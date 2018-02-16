DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan concerned over FATF watchlist move

APPUpdated February 16, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed serious concern over a motion submitted to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for placing it on a watchlist.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly briefing on Thursday that the FATF was an international body responsible for setting standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. Such motions were aimed at hampering the economic growth of Pakistan, he added.

He said the ongoing anti-terrorist operations by the Pakistan Army were proof of the country’s commitment towards combating this menace.

In reply to a question, Dr Faisal said the Afghan president’s tweets about Naqeebullah Mehsud’s case were interference in Pakistan’s internal affair.

He said Pakistan rejected allegations by some Indian police and defence officials and media insinuations in connection with an attack on the Sunjuwan camp in India-held Kashmir.

He said Pakistan and India had a fundamental dispute on Kashmir and any other problem could not be solved unless the political settlement of the Kashmir issue took place.

About Indian defence minister’s recent statement, Dr Faisal said familiar Indian tendency of apportioning blame on Pakistan without concrete evidence was regrettable. The smear campaign based on unfounded allegations carried no credibility, he added.

Regarding reports about the killing of deputy leader of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Khalid Mehsud Sajna, he said Pakistan appreciated any action taken against its enemies.

The FO spokesman said Pakistan did not support any move by foreign states to interfere in the internal affairs of the Maldives.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2018

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS, PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Vineeth
Feb 16, 2018 09:00am

Why doesnt the rest of the world believe what Pakistan wants it to believe? Why does Pakistan continue to suffer a lack of credibility in international fora? Is it the fault of the international community, or of Pakistan?

shubs
Feb 16, 2018 09:24am

Ok Sir. Anything else?

King
Feb 16, 2018 09:36am

How long Pakistan will denying reality

Kanchan
Feb 16, 2018 09:51am

Your words are getting monitored and lessons will be teached accordingly...

Wise2win
Feb 16, 2018 10:25am

Isn't it encouraging to see that the credit market can put pressure on powerful governments to do the right thing. If you don't play be the rules there is a price to be paid. Wonderful idea, indeed. Hope they don't misuse it.

Nomansland
Feb 16, 2018 11:09am

That's what happens when you keep rejecting and denying things instead taking credible action on things !!

Changez Khan
Feb 16, 2018 11:33am

Pakistan must not fall in threats.

Shyam
Feb 16, 2018 11:34am

Karma will eventually catch up.

Vish
Feb 16, 2018 11:58am

R u sure.

Last Word
Feb 16, 2018 01:51pm

Pakistan should have known that no country except China can taunt US because it is economically very strong to withstand arm twisting by US. In case of Pakistan enough damage has been done by issuing undiplomatic statements by the govt which has not been taken well by the US administration.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 16, 2018

Women without agency

YET again, the low status of women in this country stands exposed in all its ugliness. A United Nations report...
February 16, 2018

NAB’s pressure

IN a state where powerful individuals facing the prospect of accountability or court trials routinely find an excuse...
February 16, 2018

Axing smart meters

THE government has decided to terminate a long-term programme to instal smart meters that can automate the process ...
Updated February 15, 2018

Shift in Lodhran

Though the young Ali Tareen did get a huge number of votes, complacency was one of the factors which denied PTI a win.
February 15, 2018

Pak-Afghan action

RECIPROCITY is at the heart of a solution to militant violence in the region and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has done...
Updated February 15, 2018

MQM rift and KMC

THE MQM-P is currently experiencing an existential crisis, with two rival power centres — the Bahadurabad and PIB wings.