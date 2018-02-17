Imran Ali handed death sentence on 4 counts, life term in Zainab rape and murder case
An anti-terrorism court, finding Imran Ali — the man accused of raping and murdering six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur last month — guilty of the charges brought against him, on Saturday handed him four counts of the death penalty, one life term, a 7-year jail term and Rs4.1 million in fines.
The verdict was announced at Lahore's Central Jail in Kot Lakhpat on Saturday.
The four death penalties were for kidnapping, raping and murdering Zainab, and for committing an act of terrorism punishable under Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).
One life sentence, along with a Rs1 million fine, was handed to Ali for committing an "unnatural act". Two death sentences, accompanied by Rs1 million fine each, were imposed on him under ATA and Pakistan Penal Code. A 7-year jail sentence and Rs100,000 fine was further awarded for concealing the body in a trash heap.
Additionally, Rs1 million from the penalties imposed will be paid to the victim's heirs, the judge ruled.
Zainab's mother, Nusrat Bibi, demanded that the execution of the death penalties be carried out in public.
“I want him to be hanged publicly at the place where he took Zainab,” she told reporters after the verdict.
Ali faces further charges in the cases of at least seven other children he attacked — five of whom were murdered — in a spate of assaults that had stoked fears a serial child killer was on the loose.
He has confessed to all eight attacks, including the death of Zainab, AFP reported.
Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir, who spoke to media after the sentencing, said the accused had been given ample chance to defend himself, but he chose to confess his crimes despite being told clearly that any information he divulged would be used against him.
"When he was read the charges, we asked the court to let Imran Ali deliberate the matter for 40 minutes," the prosecutor said. "The convict was then told that anything he says will be used against him in court, after which he confessed. After this, we also proved the voluntariness of the convict in court and then proceeded to trial."
Nonetheless, the prosecution chose to submit all its evidence to court so that the case remained airtight. The prosecutor also said this was "the first case to examine scientific evidence" in a case of this nature.
The convict now has 15 days to challenge the verdict and file an appeal.
Zainab's father, Haji Muhammad Amin, had arrived in Kot Lakhpat to witness the verdict early on Saturday morning.
Security had been increased in and around the central jail and the movement of everyone going in and out of the jail was monitored.
Zainab's rape and murder last month had sparked outrage and protests across the country after the six-year-old, who went missing on January 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on Jan 9.
Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in the city over a 12-month period.
The heinous nature of the crime had seen immediate riots break out in Kasur — in which two people were killed — while #JusticeforZainab became a rallying cry for an end to violence against children.
The Punjab government had declared the arrest of prime suspect Imran Ali on January 23.
The trial
The trial in the case was concluded on Thursday, but ATC-I Judge Sajjad Ahmad reserved his verdict. By then, the cross examination of all prosecution witnesses had been completed by state counsel Muhammad Sultan, who was appointed by the trial court to represent the suspect, Imran Ali.
The accused had initially denied guilt when the charges were framed against him and had opted to contest the trial. However, he made a confession soon after and was indicted on Feb 12. On Feb 14, the ATC recorded his complete statement.
Advocate Mehar Shakeel Multani, private counsel for the suspect, had withdrawn his power of attorney after the Ali's confession before the trial court. The lawyer claimed his conscience did not allow him to defend a killer.
The prosecution had presented at least 56 witnesses against the suspect in addition to forensic evidence, including DNA and polygraph tests.
The trial had been wrapped up within four days, even though the Lahore High Court had given seven days for its completion.
The Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, under which Ali was also tried, also requires the trial court to proceed on a day-to-day basis and decide the case within seven working days.
A special prosecution team headed by Abdul Rauf Wattoo prosecuted the suspect during the trial. Prosecutor General of Punjab Ehtisham Qadir Shah monitored the trial proceedings on the instructions of the Supreme Court, which had separately taken suo motu notice of the Zainab case.
Talking to Dawn, the prosecutor general (PG) had said all the requisites of justice and fairness had been strictly observed during the trial proceedings.
He had said the private counsel for the suspect had cross-examined at least 22 prosecution witnesses before he withdrew his power of attorney.
Later, the state counsel appointed by the court completed the cross-examination of the remaining witnesses, he had added.
Explaining the reasons for conducting the trial inside the jail, the PG had said it was done for the suspect’s protection. He said the law also permitted such precautions for such cases.
Senior lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar, who has an expertise in criminal law, had earlier commented that there had been reservations about the jail-trial and the in-camera proceedings.
However, he had said, shortcomings in the trial, if any, could be removed in an appeal before the high court. The appeal would be considered as a continuation of the trial, he added.
Correction: This article has been corrected to reflect that the fines imposed on Imran Ali amount to a total of Rs4.1 million.
Comments (49)
Dna evidence is no evidence. It is because of his acceptance that he will be punished
Finally justice has been served. Thankyou Pakistan. Rapists deserves no mercy no matter what. Think a million times before touching a female. Culprits can never escape. #JusticeForZainab
Is this a knee-jerk reaction or a well investigated case? what if in another 2/3 years time another guy is caught with the same irrefutable evidence?
This does not matter much. What matters is whether that will set a precedence for the justice of hundreds of abused children of Kasur whose perpetrators are well known, and so are their political backers.
Why 4 counts of death plenty, whereas, he admitted killing all eight innocent little girls? Also, how come the very sensitive case was wrapped up within a week? I have my reservations, as something is fishy behind this case! The question that people will ask: will the convicted Imran Ali be hanged in public or inside the jail, as usual?
@ExMohajirInUK Im concerned
Swift justice is applauded.
This isn't a solution. Expose and punish the complete network. By taking his life, you are burring a link which could expose the remaining culprits. Investigations needs to be expanded beyond this single culprit.
Don't kill so early, keep him alive to catch his accomplices.
Why not giving him death sentence, whats the point keeping him alive and again burden on tax payer money to feed him.
Thanks a lot. Justice finally served.
Useless punishment.8 victims and all are minor girls.suppose if one of them was our sibling,then what u think was the punishment that he realy deserve
@Nadeem wow then the dead girl should bring 4 people as evidence that what was happened with her and if he was right why he accepted it??Doesn't make any sense!!
Is this real evidence or "encounter killing" by the court?
good job!
I suspect there is/was a porn and sex racket where some big names are involved including this guy. Since he had been caught , they got him to confess to rush the case through ti shield the big shots. They must have promised to give his family a lot of money in return for his confession
@Nadeem you want dead Zainab to bring 4 witness, which is only acceptable way forward to people like you?
Are there any do gooders on the take this time too who will protest it is an unfair judgement?
@Nadeem -"Dna evidence is no evidence."
Really? Were you expecting eye-witnesses or a photograph of the accused/convicted during the act of violence?
I think Sherlock Holmes must be turning in his grave!
So who raped and murdered the other children? Same guy?
Dusgusted. On such an easy sentence and on the Punjab Police. Why the Police could not find him after the first Girl was killed? Shame on such Governance.
@Raja. What are you referring to? Your comment makes no sense.
@Mahmood I think what he was trying to say is that in Pakistan dna evidence can possibly be corrupted.
@Nadeem what expert knowledge do you have in DNA or forensic evidence collecting? Have you studied at a university or medical institution in this field? Do you have a legal knowledge?
@Nadeem - my dear do you even know what DNA is? Just to give you a clue, it is not an abbreviation for "Did Not Attend"
Good decision.
Boom Boom Justice! One hurried hanging? What about the murder of 300+ young girls in Kasur? Kasur's dark web is still in business? The real culprits are still at large!
Pakistan government should stop capital punishment.
Justice at last for the little girl. The judgement has come swiftly. There should have been live trial. Why should a senior lawyer express his apprehensions on shortcomings in the trial? It raises doubts whether there were more than one culprit.
My concern is that by hanging this murderer, we may be silencing a voice who could identify the facilitator, the so called big fish, behind such ugly crimes.
He is not getting hanged. He has to serve a life sentence first. And if he chooses not to pay the penalty it will add more years to the imprisonment.
@Nadeem - On the contrary "Dna evidence" is the most authentic evidence in Western countries! Our lawmakers have failed us by not making it more important.
How many times you going to kill him.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani what’s so fishy?! That monster confessed and his DNA matched’ please sto making conspiracy theories!
What happened to Qayamat Masood’s JIT?
Where is Dr. Shahid Masood claim of linking Imran with International Pornography mafia and involvement of other major perpetrators, need to be revealed to public or Dr.Shahid Masood should be given punishment for point scoring on baseless and false allegations.
The verdict showed speedy justice can be done if will is dominated over if and buts.
By giving this murderer death penalty, we may just cut a branch of a tree which is full of similar like minded criminals and whose roots are deeply embedded in the dirty political tangle. We need to root the whole tee out rather than cutting a small part of it.
He was working with others at the time of the kidnapping, as pointed out by the invetsigators. The entire network must be uprooted. Getting rid of the low-level thug is not of much help here.
DNA is a airtight proof of person's presence at the crime scene. It should always be used for crime solving.
@Nadeem, It is the 21st century and scientific advancement has gone beyond common person's comprehension. DNA is one of them.
You can run but you cant hide. #justiceforzainab
@M. Siddique DNA is undeniable evidence of person's identity but not his presence at the crime scene.
His killing will destroy all links with the “porn” mafia which flourshes in Punjab.
@ExMohajirInUK The science behind DNA fingerprinting is so conclusive that it's been used in USA to acquit death-row inmates, who had been convicted when this technique wasn't around. On the contrary, no one has ever been falsely convicted based on DNA evidence. In addition, the accused in this case confessed to the crimes.
If the culprit actually committed the heinous crime and was not tortured by police to confess, this is indeed a great and historic precedent set by the court to dispense true justice.
Good to see our justice system is remerging i thin this is all because of our Honorable Chief justice of Pakistan and our Media who highlighted the issue else this would have been the same page of history as happened earlier in times.
Extremely happy that this evil man has been caught. Please conduct hanging very soon.
very nice.
Make it exemplary in all such and other criminals cases.
Make PAKISTAN as Pak and Clean as much as Humanly Possible. Justice must never be delayed and denied.
PAKISTAN should show reasonable and continuous esponsibility through implementation of legal justice system.
PAKISTAN must develop “ZERO,” tolerance for all such heinous crimes committed by its citizens on the soil of PAKISTAN irrespective of the persons cast, creed, ethnicity, and social background and status of the individuals in the society.
Rule of law must prevail and be upheld through due process.