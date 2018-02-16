DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Watan cards to be replaced by CNICs in Fata

APPUpdated February 16, 2018

Email


RAWALPINDI: People of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) can now use Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) for identification instead of Watan cards which were issued earlier as identification documents for payment of compensation to Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday directed for “facilitation to the tribal brethren in the Federally Adminis­tered Tribal Areas”.

“Henceforth, CNICs will now count as ID. Those without CNICs can use the Watan card till May 31 and obtain a CNIC by then,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations press release issued on Thursday.

Till this directive, the CNIC was not a valid document to enter areas like North Waziristan, Mehsud area of South Waziristan, and de-notified parts of Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram agencies.

The local people had to show a Watan Card at security check-posts otherwise they were not allowed to travel to their native areas.

In response to the flood crisis in 2010, the government of Pakistan in collaboration with the provincial governments launched the Citizens’ Damage Compensation Programme to support affected households with cash in their recovery efforts in all four provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Council of Common Interests made an immediate one-off payment of Rs20,000 to each affected family. The programme was mutually financed by the federal and provincial governments under the Watan Card scheme to support the flood-affected families, and provide some relief to the affected people.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 16, 2018

Women without agency

YET again, the low status of women in this country stands exposed in all its ugliness. A United Nations report...
February 16, 2018

NAB’s pressure

IN a state where powerful individuals facing the prospect of accountability or court trials routinely find an excuse...
February 16, 2018

Axing smart meters

THE government has decided to terminate a long-term programme to instal smart meters that can automate the process ...
Updated February 15, 2018

Shift in Lodhran

Though the young Ali Tareen did get a huge number of votes, complacency was one of the factors which denied PTI a win.
February 15, 2018

Pak-Afghan action

RECIPROCITY is at the heart of a solution to militant violence in the region and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has done...
Updated February 15, 2018

MQM rift and KMC

THE MQM-P is currently experiencing an existential crisis, with two rival power centres — the Bahadurabad and PIB wings.