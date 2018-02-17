DAWN.COM

Apex court respects politicians, says CJP

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 17, 2018

THE newly established Adl and Insaf Forum put up hundreds of posters of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Friday in Karachi, said the forum’s president Dr Nawaz Malah. He said the forum had been established in view of observations made by the chief justice during the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case hearing. He added that they intended to set up at least 100 units of the forum to motivate the masses to get justice.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has assured political leaders that the Supreme Court accords great respect to them but blamed the media for running court observations out of context.

The observation came on Friday when senior counsel Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed during the hearing of a case appreciated the efforts of the judiciary, citing that the people of Pakistan kept the judiciary close to their hearts.

At this, the chief justice regretted that the observations made by the judges during the hearing of the cases were misconstrued by the media and they published the same out of context. As a result, misunderstanding was created that triggered flow of adverse comments from the “other side”, the chief justice deplored.

While the chief justice did not mention anyone, apparently the observations were made in response to the recent criticism of the PML-N leadership against the judiciary.

On Thursday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while speaking to the media outside an accountability court had equated the language used by the Supreme Court’s judges during a hearing of a case with what his arch-rival Imran Khan used against him.

The chief justice regretted that during Thursday’s hearing the bench that had taken up the challenges to the Elections Act 2017, had questioned the quality of leadership while perceiving a situation, what to do if looters or robbers or drug barons were allowed to become the head and control the affairs of a political party.

The counsel, however, recalled how in Greece the head of the judiciary was regarded as the father of the nation and while pointing towards the chief justice, said the respect for him was similar to that. The people of Pakistan had trust in him because they knew the chief justice was making efforts for their welfare and uplift, the counsel said.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2018

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Syed Ahmed, Canada
Feb 17, 2018 09:29am

It is unfair for the corrupt politicians to demand respect, it has to be earned. Keeping the masses hungry and thirsty and making few metros will never earn respect. Once the Chief Justice Jawwad S Khawaja observed that the poor are entitled to the same basic and fundamental rights as enjoyed by the president and prime minister.

MA
Feb 17, 2018 09:40am

CJP is doing right. Get all these looters of this nation into jail who have setup empires outside country for them and their chilrdren and no education and basic facilities for ordinary Pakistani.

