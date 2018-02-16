Peace committee member killed in Bajaur IED blast

A member of the local peace committee was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bajaur Agency on Friday, sources in the political administration said.

Abdur Rehman was travelling in the area when his vehicle was hit by an IED planted on the roadside in Mamond Gat area. Security forces sealed the area and began an operation following the incident.

Earlier this month, another similar blast in the area had killed a tribal elder. Security forces personnel also came under attack in multiple blasts last year in the area.