Imran Ali handed 4 counts of the death sentence, life term in Zainab rape and murder case

AFP | Dawn.com | Rana BilalUpdated February 17, 2018

Prosecuting lawyer discusses the verdict in a talk with media.

An anti-terrorism court, finding Imran Ali — the man accused of raping and murdering six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur last month — guilty of the charges brought against him, on Saturday handed him four counts of the death penalty, one life term, a 7-year jail term and Rs3.2 million in fines.

The verdict was announced at Lahore's Central Jail in Kot Lakhpat on Saturday.

The four death penalties were for kidnapping, raping and murdering Zainab, and for committing an act of terrorism punishable under Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act. The life sentence, along with a Rs1 million fine, was handed to Ali for committing an "unnatural act". Another 7-year jail sentence and Rs1 million fine were imposed for concealing the body in a trash heap.

Additionally, Rs1 million from the penalties imposed will be paid to the victim's heirs, the judge ruled.

Zainab's mother, Nusrat Bibi, demanded that the execution of the death penalties be carried out in public.

“I want him to be hanged publicly at the place where he took Zainab,” she told reporters after the verdict.

Ali faces further charges in the cases of at least seven other children he attacked — five of whom were murdered — in a spate of assaults that had stoked fears a serial child killer was on the loose.

He has confessed to all eight attacks, including the death of Zainab, AFP reported.

Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir, who spoke to media after the sentencing, said the accused had been given ample chance to defend himself, but he chose to confess his crimes despite being told clearly that any information he divulged would be used against him.

"When he was read the charges, we asked the court to let Imran Ali deliberate the matter for 40 minutes," the prosecutor said. "The convict was then told that anything he says will be used against him in court, after which he confessed. After this, we also proved the voluntariness of the convict in court and then proceeded to trial."

Nonetheless, the prosecution chose to submit all its evidence to court so that the case remained airtight. The prosecutor also said this was "the first case to examine scientific evidence" in a case of this nature.

The convict now has 15 days to challenge the verdict and file an appeal.

Zainab's father, Haji Muhammad Amin, had arrived in Kot Lakhpat to witness the verdict early on Saturday morning.

Security had been increased in and around the central jail and the movement of everyone going in and out of the jail was monitored.

Zainab's rape and murder last month had sparked outrage and protests across the country after the six-year-old, who went missing on January 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on Jan 9.

Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in the city over a 12-month period.

The heinous nature of the crime had seen immediate riots break out in Kasur — in which two people were killed — while #JusticeforZainab became a rallying cry for an end to violence against children.

The Punjab government had declared the arrest of prime suspect Imran Ali on January 23.

The trial

The trial in the case was concluded on Thursday, but ATC-I Judge Sajjad Ahmad reserved his verdict. By then, the cross examination of all prosecution witnesses had been completed by state counsel Muhammad Sultan, who was appointed by the trial court to represent the suspect, Imran Ali.

The accused had initially denied guilt when the charges were framed against him and had opted to contest the trial. However, he made a confession soon after and was indicted on Feb 12. On Feb 14, the ATC recorded his complete statement.

Advocate Mehar Shakeel Multani, private counsel for the suspect, had withdrawn his power of attorney after the Ali's confession before the trial court. The lawyer claimed his conscience did not allow him to defend a killer.

The prosecution had presented at least 56 witnesses against the suspect in addition to forensic evidence, including DNA and polygraph tests.

The trial had been wrapped up within four days, even though the Lahore High Court had given seven days for its completion.

The Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, under which Ali was also tried, also requires the trial court to proceed on a day-to-day basis and decide the case within seven working days.

A special prosecution team headed by Abdul Rauf Wattoo prosecuted the suspect during the trial. Prosecutor General of Punjab Ehtisham Qadir Shah monitored the trial proceedings on the instructions of the Supreme Court, which had separately taken suo motu notice of the Zainab case.

Talking to Dawn, the prosecutor general (PG) had said all the requisites of justice and fairness had been strictly observed during the trial proceedings.

He had said the private counsel for the suspect had cross-examined at least 22 prosecution witnesses before he withdrew his power of attorney.

Later, the state counsel appointed by the court completed the cross-examination of the remaining witnesses, he had added.

Explaining the reasons for conducting the trial inside the jail, the PG had said it was done for the suspect’s protection. He said the law also permitted such precautions for such cases.

Senior lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar, who has an expertise in criminal law, had earlier commented that there had been reservations about the jail-trial and the in-camera proceedings.

However, he had said, shortcomings in the trial, if any, could be removed in an appeal before the high court. The appeal would be considered as a continuation of the trial, he added.

Nadeem
Feb 17, 2018 01:25pm

Dna evidence is no evidence. It is because of his acceptance that he will be punished

Rayn
Feb 17, 2018 01:29pm

Finally justice has been served. Thankyou Pakistan. Rapists deserves no mercy no matter what. Think a million times before touching a female. Culprits can never escape. #JusticeForZainab

ExMohajirInUK
Feb 17, 2018 01:31pm

Is this a knee-jerk reaction or a well investigated case? what if in another 2/3 years time another guy is caught with the same irrefutable evidence?

UFO
Feb 17, 2018 01:31pm

This does not matter much. What matters is whether that will set a precedence for the justice of hundreds of abused children of Kasur whose perpetrators are well known, and so are their political backers.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 17, 2018 01:38pm

Why 4 counts of death plenty, whereas, he admitted killing all eight innocent little girls? Also, how come the very sensitive case was wrapped up within a week? I have my reservations, as something is fishy behind this case! The question that people will ask: will the convicted Imran Ali be hanged in public or inside the jail, as usual?

Shoaib Orakzai
Feb 17, 2018 01:40pm

@ExMohajirInUK Im concerned

L.Ahmad
Feb 17, 2018 01:46pm

Swift justice is applauded.

Not a solution
Feb 17, 2018 01:47pm

This isn't a solution. Expose and punish the complete network. By taking his life, you are burring a link which could expose the remaining culprits. Investigations needs to be expanded beyond this single culprit.

Don't kill so early, keep him alive to catch his accomplices.

Irfan
Feb 17, 2018 02:00pm

Why not giving him death sentence, whats the point keeping him alive and again burden on tax payer money to feed him.

Global observer
Feb 17, 2018 02:03pm

Thanks a lot. Justice finally served.

Shakaib
Feb 17, 2018 02:07pm

Useless punishment.8 victims and all are minor girls.suppose if one of them was our sibling,then what u think was the punishment that he realy deserve

fari
Feb 17, 2018 02:08pm

@Nadeem wow then the dead girl should bring 4 people as evidence that what was happened with her and if he was right why he accepted it??Doesn't make any sense!!

Sami
Feb 17, 2018 02:12pm

Is this real evidence or "encounter killing" by the court?

Mohajirbacktocountry
Feb 17, 2018 02:16pm

good job!

Vijay B.
Feb 17, 2018 02:21pm

I suspect there is/was a porn and sex racket where some big names are involved including this guy. Since he had been caught , they got him to confess to rush the case through ti shield the big shots. They must have promised to give his family a lot of money in return for his confession

Ahmad
Feb 17, 2018 02:22pm

@Nadeem you want dead Zainab to bring 4 witness, which is only acceptable way forward to people like you?

Tahir A
Feb 17, 2018 02:22pm

Are there any do gooders on the take this time too who will protest it is an unfair judgement?

Mahmood
Feb 17, 2018 02:27pm

@Nadeem -"Dna evidence is no evidence."

Really? Were you expecting eye-witnesses or a photograph of the accused/convicted during the act of violence?

I think Sherlock Holmes must be turning in his grave!

jamal
Feb 17, 2018 02:47pm

So who raped and murdered the other children? Same guy?

Capt Khan
Feb 17, 2018 02:56pm

Dusgusted. On such an easy sentence and on the Punjab Police. Why the Police could not find him after the first Girl was killed? Shame on such Governance.

Neo
Feb 17, 2018 03:04pm

@Raja. What are you referring to? Your comment makes no sense.

Neo
Feb 17, 2018 03:07pm

@Mahmood I think what he was trying to say is that in Pakistan dna evidence can possibly be corrupted.

Wow
Feb 17, 2018 03:24pm

@Nadeem what expert knowledge do you have in DNA or forensic evidence collecting? Have you studied at a university or medical institution in this field? Do you have a legal knowledge?

Tanvir
Feb 17, 2018 03:24pm

@Nadeem - my dear do you even know what DNA is? Just to give you a clue, it is not an abbreviation for "Did Not Attend"

B N Sharma
Feb 17, 2018 03:27pm

Good decision.

Mushahid
Feb 17, 2018 03:28pm

Boom Boom Justice! One hurried hanging? What about the murder of 300+ young girls in Kasur? Kasur's dark web is still in business? The real culprits are still at large!

M. Emad
Feb 17, 2018 03:37pm

Pakistan government should stop capital punishment.

deendayallulla
Feb 17, 2018 03:38pm

Justice at last for the little girl. The judgement has come swiftly. There should have been live trial. Why should a senior lawyer express his apprehensions on shortcomings in the trial? It raises doubts whether there were more than one culprit.

WARRIs
Feb 17, 2018 03:58pm

My concern is that by hanging this murderer, we may be silencing a voice who could identify the facilitator, the so called big fish, behind such ugly crimes.

Haider
Feb 17, 2018 04:00pm

He is not getting hanged. He has to serve a life sentence first. And if he chooses not to pay the penalty it will add more years to the imprisonment.

Harmony-1©
Feb 17, 2018 04:25pm

@Nadeem - On the contrary "Dna evidence" is the most authentic evidence in Western countries! Our lawmakers have failed us by not making it more important.

Panocha
Feb 17, 2018 04:29pm

How many times you going to kill him.

Fuzz
Feb 17, 2018 04:32pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani what’s so fishy?! That monster confessed and his DNA matched’ please sto making conspiracy theories!

Nia
Feb 17, 2018 05:11pm

What happened to Qayamat Masood’s JIT?

Syed Shahzad Bukhari
Feb 17, 2018 05:55pm

Where is Dr. Shahid Masood claim of linking Imran with International Pornography mafia and involvement of other major perpetrators, need to be revealed to public or Dr.Shahid Masood should be given punishment for point scoring on baseless and false allegations.

Wild Guy99
Feb 17, 2018 06:03pm

The verdict showed speedy justice can be done if will is dominated over if and buts.

WARRIs
Feb 17, 2018 06:05pm

By giving this murderer death penalty, we may just cut a branch of a tree which is full of similar like minded criminals and whose roots are deeply embedded in the dirty political tangle. We need to root the whole tee out rather than cutting a small part of it.

HughslamaN
Feb 17, 2018 06:16pm

He was working with others at the time of the kidnapping, as pointed out by the invetsigators. The entire network must be uprooted. Getting rid of the low-level thug is not of much help here.

M. Siddique
Feb 17, 2018 06:53pm

DNA is a airtight proof of person's presence at the crime scene. It should always be used for crime solving.

M. Siddique
Feb 17, 2018 06:54pm

@Nadeem, It is the 21st century and scientific advancement has gone beyond common person's comprehension. DNA is one of them.

isa
Feb 17, 2018 07:00pm

You can run but you cant hide. #justiceforzainab

Ibneadam
Feb 17, 2018 07:02pm

@M. Siddique DNA is undeniable evidence of person's identity but not his presence at the crime scene.

What about me
Feb 17, 2018 07:05pm

His killing will destroy all links with the “porn” mafia which flourshes in Punjab.

Juwad
Feb 17, 2018 07:14pm

@ExMohajirInUK The science behind DNA fingerprinting is so conclusive that it's been used in USA to acquit death-row inmates, who had been convicted when this technique wasn't around. On the contrary, no one has ever been falsely convicted based on DNA evidence. In addition, the accused in this case confessed to the crimes.

