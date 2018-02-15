DAWN.COM

Pakistan army contingent to be posted in Saudi Arabia on 'training and advisory mission'

Dawn.comFebruary 15, 2018

A Pakistan army contingent will be stationed in Saudi Arabia on a "training and advisory mission", a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The announcement followed a meeting between Saudi Arabia's Ambassador, Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, and Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier today at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

During their meeting, Gen Bajwa and Al-Maliki discussed matters of "mutual interest", including the regional security situation, the ISPR press statement said.

The contingent will join Pakistani troops that are already stationed in Saudi Arabia and "will not be deployed outside the Kingdom", the statement read.

Pakistan already has around 1,180 troops in Saudi Arabia under a 1982 bilateral agreement. The deployed troops are mostly serving in training and advisory roles, according to a report.

Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong military ties. Pakistan is one of the 41 members of the Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) that is being headed by a former army chief, the retired Gen Raheel Sharif. The military alliance was formally launched by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman last year.

Ak
Feb 15, 2018 08:14pm

Saudis gave Modi their highest civilian honor..

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 15, 2018 08:21pm

Welcome, always welcome.

ADNAN AZIZ
Feb 15, 2018 08:24pm

Congratulations ! More jobs abroad, better perks.

But what about Pakistan's own security needs and national interests?

Charity begins at home.

Singh
Feb 15, 2018 08:27pm

Not good. Modi ji, time to accept the truth.

Imran
Feb 15, 2018 08:42pm

Parliament approval or any thing like that not required?

Raja Abbas
Feb 15, 2018 08:54pm

@Ak ...So what??

Muzafar
Feb 15, 2018 09:01pm

@Ak keep capping!

Dr Misbah London
Feb 15, 2018 09:04pm

Thats how it all starts...

