PML-N offered me Senate ticket in exchange for maligning army: Ayesha Gulalai
MNA Ayesha Gulalai has claimed that the ruling PML-N had offered her a ticket for the upcoming Senate elections, but she turned down the proposal as it came with the requirement that she speak ill of the country's armed forces.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House on Friday, the dissident leader alleged that the Sharif family has an agenda against the judiciary and the army, which she termed the "only institution" working for the country.
"Talking against institutions is tantamount to treason in my view," she said, adding that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif appeared even more "dangerous" to her than her former boss, PTI chairman Imran Khan, whom she had last year accused of harassment.
"Imran Khan is an emotional man who shoots himself in the foot — [but] this man [Nawaz] is a cunning man who strikes the army and judiciary with the axe," she said.
"Does Nawaz Sharif think it is okay for the judiciary to hold others accountable, but he should never be touched? she asked.
Gulalai alleged that the PML-N had urged her to malign the armed forces in exchange for a ticket for the March 3 Senate polls, but refused the offer as it violated her sense of patriotism.
She alleged that Sharif had been using "shameful" language to target the same army that had been tackling external and internal challenges faced by Pakistan and losing lives along the way.
Downplaying the PML-N victory in the NA-154 by-poll in Lodhran, she said the ruling party had won the elections because the people of the area "had no options".
Gulalai then turned her guns on her former party, saying the PTI had faced defeat in the NA-154 by-elections due to its "politics of corruption". PTI has swayed away from its original vision, she further said.
PML-N to sue Gulalai
The PML-N has decided to take legal action against Gulalai over her allegations against the party and Nawaz Sharif, a party spokesman said.
Gulalai's allegations are "shameful, laughable, baseless and based on falsehood", the spokesman said, challenging her to name to the person who according to her had offered her a ticket for the Senate elections.
Earlier, while responding to Gulalai's allegations, PML-N Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan in a statement said she had no significant role in the country's political arena that would merit her being offered a Senate elections ticket.
"Gulalai should first raise herself to a level in politics that would merit the PML-N offering her a ticket," he said.
Mushahidullah brushed off Gulalai's accusations, saying that the PML-N has a queue of prominent people waiting to be awarded tickets for the elections.
Alleging that Gulalai's only claim to fame was the scandal surrounding inappropriate text messages allegedly sent to her by Imran Khan, the PML-N leader claimed that Gulalai was "playing in the hands of the same people as Imran Khan, [PAT chief] Tahirul Qadri and [AML chief] Sheikh Rashid".
Comments (46)
Looks like PMLN did not give a senate ticket.
Imran khan emotional man and Nawaz is cunning man what about you?
Believe her.
This proves that Ms.Ayesha Gulalai is a Politician of staunch principles.
No, there has to be some truth in her statements. Our culture as we know how hard we hide it is male dominated. NS and some of his close members are known to talk bad about our female parliamentarians.
Pl. stop with Blame game pak need political stability ....
Now comes the truth. Really version of story.
PML-N is swiftly becoming Punjab's MQM-London
Why do we even have reserve seats in the parliament. These people have not been elected by the people but are still part of the assembly.
This is messed up on a different level
Where are PML N supporters of Gulalai !
If PMLN would have offered her a senate ticket they could have asked her to malign PTI and IK. Doesn't make much sense to me.
So it seems this time Eng Mukkam went out a bit too far but there must also be other demands for the package.
Whether it is true or not, her characterization of both individuals- Nawaz as cunning and Khan as stupid - is just plain observation out there for anyone but blind to see.
What is her credibility in such matters?
I think she failed to get senate ticket from pmln.it means her previous allegation against ik was in fact for na.1 ticket
Why didn't she say that earlier?
Yesterday she said Lodhran winning is because of her and now she has taken a U Turn.... she should be asked what has she done in her constituency so far that too on PTI ticket.....she should look towards that aspect rather trying to become a public figure through shoot outs on others....
@Ziarat khan - get wise!!!. Now she is telling the truth. People like you make others to use false judgment. Is not NS a corrupt Person?
Such a drama queen. I think she likes to make such sensational allegations to be in the spotlight and in the news, as if she's the most important thing that ever happened to Pakistan!
She sounds like a female version of Trump!
After having seen what Nawaz Sharif has been doing lately by badmouthing the judiciary and the military in a cunning manner, I tend to believe her narrative.
It seems that she is talking in her senses for the very first time.
This woman wants to stay in limelight and Media is fully supporting her. A person who has no respect for the Party which made her MNA can not be trusted for a single word even if it is uttered against PML-N. This is rubbish talk.
She has already lost her credibility.
Yesterday She said that because of her campaign, PML-N won the byplloll in NA-154. Today she us talking against PML-N. I don't get it.
She is desperate to remain relevant in the next assembly. When she felt that she is not going to be selected by PTI again she made a deal with PMLN to malign Imran Khan. It appears she was given some understanding by KP leadership of PMLN to accommodate her in senate. Having failed in getting senate ticket she decided to malign Mian Nawaz Sharif . Since Mian Sahib is blaming judiciary and establishment for his woes she has created a make believe allegation.
This is pakistan politics.Even IK is doing gutter politics.
You have been used by PMLN against PTI.
A sitting MPA from KPK cannot be offered a Senate Seat. Gulalai is a joke.
@WM Good one!
Is constructively criticising a bad thing?
She just lost a chance to get a PMLN ticket from Peshawar or Minawali against IK.
I agree that Nawaz Sharif can go to any lengths; but Ayesha Gullalai no one believes you anymore.
Reham Khan vs Ayesha Gulalai
There are lot of similarities between them, but
Who is more smart?
Her comments only for TRP channels
Planted
She just wants to stay in news, every day she spills out ridiculous claims , and none of them are backed by evidences. She touched her fame with allegations on Imran Khan, but till date she has not provided a single piece of prove? Does some one harassed several years before reveals the so called truth and doesn't provide evidences? Since then, she has embarrassed herself in media and made unbelievable statements. PTI gave her reserved seat , instead of working hard and making herself placed in Pakistani politics she has not only lost this opportunity but also has kicked herself out of politics practically and now she is loosing any chance to recover rapidly. I must say , we are at point where no one should take her seriously.
I don't believe her, she always come up with nice script. Who does she believe, or is she being used?
Lying and decisive dive. Incredibly non credible
And what did they offer you to malign Imran Khan?
Surely, no one works for free!!
Keeping in view the track record of Mr. NS, the truth of the matter becomes clear. Right now it seems that Mr. NS is at a constant war with the Honorable Apex court and his fierce bouts some times covert and all the times on open footings with the defenders of Pakistan is not a hidden secret. In the coming days one can only hope that the dust of the issue may be settled down and the contours of actual position of Mr. NS would be come to the limelight.
What a mess!
@Malveros correct your facts, don't just comment stupidly. she is not a MPA. she is a MNA on reserved seat and one can quit a lower house seat to become a senator
Aayesha Gullalai and Reham Khan are doing the same thing. Just want to be in the limelight. Don't worry, everything will be settled in less than 4 weeks when NS will be in Adiala Jail.
Episode 2
She might be telling the trough, but she is exhibiting a childish behavior. Definitely she feels betrayed by both parties.