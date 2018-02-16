DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N offered me Senate ticket in exchange for maligning army: Ayesha Gulalai

Javed HussainUpdated February 16, 2018

Email


MNA Ayesha Gulalai has claimed that the ruling PML-N had offered her a ticket for the upcoming Senate elections, but she turned down the proposal as it came with the requirement that she speak ill of the country's armed forces.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House on Friday, the dissident leader alleged that the Sharif family has an agenda against the judiciary and the army, which she termed the "only institution" working for the country.

"Talking against institutions is tantamount to treason in my view," she said, adding that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif appeared even more "dangerous" to her than her former boss, PTI chairman Imran Khan, whom she had last year accused of harassment.

"Imran Khan is an emotional man who shoots himself in the foot — [but] this man [Nawaz] is a cunning man who strikes the army and judiciary with the axe," she said.

"Does Nawaz Sharif think it is okay for the judiciary to hold others accountable, but he should never be touched? she asked.

Gulalai alleged that the PML-N had urged her to malign the armed forces in exchange for a ticket for the March 3 Senate polls, but refused the offer as it violated her sense of patriotism.

She alleged that Sharif had been using "shameful" language to target the same army that had been tackling external and internal challenges faced by Pakistan and losing lives along the way.

Downplaying the PML-N victory in the NA-154 by-poll in Lodhran, she said the ruling party had won the elections because the people of the area "had no options".

Gulalai then turned her guns on her former party, saying the PTI had faced defeat in the NA-154 by-elections due to its "politics of corruption". PTI has swayed away from its original vision, she further said.

PML-N to sue Gulalai

The PML-N has decided to take legal action against Gulalai over her allegations against the party and Nawaz Sharif, a party spokesman said.

Gulalai's allegations are "shameful, laughable, baseless and based on falsehood", the spokesman said, challenging her to name to the person who according to her had offered her a ticket for the Senate elections.

Earlier, while responding to Gulalai's allegations, PML-N Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan in a statement said she had no significant role in the country's political arena that would merit her being offered a Senate elections ticket.

"Gulalai should first raise herself to a level in politics that would merit the PML-N offering her a ticket," he said.

Mushahidullah brushed off Gulalai's accusations, saying that the PML-N has a queue of prominent people waiting to be awarded tickets for the elections.

Alleging that Gulalai's only claim to fame was the scandal surrounding inappropriate text messages allegedly sent to her by Imran Khan, the PML-N leader claimed that Gulalai was "playing in the hands of the same people as Imran Khan, [PAT chief] Tahirul Qadri and [AML chief] Sheikh Rashid".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (46)

1000 characters
F Khan
Feb 16, 2018 07:07pm

Looks like PMLN did not give a senate ticket.

WM
Feb 16, 2018 07:12pm

Imran khan emotional man and Nawaz is cunning man what about you?

ahamed
Feb 16, 2018 07:12pm

Believe her.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 16, 2018 07:12pm

This proves that Ms.Ayesha Gulalai is a Politician of staunch principles.

Ahsan Gul
Feb 16, 2018 07:12pm

No, there has to be some truth in her statements. Our culture as we know how hard we hide it is male dominated. NS and some of his close members are known to talk bad about our female parliamentarians.

Khan
Feb 16, 2018 07:13pm

Pl. stop with Blame game pak need political stability ....

Pak-UK
Feb 16, 2018 07:17pm

Now comes the truth. Really version of story.

Pakistani
Feb 16, 2018 07:18pm

PML-N is swiftly becoming Punjab's MQM-London

Haroon Rashid Khan
Feb 16, 2018 07:19pm

Why do we even have reserve seats in the parliament. These people have not been elected by the people but are still part of the assembly.

N2
Feb 16, 2018 07:20pm

This is messed up on a different level

Salam
Feb 16, 2018 07:21pm

Where are PML N supporters of Gulalai !

Life
Feb 16, 2018 07:23pm

If PMLN would have offered her a senate ticket they could have asked her to malign PTI and IK. Doesn't make much sense to me.

Nauman M
Feb 16, 2018 07:30pm

So it seems this time Eng Mukkam went out a bit too far but there must also be other demands for the package.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Feb 16, 2018 07:30pm

Whether it is true or not, her characterization of both individuals- Nawaz as cunning and Khan as stupid - is just plain observation out there for anyone but blind to see.

M.Saeed
Feb 16, 2018 07:33pm

What is her credibility in such matters?

Ziarat khan
Feb 16, 2018 07:33pm

I think she failed to get senate ticket from pmln.it means her previous allegation against ik was in fact for na.1 ticket

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 16, 2018 07:40pm

Why didn't she say that earlier?

Captain
Feb 16, 2018 07:45pm

Yesterday she said Lodhran winning is because of her and now she has taken a U Turn.... she should be asked what has she done in her constituency so far that too on PTI ticket.....she should look towards that aspect rather trying to become a public figure through shoot outs on others....

Ahsan Gul
Feb 16, 2018 07:48pm

@Ziarat khan - get wise!!!. Now she is telling the truth. People like you make others to use false judgment. Is not NS a corrupt Person?

ABE
Feb 16, 2018 07:50pm

Such a drama queen. I think she likes to make such sensational allegations to be in the spotlight and in the news, as if she's the most important thing that ever happened to Pakistan!

She sounds like a female version of Trump!

MONIER
Feb 16, 2018 07:54pm

After having seen what Nawaz Sharif has been doing lately by badmouthing the judiciary and the military in a cunning manner, I tend to believe her narrative.

wasim asghar
Feb 16, 2018 07:58pm

It seems that she is talking in her senses for the very first time.

Arif Khan
Feb 16, 2018 08:16pm

This woman wants to stay in limelight and Media is fully supporting her. A person who has no respect for the Party which made her MNA can not be trusted for a single word even if it is uttered against PML-N. This is rubbish talk.

jaredlee67
Feb 16, 2018 08:17pm

She has already lost her credibility.

Khaja
Feb 16, 2018 08:23pm

Yesterday She said that because of her campaign, PML-N won the byplloll in NA-154. Today she us talking against PML-N. I don't get it.

zuk
Feb 16, 2018 08:26pm

She is desperate to remain relevant in the next assembly. When she felt that she is not going to be selected by PTI again she made a deal with PMLN to malign Imran Khan. It appears she was given some understanding by KP leadership of PMLN to accommodate her in senate. Having failed in getting senate ticket she decided to malign Mian Nawaz Sharif . Since Mian Sahib is blaming judiciary and establishment for his woes she has created a make believe allegation.

F Khan
Feb 16, 2018 09:01pm

This is pakistan politics.Even IK is doing gutter politics.

rajab
Feb 16, 2018 09:12pm

You have been used by PMLN against PTI.

Malveros
Feb 16, 2018 09:18pm

A sitting MPA from KPK cannot be offered a Senate Seat. Gulalai is a joke.

Faraz-Canada
Feb 16, 2018 09:22pm

@WM Good one!

Haroon
Feb 16, 2018 09:48pm

Is constructively criticising a bad thing?

F Khan
Feb 16, 2018 09:49pm

She just lost a chance to get a PMLN ticket from Peshawar or Minawali against IK.

azam khan
Feb 16, 2018 09:50pm

I agree that Nawaz Sharif can go to any lengths; but Ayesha Gullalai no one believes you anymore.

Nadia
Feb 16, 2018 10:02pm

Reham Khan vs Ayesha Gulalai

There are lot of similarities between them, but

Who is more smart?

Raza
Feb 16, 2018 10:07pm

Her comments only for TRP channels

Tahir
Feb 16, 2018 10:13pm

Planted

Hassan Nazeer Chaudhry
Feb 16, 2018 10:26pm

She just wants to stay in news, every day she spills out ridiculous claims , and none of them are backed by evidences. She touched her fame with allegations on Imran Khan, but till date she has not provided a single piece of prove? Does some one harassed several years before reveals the so called truth and doesn't provide evidences? Since then, she has embarrassed herself in media and made unbelievable statements. PTI gave her reserved seat , instead of working hard and making herself placed in Pakistani politics she has not only lost this opportunity but also has kicked herself out of politics practically and now she is loosing any chance to recover rapidly. I must say , we are at point where no one should take her seriously.

jay
Feb 16, 2018 10:57pm

I don't believe her, she always come up with nice script. Who does she believe, or is she being used?

Raisano
Feb 16, 2018 11:00pm

Lying and decisive dive. Incredibly non credible

Skeptict
Feb 16, 2018 11:05pm

And what did they offer you to malign Imran Khan?

Surely, no one works for free!!

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Feb 16, 2018 11:11pm

Keeping in view the track record of Mr. NS, the truth of the matter becomes clear. Right now it seems that Mr. NS is at a constant war with the Honorable Apex court and his fierce bouts some times covert and all the times on open footings with the defenders of Pakistan is not a hidden secret. In the coming days one can only hope that the dust of the issue may be settled down and the contours of actual position of Mr. NS would be come to the limelight.

Sid
Feb 16, 2018 11:20pm

What a mess!

AQib
Feb 16, 2018 11:24pm

@Malveros correct your facts, don't just comment stupidly. she is not a MPA. she is a MNA on reserved seat and one can quit a lower house seat to become a senator

Q Nikala
Feb 16, 2018 11:48pm

Aayesha Gullalai and Reham Khan are doing the same thing. Just want to be in the limelight. Don't worry, everything will be settled in less than 4 weeks when NS will be in Adiala Jail.

Usman
Feb 17, 2018 12:22am

Episode 2

Observer#1
Feb 17, 2018 12:25am

She might be telling the trough, but she is exhibiting a childish behavior. Definitely she feels betrayed by both parties.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 17, 2018

Terror financing

THE juncture that Pakistan stands at today — of potentially being ‘grey listed’ by the Financial Action Task...
February 17, 2018

Extrajudicial killings

THE scale of corruption and crime in the police forces of the country is often guessed at, but rarely is it ...
February 17, 2018

Transgender voting rights

IT seems that in an increasingly intolerant Pakistan, not even legal protections are enough to safeguard the rights...
February 16, 2018

Women without agency

YET again, the low status of women in this country stands exposed in all its ugliness. A United Nations report...
February 16, 2018

NAB’s pressure

IN a state where powerful individuals facing the prospect of accountability or court trials routinely find an excuse...
February 16, 2018

Axing smart meters

THE government has decided to terminate a long-term programme to instal smart meters that can automate the process ...