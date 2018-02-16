Steps taken to counter ‘Free Karachi’ drive, Senate told
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal told the Senate on Thursday the government had reacted strongly over the ongoing “Free Karachi” campaign in Washington, but the US laws did not provide it any forum to challenge such acts.
The minister, while responding on behalf of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to a calling-attention notice about the media campaign on US soil, said Islamabad had taken up the issue with Washington but “the situation is that under the cover of free speech and other such factors they have not really responded to us”.
Moreover, the minister said, “perpetrators of this game had acted very smartly” as they had written the words “Free Karachi and Free Balochistan” in big letters whereas in fine print below they had written the words “from atrocities and human rights violations”.
“So if you take them to court or to the State Department under the available laws, the whole text does not qualify” for any legal action and “the American laws do not provide us any legal forum where we can ask for implementation of certain laws and regulations”, he said.
PPP leader requests Senate chairman to announce his ruling on trichotomy of powers
“We know it is all India-sponsored and they are paying $3,000 per cab to put up such banners,” said Mr Afzal, adding that the US system only allowed them to react in the same manner.
So the Pakistani community had come forward and launched the “Free Kashmir” and “Free Khalistan” campaigns there.
Previously anti-Pakistan campaigns had been launched in Switzerland and the UK and the Pakistan government had effectively taken up the issue with the governments of the two European countries.
Giving a policy statement on the US move, launched with the help of some European countries, to place Pakistan on the global terrorist-financing list, the finance minister said the government was “aggressively contesting” the move “which we feel is politically motivated”.
Mr Afzal said that Pakistan had done more than any other country to curb money laundering.
Meanwhile, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar urged Senate chairman Raza Rabbani to announce his ruling on the issue of trichotomy of powers that he had reserved after a comprehensive debate in which the members had expressed their apprehension over the shifting of power balance away from the elected parliament.
“Power is continuously shifting away from civilian structures of the state as invisible forces are relentlessly busy in rewriting the political and parliamentary narrative and it is critical that an appropriate ruling is announced to put on notice these elements ahead of the forthcoming Senate elections,” Mr Babar said while speaking on an issue of public importance.
Mr Rabbani said he had almost finalised his ruling and would announce it soon.
Earlier, responding to another calling attention notice on the halting of PIA’s flight operation to Kuwait and Oman, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed admitted that there had been no improvement in the financial position of the PIA.
He said the routes had been closed as the losses of the national flag carrier had increased manifold.
The PPP’s Sherry Rehman, who had raised the matter, said air traffic had swelled 40 per cent over the past five years to 20 million passengers and “it is shocking and disturbing to see PIA halting international flight routes.”
WALKOUT: The opposition members staged a token walkout to lodge their protest over the government’s decision to increase the prices of petroleum products.
Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2018
Comments (14)
Everyone in the world is smart but you because you are busy in protecting one person and that is where all your energies have been channeled for a while now.
This is really troubling time for Pakistan, and now Pakistan is sending troops to KSA without thinking our western neighbor. Do we have any friends left.
Posters can't get you freedom.
Why waste our money over a non-issue? Why worry if they are wasting theirs?
MQM us faction has been very busy here in Los Angeles with administrative and responsibility changes and have gathered quite a few times last month to discuss various things.
$3000 per cab, that is some serious money. No wonder more and more people are wanting such boards on their cabs.
Since when we start believing in their laws, their soil should not be used against us as they blame us for their defeat in Afghanistan. It is diplomacy game, check them on their own game of blame.
Sad, hope people in Karachi will be safe
We had never learnt anything from the debacle of East Pakistan, same military operations repeated again and again against the minority ethnicity and that is leaving resentments, would take years to calm down and settled. It is time to wake up so no any outsider can find any legitimacy and support from inside of Pakistan
Try running the same adds with free Texas and Free California and see what happens to the freedom of speech law of US. When you don’t have a proper foreign minister and you post ambassadors and counsal generals on IOU’s then this is what happens to you in the world community.
Pakistan is too courageous to withstand any such misadventures. Pakistan Zindabad
Not surprised to hear that enemies of Pakistan are hard at work to cause ethnic unrest in Pakistan. People of Pakistan should stay united as patriotic Pakistanis.
@Prateik ...... But millions are spent to counter . There are tours after tours.
When you become more senior actor then promoted to senate, What is the job of senate, passing the resolution to allow an unqualified person as party head. All place is the highest level drama stage. better to abandon this institution completely