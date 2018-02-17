DAWN.COM

Zardari defends Rao Anwar, calls him ‘brave kid’

Monitoring DeskUpdated February 17, 2018

KARACHI: Amid reports that absconding police officer Rao Anwar enjoyed his blessing, former president Asif Ali Zardari put his weight behind the suspended SSP on Friday when he contested a police report that held him responsible for 444 extrajudicial killings in alleged encounters.

In an interview with a private television channel, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party said Rao Anwar was a “brave kid” and he was the only one among 54 SHOs who had carried out an operation against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement during the second tenure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Mr Zardari offered anchor Nasim Zehra of 24News to look around and check for herself when she asked in a lighter vein where his government had hidden Rao Anwar.

“Rao Anwar is among those brave kids who survived while fighting [against] MQM. There were 54 SHOs who were [involved] in the operations [carried out under the supervision] of Gen Babar [the then interior minister]. Fifty-three of them were killed and this is the boy who survived.”

When the MQM returned to power Rao Anwar went underground, the PPP co-chairman said.

He interrupted the anchor when she said the officer was involved in 444 extrajudicial killings in ‘encounters’. “This is merely talk... Why 440 petitions [against him] are in courts,” he asked.

He said the Sindh government had not submitted the report to the Supreme Court that said Rao Anwar was involved in 444 extrajudicial killings. He said the Sindh police had filed the report and the inspector general of police was appointed by the apex court and not the chief minister.

The former president maintained that the report against Rao Anwar was a result of grouping within the police.

Without mentioning the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case, he said the issue had been sensationalised by media, “Twitter and other social media brigade” and “that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is a fact”.

When the anchor pointed out that it was a joke that an absconding police officer was freely contacting people on WhatsApp, he said the officer did not call him on WhatsApp.

“Not you... he called Sindh IG,” the anchor said.

Mr Zardari said the IGP should have asked intelligence agencies to trace that call.

When asked if the apex court did the right thing by keeping A.D. Khowaja as Sindh IG, the former president said: “That’s controversial. Sup­reme Court is already very controversial... I don’t want to go there.”

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2018

Comments (57)

Masoud
Feb 17, 2018 08:03am

It should be easy to find him now

Nam
Feb 17, 2018 08:14am

Now perhaps PPP is worried that he will talk and exposed everyone one if they did not at least pretend to take Rao A’s side

Muneer
Feb 17, 2018 08:21am

Criminal is defending criminal.

REVERSESWING
Feb 17, 2018 08:26am

All those responsible for providing safe heaven to Rao Anwaar should be arrested and tried in a special ATC and punished.

Zaheer
Feb 17, 2018 08:34am

I am not a PPP supporter but Zardari seems right. Rao Iftikhar is a hero, why would he kill somebody without a reason.

WM
Feb 17, 2018 08:38am

From the first day I was telling, Zardari is backing him, Rao Anwar is surly in Bilawal House

James
Feb 17, 2018 08:42am

This just shows how killings have become so common in Pakistan - the leadership is calling a murderer brave. This is another confirmation that criminals have the backing of the ruling elite.

Prateik
Feb 17, 2018 08:50am

An upright police officer shouldn't be targeted for doing his duty.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Feb 17, 2018 08:55am

Finally it is out in the open. Rao Anwar is PPP's man. Now people will know why Rao Anwar's activities were so questionable. For far too long Rao Anwar has been getting away with extra judicial killings. The entire nation is looking towards honourable Supreme Court for justice.

Sam Ahmed
Feb 17, 2018 09:07am

Now we know where is Rao - killer of 444 persons.

MA
Feb 17, 2018 09:21am

Here you go. He confirmed it for you. Keep thinking

Sodomite
Feb 17, 2018 09:21am

Then Zardari is giving him protection so Zardari is equally guilty of the same crimes as Rao

LAHORI KID
Feb 17, 2018 09:24am

So the reason Rao is a "Brave kid" is because he went after MQM when Ms. Bhutto was in power, who told him to do that? Can anyone guess

jaredlee67
Feb 17, 2018 09:24am

Now we know where this Rao is hiding.

naji
Feb 17, 2018 09:25am

Proved. Master mind of thousands of Karachi people during 2008-2013.

Dr Ibrahim
Feb 17, 2018 09:52am

With a mentor like Zardari, there is no wonder that Rao Anwar is a rogue police officer. Both of them need to be brought to justice!

shakir hussain
Feb 17, 2018 10:05am

Rao Anwar , please check Bilawal House or Malik Riaz .

Yawar
Feb 17, 2018 10:10am

All the more reason to bring Rao Anwar to court

Bilal khan
Feb 17, 2018 10:10am

Great! Criminals like Rao Anwar are protected by politicians like Zardari. Keep voting PPP. When will Pakistanis have some gairat??

Juna bazar
Feb 17, 2018 10:18am

He (zardari) is given protection to this criminal because that ex-officer had help him and PPP in various ill-legal acts in Karachi.

AAK
Feb 17, 2018 10:28am

Simply Shameful a criminal supporting criminal.

Zeeshan
Feb 17, 2018 10:33am

Regardless of what MQM workers did or not, it is unlawful to kill people without trial. This man is a mass murderer. Zardari should be ashamed to defend him.

Ali
Feb 17, 2018 10:40am

I bet he knows where roa anwar is??

Khurram
Feb 17, 2018 11:00am

Any guesses where this ‘brave kid’ is hiding?

Asif Bhatti
Feb 17, 2018 11:06am

There we go. That means he was on killing spree on the orders of PPP and Zardari.

aleem
Feb 17, 2018 11:06am

Shame on our political leaders.

KALA_Bacha
Feb 17, 2018 11:34am

Ignorance is at best!

Asim
Feb 17, 2018 11:35am

Now that nails it. Zardari now confesses that he is the politician backing Rao Anwar. He just also confessed that their party used Rao Anwar against MQM and the claims made by MQM of extrajudicial killings of it's workers may also be true.

Aamir
Feb 17, 2018 12:02pm

Well, what do you expect.

asif
Feb 17, 2018 12:05pm

Zardari is hiding him....

Pakistani-sindhi
Feb 17, 2018 12:07pm

Because Zardari is partner in crime, actual his boss in crime.

Global observer
Feb 17, 2018 12:31pm

Zardari has just hammered the final nail in the coffin of PPP.

Aamir Raz
Feb 17, 2018 12:58pm

Pp second government was removed due to extra judicial killings of mqm workers and then now farooq Sattat bodyguard was also killed in the custody. That all indicate how much mqm could be wrong and how rao and Zardari are correct

WARRIs
Feb 17, 2018 01:06pm

This statement proves that Zardari is a facilitator in extrajudicial killings!! Would people still vote for this corrupt and a potential killer??

Sami
Feb 17, 2018 01:12pm

He has patronized Uzair, Z Mirza and Rao. When action will be taken against him.

Khan
Feb 17, 2018 01:17pm

The man behind the scene came out

KT
Feb 17, 2018 01:32pm

Kid who likes to play Hide and Seek

L.Ahmad
Feb 17, 2018 01:43pm

Praising a thug & killer like Rao Anwar means you are treading murky water.

Khan
Feb 17, 2018 01:56pm

Once again Rao will be restored by zardari

Day 34
Feb 17, 2018 02:00pm

Oh dear, last nail in the coffin of PPP.

Shahid
Feb 17, 2018 02:10pm

No wonder he can hide without a trace

fari
Feb 17, 2018 02:12pm

wow what a logic, of course, he is your kid, you can do anything for him to hide your own secrets Mr.Zardari!

Mahmood
Feb 17, 2018 02:47pm

A person is known by the company he keeps or those he/she aspires to become.

Sab
Feb 17, 2018 03:07pm

A dangerous kid who is not shy of killing innocent people

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 17, 2018 04:10pm

A brave kid and killer admired by Asif Zardari indicating a suspicious conection behind fake police encounters!

Javed
Feb 17, 2018 04:12pm

There always was someone like Rao and there is someone like Rao and there always will be someone like Rao.

Falcon1
Feb 17, 2018 04:13pm

That's it. The Oracle has spoken. Therefore this man is innocent and as clean as Mr. Zardari himself. Case close!

Khurshid
Feb 17, 2018 04:37pm

Birds of same feathers floks together

Ali Khan
Feb 17, 2018 04:43pm

Rao is a hit man. The question is working for who? Adi

Justice
Feb 17, 2018 04:43pm

Asif Zardari don't have any choice but defend Rao Anwar, Zardari is afraid about his involvement.

Reja
Feb 17, 2018 05:25pm

Both Zardari and Nawaz Sahreef are annoyed with SC.

Cheetah
Feb 17, 2018 05:27pm

Criminal Defending Criminal Both are Criminals. Infact .

Moaz
Feb 17, 2018 06:30pm

Now the law enforcement have got an excellent clue about where to begin their search..

Khan
Feb 17, 2018 06:33pm

@Justice true

FAIRTALK
Feb 17, 2018 06:40pm

@Prateik He is involved in extra judicial killings and you are defending his abuse of power by calling him an upright police officer.

saeeds
Feb 17, 2018 07:29pm

That the only way you fight against criminal In Pakistan espically in Karachi. It’s sad sometime there are collateral damages.Anwar don’t do it for money but go after criminal who guarded by powerful handlers. For people of Karachi and Pakistan live decent and honest live so these kind never happen again.

Najum
Feb 17, 2018 07:36pm

Zardari can do whatever he wants because he plays the Sindhi card; a potential separatist movement.

