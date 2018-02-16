Pakistan concerned over FATF watchlist move

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed serious concern over a motion submitted to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for placing it on a watchlist.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly briefing on Thursday that the FATF was an international body responsible for setting standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. Such motions were aimed at hampering the economic growth of Pakistan, he added.

He said the ongoing anti-terrorist operations by the Pakistan Army were proof of the country’s commitment towards combating this menace.

In reply to a question, Dr Faisal said the Afghan president’s tweets about Naqeebullah Mehsud’s case were interference in Pakistan’s internal affair.

He said Pakistan rejected allegations by some Indian police and defence officials and media insinuations in connection with an attack on the Sunjuwan camp in India-held Kashmir.

He said Pakistan and India had a fundamental dispute on Kashmir and any other problem could not be solved unless the political settlement of the Kashmir issue took place.

About Indian defence minister’s recent statement, Dr Faisal said familiar Indian tendency of apportioning blame on Pakistan without concrete evidence was regrettable. The smear campaign based on unfounded allegations carried no credibility, he added.

Regarding reports about the killing of deputy leader of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Khalid Mehsud Sajna, he said Pakistan appreciated any action taken against its enemies.

The FO spokesman said Pakistan did not support any move by foreign states to interfere in the internal affairs of the Maldives.

