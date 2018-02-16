Pakistan concerned over FATF watchlist move
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed serious concern over a motion submitted to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for placing it on a watchlist.
Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly briefing on Thursday that the FATF was an international body responsible for setting standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. Such motions were aimed at hampering the economic growth of Pakistan, he added.
He said the ongoing anti-terrorist operations by the Pakistan Army were proof of the country’s commitment towards combating this menace.
In reply to a question, Dr Faisal said the Afghan president’s tweets about Naqeebullah Mehsud’s case were interference in Pakistan’s internal affair.
He said Pakistan rejected allegations by some Indian police and defence officials and media insinuations in connection with an attack on the Sunjuwan camp in India-held Kashmir.
He said Pakistan and India had a fundamental dispute on Kashmir and any other problem could not be solved unless the political settlement of the Kashmir issue took place.
About Indian defence minister’s recent statement, Dr Faisal said familiar Indian tendency of apportioning blame on Pakistan without concrete evidence was regrettable. The smear campaign based on unfounded allegations carried no credibility, he added.
Regarding reports about the killing of deputy leader of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Khalid Mehsud Sajna, he said Pakistan appreciated any action taken against its enemies.
The FO spokesman said Pakistan did not support any move by foreign states to interfere in the internal affairs of the Maldives.
Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2018
Why doesnt the rest of the world believe what Pakistan wants it to believe? Why does Pakistan continue to suffer a lack of credibility in international fora? Is it the fault of the international community, or of Pakistan?
Ok Sir. Anything else?
How long Pakistan will denying reality
Your words are getting monitored and lessons will be teached accordingly...
Isn't it encouraging to see that the credit market can put pressure on powerful governments to do the right thing. If you don't play be the rules there is a price to be paid. Wonderful idea, indeed. Hope they don't misuse it.
That's what happens when you keep rejecting and denying things instead taking credible action on things !!
Pakistan must not fall in threats.
Karma will eventually catch up.
R u sure.
Pakistan should have known that no country except China can taunt US because it is economically very strong to withstand arm twisting by US. In case of Pakistan enough damage has been done by issuing undiplomatic statements by the govt which has not been taken well by the US administration.