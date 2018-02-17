Zardari defends Rao Anwar, calls him ‘brave kid’
KARACHI: Amid reports that absconding police officer Rao Anwar enjoyed his blessing, former president Asif Ali Zardari put his weight behind the suspended SSP on Friday when he contested a police report that held him responsible for 444 extrajudicial killings in alleged encounters.
In an interview with a private television channel, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party said Rao Anwar was a “brave kid” and he was the only one among 54 SHOs who had carried out an operation against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement during the second tenure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
Mr Zardari offered anchor Nasim Zehra of 24News to look around and check for herself when she asked in a lighter vein where his government had hidden Rao Anwar.
“Rao Anwar is among those brave kids who survived while fighting [against] MQM. There were 54 SHOs who were [involved] in the operations [carried out under the supervision] of Gen Babar [the then interior minister]. Fifty-three of them were killed and this is the boy who survived.”
When the MQM returned to power Rao Anwar went underground, the PPP co-chairman said.
He interrupted the anchor when she said the officer was involved in 444 extrajudicial killings in ‘encounters’. “This is merely talk... Why 440 petitions [against him] are in courts,” he asked.
He said the Sindh government had not submitted the report to the Supreme Court that said Rao Anwar was involved in 444 extrajudicial killings. He said the Sindh police had filed the report and the inspector general of police was appointed by the apex court and not the chief minister.
The former president maintained that the report against Rao Anwar was a result of grouping within the police.
Without mentioning the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case, he said the issue had been sensationalised by media, “Twitter and other social media brigade” and “that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is a fact”.
When the anchor pointed out that it was a joke that an absconding police officer was freely contacting people on WhatsApp, he said the officer did not call him on WhatsApp.
“Not you... he called Sindh IG,” the anchor said.
Mr Zardari said the IGP should have asked intelligence agencies to trace that call.
When asked if the apex court did the right thing by keeping A.D. Khowaja as Sindh IG, the former president said: “That’s controversial. Supreme Court is already very controversial... I don’t want to go there.”
Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2018
It should be easy to find him now
Now perhaps PPP is worried that he will talk and exposed everyone one if they did not at least pretend to take Rao A’s side
Criminal is defending criminal.
All those responsible for providing safe heaven to Rao Anwaar should be arrested and tried in a special ATC and punished.
I am not a PPP supporter but Zardari seems right. Rao Iftikhar is a hero, why would he kill somebody without a reason.
From the first day I was telling, Zardari is backing him, Rao Anwar is surly in Bilawal House
This just shows how killings have become so common in Pakistan - the leadership is calling a murderer brave. This is another confirmation that criminals have the backing of the ruling elite.
An upright police officer shouldn't be targeted for doing his duty.
Finally it is out in the open. Rao Anwar is PPP's man. Now people will know why Rao Anwar's activities were so questionable. For far too long Rao Anwar has been getting away with extra judicial killings. The entire nation is looking towards honourable Supreme Court for justice.
Now we know where is Rao - killer of 444 persons.
Here you go. He confirmed it for you. Keep thinking
Then Zardari is giving him protection so Zardari is equally guilty of the same crimes as Rao
So the reason Rao is a "Brave kid" is because he went after MQM when Ms. Bhutto was in power, who told him to do that? Can anyone guess
Now we know where this Rao is hiding.
Proved. Master mind of thousands of Karachi people during 2008-2013.
With a mentor like Zardari, there is no wonder that Rao Anwar is a rogue police officer. Both of them need to be brought to justice!
Rao Anwar , please check Bilawal House or Malik Riaz .
All the more reason to bring Rao Anwar to court
Great! Criminals like Rao Anwar are protected by politicians like Zardari. Keep voting PPP. When will Pakistanis have some gairat??
He (zardari) is given protection to this criminal because that ex-officer had help him and PPP in various ill-legal acts in Karachi.
Simply Shameful a criminal supporting criminal.
Regardless of what MQM workers did or not, it is unlawful to kill people without trial. This man is a mass murderer. Zardari should be ashamed to defend him.
I bet he knows where roa anwar is??
Any guesses where this ‘brave kid’ is hiding?
There we go. That means he was on killing spree on the orders of PPP and Zardari.
Shame on our political leaders.
Ignorance is at best!
Now that nails it. Zardari now confesses that he is the politician backing Rao Anwar. He just also confessed that their party used Rao Anwar against MQM and the claims made by MQM of extrajudicial killings of it's workers may also be true.
Well, what do you expect.
Zardari is hiding him....
Because Zardari is partner in crime, actual his boss in crime.
Zardari has just hammered the final nail in the coffin of PPP.
Pp second government was removed due to extra judicial killings of mqm workers and then now farooq Sattat bodyguard was also killed in the custody. That all indicate how much mqm could be wrong and how rao and Zardari are correct
This statement proves that Zardari is a facilitator in extrajudicial killings!! Would people still vote for this corrupt and a potential killer??
He has patronized Uzair, Z Mirza and Rao. When action will be taken against him.
The man behind the scene came out
Kid who likes to play Hide and Seek
Praising a thug & killer like Rao Anwar means you are treading murky water.
Once again Rao will be restored by zardari
Oh dear, last nail in the coffin of PPP.
No wonder he can hide without a trace
wow what a logic, of course, he is your kid, you can do anything for him to hide your own secrets Mr.Zardari!
A person is known by the company he keeps or those he/she aspires to become.
A dangerous kid who is not shy of killing innocent people
A brave kid and killer admired by Asif Zardari indicating a suspicious conection behind fake police encounters!
There always was someone like Rao and there is someone like Rao and there always will be someone like Rao.
That's it. The Oracle has spoken. Therefore this man is innocent and as clean as Mr. Zardari himself. Case close!
Birds of same feathers floks together
Rao is a hit man. The question is working for who? Adi
Asif Zardari don't have any choice but defend Rao Anwar, Zardari is afraid about his involvement.
Both Zardari and Nawaz Sahreef are annoyed with SC.
Criminal Defending Criminal Both are Criminals. Infact .
Now the law enforcement have got an excellent clue about where to begin their search..
@Justice true
@Prateik He is involved in extra judicial killings and you are defending his abuse of power by calling him an upright police officer.
That the only way you fight against criminal In Pakistan espically in Karachi. It’s sad sometime there are collateral damages.Anwar don’t do it for money but go after criminal who guarded by powerful handlers. For people of Karachi and Pakistan live decent and honest live so these kind never happen again.
Zardari can do whatever he wants because he plays the Sindhi card; a potential separatist movement.