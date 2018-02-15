DAWN.COM

Saudi cleric endorses Valentine's Day as 'positive event'

AFPFebruary 15, 2018

A florist prepares a Valentine's Day bouquet of flowers for a Saudi client at a flower shop in Jeddah on February 14, 2018.— AFP

A prominent Saudi cleric endorsed Valentine's Day, long forbidden in the ultra-conservative kingdom, calling it a “positive social event” that was not linked to religion.

The comment from Ahmed Qassim al-Ghamdi, former chief of the religious police in the holy city of Makkah, comes as 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pursues a far-reaching liberalisation drive that has upended years of conservative tradition.

“It is a positive social event and congratulating people for it is not against sharia (law),” Ghamdi told Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television.

“It is an act of kindness to share greetings on Western national and social holidays, including Valentine's Day, exchange red roses with others, as long as it is towards peaceful people who do not share animosity or are being at war with Muslims.”

Such comments from the Saudi clerical establishment would be inconceivable around two years ago, when the religious police wielded unbridled powers and were notorious for enforcing sex segregation.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia launched a series of reforms, including gradually diminishing powers of the religious police to arrest. Prince Mohammed, who has vowed to return the country to “moderate Islam”, has further cut back the political role of hardline clerics in a historic reordering of the Saudi state.

Florists openly sold red roses and Valentine's Day memorabilia in cities such as Jeddah on Wednesday without any trouble from the religious police, previously notorious for disrupting celebrations.

The declining presence of the religious police has been met with relief from many of the country's young, but it has also sparked concern over a possible backlash from arch-conservatives.

But opposition to the prince's reforms has been muted — at least publicly — after his crackdown on dissent, including arrests of prominent clerics with millions of followers on social media.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 15, 2018 08:23pm

Under the prevailing circumstances, what else can he say?

Shah, Canada
Feb 15, 2018 08:29pm

Valentines day much more than just sending roses and greetings.Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14. It is a festival of romantic love and many people give cards, letters, flowers or presents to their spouse or partner. They may also arrange a romantic meal in a restaurant or night in a hotel and much more...

Abdullah
Feb 15, 2018 08:48pm

What a shame

Panocha
Feb 15, 2018 08:48pm

If these opinions come from a cleric, the almighty will approve it.

Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 15, 2018 08:50pm

Good, love is the central theme of life for all living species including human beings...

spinoza
Feb 15, 2018 08:52pm

Move in the right direction.

Shahid
Feb 15, 2018 08:55pm

So what?

WM
Feb 15, 2018 09:06pm

Saudia is also thinking to adopt school of law of imam Abu khanifa. You will see many changes in the near future.

Syed Hussain Akbari
Feb 15, 2018 09:12pm

@Shah, Canada What do you mean by "much more" ?

Alba
Feb 15, 2018 09:18pm

Can't women be special, and feel loved on just one single day of the year?

point of view
Feb 15, 2018 09:22pm

An appreciating move in a conservative society.

ADNAN AZIZ
Feb 15, 2018 09:27pm

A very wise and positive decision.

An eye opener for Pakistanis.

S Hassan Ali
Feb 15, 2018 09:29pm

Very positive things are coming out from KSA. Indeed it is high time to come get rid of archaic notions and embrace liberalism. Good job KSA!

Joe
Feb 15, 2018 09:34pm

Why should anyone object to anyone celebrating a festival or a day ?I have my choice to or not to. Only narrow minded people get worked up on such issues.

Gerry dcunha
Feb 15, 2018 09:36pm

Saudia is coming out of its ancent stone age period to a more liberal and modern age.

