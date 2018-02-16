DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Peace committee member killed in Bajaur IED blast

Ali AkbarFebruary 16, 2018

Email


A member of the local peace committee was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bajaur Agency on Friday, sources in the political administration said.

Abdur Rehman was travelling in the area when his vehicle was hit by an IED planted on the roadside in Mamond Gat area. Security forces sealed the area and began an operation following the incident.

Earlier this month, another similar blast in the area had killed a tribal elder. Security forces personnel also came under attack in multiple blasts last year in the area.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 16, 2018 01:37pm

What a great tragedy?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 16, 2018

Women without agency

YET again, the low status of women in this country stands exposed in all its ugliness. A United Nations report...
February 16, 2018

NAB’s pressure

IN a state where powerful individuals facing the prospect of accountability or court trials routinely find an excuse...
February 16, 2018

Axing smart meters

THE government has decided to terminate a long-term programme to instal smart meters that can automate the process ...
Updated February 15, 2018

Shift in Lodhran

Though the young Ali Tareen did get a huge number of votes, complacency was one of the factors which denied PTI a win.
February 15, 2018

Pak-Afghan action

RECIPROCITY is at the heart of a solution to militant violence in the region and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has done...
Updated February 15, 2018

MQM rift and KMC

THE MQM-P is currently experiencing an existential crisis, with two rival power centres — the Bahadurabad and PIB wings.