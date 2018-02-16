Army says troops being sent to Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD: Taking a major decision, the army on Thursday announced that it is deploying troops in Saudi Arabia under an existing bilateral security pact.
“In continuation of ongoing Pak-KSA bilateral security cooperation, a Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to KSA on training and advice mission,” the Inter-Services Public Relations announced after a meeting between Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki at the General Headquarters, which was said to be about “regional security situation”.
Gen Bajwa had earlier this month quietly visited Saudi Arabia, where he stayed for nearly three days and his only known meetings were with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Commander of Ground Forces Lt Gen Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz. This was his second visit to the kingdom in two months.
Saudi Arabia has been demanding deployment of Pakistani troops since the start of the Yemen conflict in 2015, but Pakistan has been struggling to evade the demand despite a unanimously adopted parliamentary resolution affirming the country’s “neutrality” in the conflict.
ISPR insists soldiers will not be employed outside kingdom
Last year Pakistan sent its retired army chief Gen Raheel Sharif to lead a Saudi coalition. Therefore, it was always speculated that the deployment would take place even though it could not happen as quickly as the Saudis wanted.
The ISPR insists that the new deployment and nearly 1,000 Pakistani troops already stationed there would not be “employed outside KSA”.
There was no word on the size of the deployment.
However, multiple sources hinted that it might be the size of a composite brigade. Another version is that the numbers are still being worked out.
When contacted, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said the deployment would be much lesser than a division, and he would give the details at a press conference.
The deployment is being made at a time when Saudi Arabia’s Yemen woes are aggravating. The kingdom’s air campaign against Houthi militias has failed to achieve victory, whereas on the ground local Yemeni allies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE have turned the guns on each other, further complicating the conflict. The Houthis have, meanwhile, intensified missile attacks on Saudi targets, though most have been intercepted by the Saudi air defence systems before they could hit the targets.
The phrasing of the last Foreign Office statement condemning the Houthi missile attacks had clearly shown that a shift in Pakistani policy was in the offing.
The FO had said that the Houthi attacks posed a threat to the security of the kingdom and holy places there. Threat to holy mosques was always mentioned as a red line.
The decision to deploy troops is expected to ruffle feathers in Pakistan’s neighbourhood.
The ISPR statement, therefore, made it a point to reassure that the Pakistan “Army maintains bilateral security cooperation with many other GCC/regional countries”.
It should be recalled that the ambassadors of Iran and Turkey had earlier this week met Gen Bajwa, and it is believed that they were briefed about the army’s decision. A day before the meetings with the Turkish and Iranian envoys, Gen Bajwa reportedly made a secret trip to Doha to meet Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
Since the eruption of a diplomatic row between Riyadh and Doha and subsequent blockade of Qatar, Turkey and Iran are considered on one side of the alignment in the Middle East, while most of the Arab countries on the Saudi side. Kuwait and Oman, meanwhile, appear to be playing neutral.
Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2018
Comments (63)
Nooooo!!!
No we have not learned any lesson from the past!
Global Concubine - ready for action
....existing bilateral security pact????
How did this pact got approved by the people?
Again getting sucked in a conflict which can potentially cause domestic and international upheaval for the country is not very prudent, but then again we have never learned from our past mistakes.
Pakistan should remain neutral.
good step, only positive role
I think this is a good decision. Pakistan has bilateral security relationship with KSA which calls for such action.
Bad decision.
Expect to get some blow-back from the western border.
This means border of Pakistan is secured.
How long people will believe the lies and justifications
1.5 billion worth of petro-dollars are finally coming due.
Al-Sauds are capable of their own security.
Maybe put own house in order first
An indication of our national vitality. Will accrue tremendous strategic benefits.
why does this big country need support for facing such a small country ( Yemen )?
Where is IK and parliament now ? Who is ruling this country Elected government or ???
if you keep watching the current development in the international arena, particularly US, this decision is quiet predictable
Why? don't we have our own problems? Don't get involved in Middle Eastern mess.
Fighting others war and then crying about sacrifices?
Big mistake.
Very dangerous development of course for pakistan!
It is a welcome decision. SA is our friends.
This is truly fighting someone elses war
It would be a big mistake for Pakistan to take sides in the Yemen conflict.
We must defend the holy land. It is a right decision.
However, gulf countries should learn lessons from European countries which have no enmity and do not interfere into others affairs. The have been prospering.
Due to unnecessary conflicts and fear, precious resources have been going down the drain.
Since when we become regional security expert...we cannot provide security within..but we provide security for others...
if we have a bilateral agreement, we should honour it.
We shouldn’t do this.
We would not have taken this step if the US has not stopped military assistance.
Let the arabs fight their own war. We have already loose engouh for fighting others war.
Since when we become regional peace expert...right now at this moment we are havin trouble on all fronts of our boarders...let us put our own oxygen mask first before we help others...how can there be peace in middle east or in arabian peninsula where there are so many loose cannons ...we do not like other to interfer in our region why are we involved in other region.. Every country has to realize their own potential and solve their problem politically or otherwise...pakistan is neither usa nor Russia..we barely survive on our own...time to think twice before we leap...we have done it before and still paying a heavy price...
Very disappointing to learn this.
Great. Pakistan can earn a lot of forex by military manpower export and also help a brotherly country
not a good decision ..............
We have to be cautious in picking our options.
Interesting. No mention of the government or the parliament in this decision.
Yes do this fast.
Sir
It seems that lessons have not been learnt from the past and once again Pakistan has embarked on the business that has nothing to do with it.
We have an enemy that is continually violating the line of control day in and day out and yet the military establishment is acting immaturely!!!
Pakistan is walking into dangerous territory here. It would be best if we stayed neutral.
What happened to the Parliament decision?
Advice and training, or cleaning.
Insane
@Naxalite u are 100000% correct
@Naxalite basically big mistake
Very obvious and as expected. " The lull before the storm " it seems has caused an enormous scare, resulting nervousness and insecurity. Indeed a knee-jerk reaction.
Will have serious ramifications. Getting involved in the Middle East conflicts is not in Pakistan's interest. Being nuetral is the best option for Pakistan.
@Raja Regretful remark.
If the parliament and the foreign ministry endorse this decision then it is ok to sent only "training and advice" contingent. If the decision is only that of the armed forces, then it is not ok for the country.
Good work.
We are doing the mistake repeatedly. Our politicians and officers think only about their personal gain, not for the country and its people.
Pakistanis should keep its fingers crossed that this decision do not go the same way which Musharraf made with US for Afghanistan. Best of luck.
Where is the Parliament, the Prime Minister, the Minister for Defence, the Foreign Minister? If we really had a bilateral pact why was the nation kept in the dark all these years? A very bad decision!
What a shame !!
No numbers of personnal are being mentioned. That alone leaves room for ambiguity and open-ended unlimited involvement and troop deployment.
Hmm....
Please don"t put your foot in sinking ship.
@Imtiaz Piracha the whole world including you know very well that your parliament is in your GHQ,they have decided,so no further questions pls. At an appropriate time press release will be given by ISPR of what they think need to be informed.
We should stay away from gulf conflict
We will never learn any lesson from past. Was this decision taken by parliament? So strange that all major political parties PMLN, PPP, PTI, ANP, JUI, MQM PMLQ are silent over it.
Pakistanis love SA.
Good decision
Good decision.