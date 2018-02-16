Lawyer says ruling against Senate poll tickets will hit candidates’ rights
ISLAMABAD: A senior counsel representing the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz argued before the Supreme Court on Thursday that any decision against the award of party tickets for the March 3 Senate elections would amount to denying the fundamental rights of the aspiring candidates to enjoy the fruits of right of association guaranteed under the Constitution.
“The filing of nomination papers and its scrutiny by the candidates aspiring for the Senate elections who are not tainted with any slur or allegations, falls under the principles of past and closed transaction,” contended Salman Akram Raja during the hearing by a three-judge SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar of petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017 that allows a disqualified person to become head of any political party.
“The people of Pakistan should not be defeated if the court finds any infirmity in the appointment of a head of a political party,” the counsel said, adding that if at all the court was inclined to pass an order in this regard it should issue a judgement with prospective effect.
“There is an involvement of public interest because the people of Pakistan — the ultimate sovereign — will lose their right to be represented in the upper house [of parliament] if their candidates vying for the Senate elections are disenfranchised,” he emphasised.
Justice Ahsan asks PML-N counsel to cite a case law from any country where a disqualified person issues tickets for elections
The arguments were advanced against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s directive for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to furnish copies of party tickets for the upcoming Senate elections awarded by three major political parties — the PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.
The court noted that the party ticket to Mushahid Hussain Syed was awarded by Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president, whereas PTI chief Imran Khan issued tickets to his nominees and PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar to his party’s candidates.
Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, a member of the bench, asked counsel Raja to cite a case law from any part of the world where a person disqualified by a court of law issued party tickets for Senate elections.
“We should keep the stream of legislators and legislatures clean and pristine,” Justice Ahsan observed, adding that if the head or the source of the stream became polluted the entire stream would be contaminated.
The chief justice observed that the court intended to block by conceiving a situation what disaster would it bring to the country if a drug peddler or criminal or a dacoit or someone convicted of murder became a party head and start controlling the party from prison. “Can a person declared to be disloyal to the Constitution under the contempt of court laws be allowed to become the party head?” he asked.
When the counsel recalled that great revolutionary Nelson Mandela was also put behind bars, the chief justice said he was sent to jail for political reasons and not for any criminal offence.
The chief justice reiterated how sitting Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi in unequivocal terms had admitted that he was just a nominee and the real prime minister was still Nawaz Sharif. This, he said, suggested what the kind of status or influence Mr Sharif wielded over the party he headed and how everything revolved around him.
“Look at the fiasco we are looking at,” Justice Ahsan said, adding that the counsel was saying that the office of the party head was just a ceremonial post but how a candidate would be beholden to his party chief who issued party ticket to him.
Citing a number of judgements, counsel Raja said the party head acted in furtherance of the rights of the candidates against whom there was no slur or allegation of any kind.
“Why these candidates be penalised for no fault of theirs if they have been granted party tickets in accordance with the law,” Mr Raja argued, adding that all the processes right from issuing party tickets, filing of nomination papers to scrutiny had been completed and what now left was vote.
“These candidates are subjected to the challenge of Articles 62 and 63 and disqualification, if any, will soon be found out and they will eventually be removed,” the counsel said and asked why they should be prevented from contesting elections.
“Parliament is entitled to make any law but the law it makes should be valid,” the chief justice observed.
What the petitioners were asking for, the counsel argued, was double restriction on the political party not to elect its head, adding that disqualification under Article 62(1 f) of the Constitution had only put a bar on the individual not to enter parliament.
From which position the court intended to bar a disqualified member from contesting elections because the rights of the members of parliament could not be curtailed as a common citizen, the counsel said.
Referring to Article 5 of the Constitution which commands loyalty to the state, the counsel argued that the provision became actionable in terms of Article 6 which dealt with high treason only when it rose to that level, adding that Article 204 (contempt of court) should not necessarily be read with Article 5.
But the chief justice observed that Article 6 could not be invoked in this situation since it dealt only with the tinkering with or abrogation of the Constitution. “We are not suggesting invoking Article 6 against your client,” the court told the counsel.
Mr Raja argued that the legislation could only be struck down if it was found expressly militating against the provisions of the Constitution.
Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2018
Comments (14)
Rights of citizens supersedes rights of aspiring candidates.
After donating millions of rupees for obtaining party tickets for senate seats, if these are denied to them, where will the poor aspirants seek relief and from whom?
Salman Akram knows what is coming, even the judges know what they're doing is no good. But they are helpless since this is what they've been TOLD to DO.
These aspiring senators are approved by party head for reasons best known to them and their respective party . People at large has no say in it.
Strange logic. Parliament is supreme and has the law to make any law within the parameters of the constitution. If the law parliament made allows a criminal to become head of the party, people will throw this party out of parliament in the next general elections. If people don't do it, it means people want the law to stay. this is how democracy works, by the people for the people. Supreme Court is and should not try to be reflecting the wishes of the people.
@SHAHID SATTAR I like your comment. SC should take suo moto notice on this issue too.
I bet if Imran Khan had been disqualified and then continued to head his party, this lawyer would be arguing against this law. Very disappointing!
No country disqualify a person for life. Trump has hundreds of scandal and cases against him but he is president. Only pakistani SC is setting this example of selecting politicans for next elections rather than ket people pick their leaders in elections. Now 2018 elections will be a choice between selected people by judges or elected people by people.
@Qwells
That is just not true. Please stop twisting the narrative. In no country is a disqualified person allowed to head a party or issue tickets. This is not democratic nor moral. However, I do know that our country and a lot of people in it have no moral compass. Money is the compass .
@abdullah this is why democracy only works if your people are educated and know right from wrong...
Just because a majority make a decision - doesn’t make that decision right... especially in the case of Pakistan elections where voters are bought and sold.
Judges are in fact steering Pakistan to real democracy which also involves showing integrity and honesty amongst our people.
What is hard for people to understand that once a person is disqualified for being dishonest, he loses credibility and cannot be trusted. NS should not be allowed to head any party that has to do with parliament.
@abdullah Sorry sir. What if there is a conflict between "popularity vs sanctity". This form of democracy where criminals are enabled to head a party, given the power to decide the destiny of country, should not be endorsed regardless how much popular it is. This is about time to review the system and replace those law which help criminals enter parliament, or help criminals to influence parliamentarians. Parliament should be sanitized of criminal elements. Strict accountability laws should be implemented, and people should be educated about sanctity of there votes. We can also consider replacing parliamentary system with directly elected "presidential" system.
@SHAHID SATTAR Poor aspirants! Senate has become a den of corruption. The aspirants are investing funds in senate seats to make money. The return on their investment will come from the poor masses. They are smart people and will pay only when inducted into the senate. Why should we worry bout their under hand dealing?
If these aspiring candidates are interested in serving people of Pakistan, they should choose an honest leader.