DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'No more sympathy': SC issues contempt notice to absconding Rao Anwar, orders his arrest

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 16, 2018

Email


Naqeebullah Mehsud's father arrives at the Supreme Court on Friday. ─ DawnNews
Naqeebullah Mehsud's father arrives at the Supreme Court on Friday. ─ DawnNews

There was no sign of Rao Anwar on Friday morning as the Supreme Court began hearing the Naqeebullah Mehsud extra-judicial killing case.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, after waiting for the absconding police official for about an hour, issued a contempt of court notice to Anwar and directed all law enforcement agencies to arrest him.

He also ordered that the court should be updated about their progress.

The chief justice also ordered that all of Anwar's bank accounts be frozen, and the witnesses in the case be provided security.

"Anwar has lost a great opportunity by not appearing in court today; the court's sympathy for him has ended," remarked the CJP.

It is the police's responsibility to arrest Anwar, the chief justice said while adding that the court had given the former SSP a fair chance.

"We gave the Punjab police three days to catch the suspect in the Zainab case and they managed to do it. While we recognise that you are making efforts, they are yielding no results," the chief justice told Sindh IGP A.D. Khowaja.

When asked if there were any new clues in the case, Khowaja told the court that Anwar had called him on WhatsApp on Wednesday and said that he would appear in court.

"I gave him all kinds of assurances," the IGP said.

The case was being heard by a three-member bench headed by Justice Nisar. Naqeebullah's father and his lawyer were also present during the hearing.

The court adjourned the case for 15 days.

Read: Rao Anwar and the killing fields of Karachi

On Tuesday, the CJP had ordered the former Malir senior superintendent police (SSP) to appear in court after providing the absconding police official protective bail — which expires today [Friday].

The chief justice had reprimanded A. D. Khowaja for failing to produce Anwar in court.

"Each and every time, we provide you time [for the arrest of Anwar] but it seems that we [the court] ourselves have to arrest him," the CJP had said, producing a letter in court which bore Anwar's signature.

IG Khowaja had acknowledged that the signature on the letter indeed appeared to be Anwar's.

The CJP had directed the police not to arrest Anwar and instead provide security to him; the authorities concerned were told not to make his letter public.

The bench, however, had made it clear that all these directives are conditional to Anwar's appearance in court on Friday.

Naqeebullah, a native of South Waziristan residing in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area, was among the four killed in an "encounter" days after allegedly being picked up from a tea stall near the area. Following an uproar over social media, Rao Anwar had insisted all four killed were terrorists — a claim refuted by a high-level police inquiry that declared Naqeeb innocent.

The demand for the arrest of Naqeeb's killers eventually transformed into a movement for rights of citizens of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), with protest in Islamabad ending with assurances from the prime minister to take up the protesters' demands at relevant forums.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)

1000 characters
naji
Feb 16, 2018 10:11am

Not a reasonable approach!!. SC is a huge and dignified institution. Cases should be treated according to its level/status.

WM
Feb 16, 2018 10:27am

Today date was mentioned in letter or only Friday was mentioned.

Arsalan Sunny
Feb 16, 2018 10:59am

Honourable CJ gave this man a chance to prove himself innocent but he failed to appear infront of the courts. It's apparent that his handlers do not want him to spill the beans. Until and unless people like him and the people behind him are prosecuted, people of Pakistan will keep suffering unnecessarily.

Jehangir Masud
Feb 16, 2018 11:08am

What does it take to get the Court's sympathy in the first place?

WM
Feb 16, 2018 11:29am

The case adjourned to another 15 days.

Disparate
Feb 16, 2018 11:35am

Was there sympathy before, which ended now?

GK
Feb 16, 2018 11:55am

Can we let him go, as he has done a lot of service to Pakistan?

Creative Genious
Feb 16, 2018 12:10pm

I told you, he is not gonna appear.

Fred
Feb 16, 2018 12:18pm

I am sure he will unveil some big names if he survives

MA
Feb 16, 2018 12:40pm

Call on whatsapp and police still find him? There is something fishy

Masoud
Feb 16, 2018 12:45pm

Those who think they can ignore the orders of Pakistani Courts should well understand that those days are gone.

Ayub
Feb 16, 2018 01:17pm

Time to get him arrested and to prosecute him and his accomplices and patrons to get rid of criminality and corruption from Pakistan.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 16, 2018 01:21pm

What other options does the Supreme Court has under the prevailing circumstances?

MA
Feb 16, 2018 01:23pm

@WM Read carefully. His letter did not mention any date, CJP ordered him to appear before the court by next Friday, which is today.

KPK Zhagh
Feb 16, 2018 01:26pm

Why were you having sympsthy for him? Why not for Naqeebullah Mehsood?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 16, 2018 02:12pm

In my opinion, Rao Anwar is a test case for big fish to see, how deep the water is, so that catchers can be fooled. Let's see, how this case of hide and seek will develop in the near future!

Sohaila
Feb 16, 2018 03:10pm

@MA yes. This is strange, calls on whatsapp can easily. Think of it IG Sind looks so helpless.

Mahmood
Feb 16, 2018 03:21pm

Can this guy not get arrested by any Police force in the country - without an order from the Highest Court in the Land?

So much red tape. But there is also a possibility of insider job and complicity by the Police who probably don't want to apprehend one of their own.

Haroon
Feb 16, 2018 03:44pm

I think he might be innocent. It’s the innocent look on his face.

Ahsan Gul
Feb 16, 2018 05:19pm

Rao may not be in Pakistan. He is calling on WhatsApp so he cannot be traced. One can use WhatsApp from any corner of the world.

Nabi Jan
Feb 16, 2018 06:14pm

Come forward if you have nothing to hide.

Ali Khan
Feb 16, 2018 06:32pm

@Haroon If he has nothing to hide he should appear before the supreme court of Pakistan and prove his innocence, it is very much obvious the man has something to hide.

M.Saeed
Feb 16, 2018 06:42pm

It appears the letter to the CJP was written just to offset the progress made so far by the LEAs and gaining time to add additional kinks by fugitive.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 16, 2018

Women without agency

YET again, the low status of women in this country stands exposed in all its ugliness. A United Nations report...
February 16, 2018

NAB’s pressure

IN a state where powerful individuals facing the prospect of accountability or court trials routinely find an excuse...
February 16, 2018

Axing smart meters

THE government has decided to terminate a long-term programme to instal smart meters that can automate the process ...
Updated February 15, 2018

Shift in Lodhran

Though the young Ali Tareen did get a huge number of votes, complacency was one of the factors which denied PTI a win.
February 15, 2018

Pak-Afghan action

RECIPROCITY is at the heart of a solution to militant violence in the region and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has done...
Updated February 15, 2018

MQM rift and KMC

THE MQM-P is currently experiencing an existential crisis, with two rival power centres — the Bahadurabad and PIB wings.