2018 02:52pm

The best actor Pakistan ever produced

Hani_Layyah
Feb 17, 2018 02:59pm

All the gems are leaving us

Trump Et
Feb 17, 2018 03:06pm

Inna lillahe wa inna ileihe rajeoon.

Ghar_Damad
Feb 17, 2018 03:12pm

Rest in peace Zakoota. You were a huge part of our childhood. Actors who are well off should setup a welfare fund for all others so they can have access to at-least basic health facilities or lobby provincial governments to provide them

Neo
Feb 17, 2018 03:15pm

RIP. Remember watching this as a kid. He was arguably the main star of the show. Thank you for the memories.

shmi
Feb 17, 2018 04:50pm

Inalilah wainna... May his soul rest in peace. Thank you for making bringing smiles to millions. Unfortunately no one was able to help you in time of need.

aman
Feb 17, 2018 04:59pm

inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon

Ahmad Khan
Feb 17, 2018 05:01pm

As 33 year old Pakistani , I request the government of Pakistan to acknowledge this gentleman's role in our generation and honor him with a state funeral

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 17, 2018 05:51pm

RIP. May your family and loved ones get peace in this time of sorrow.

Siddiq
Feb 17, 2018 06:18pm

Innah Lillahi Wa Innah Ilehi Rajihoon

kashif
Feb 17, 2018 06:19pm

Inna Lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon. He really played a charismatic role in Ainl Wala Jin

TR
Feb 17, 2018 06:56pm

@Ghar_Damad I agree with your good suggestion about an Artist Welfare Fund. We should all be able to contribute to this fund for the benefit of our talented Theatre, TV and Film artists to show that we Love them and care about them. We should prove that we are a family and admire their hard work and talent and they are not alone in the time of need. My deepest condolences to Mr. Matloobur Rehman's family and friends.

Haroon
Feb 17, 2018 06:57pm

Very sad to hear this. I heard he was a friend of Zardari’s dad. RIP

