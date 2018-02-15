A corrupt party leader corrupts the entire party: Justice Ahsan
A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday heard a set of petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Pakistan Peoples Party and 10 others.
"A corrupt party leader corrupts the entire structure of the party," Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked during the day's proceedings. "A disqualified individual can gather 10 people, form a party and then use them [to further his agenda]," he remarked.
Turning to Salman Akram Raja, who was in court pleading disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's case that disqualification from parliament should not deprive an individual from leading a political party, the judge said: "Qualified people are being controlled by a disqualified person."
He was likely referencing the PML-N, which is currently being presided over by Sharif.
"How can a person who has been punished [and disqualified] lead a party?" the judge asked Raja.
However, Raja disagreed with Justice Ahsan's assessment, arguing: "The issuance of Senate tickets by a disqualified individual does not corrupt the entire party. A disqualified person cannot come to parliament, but he can run the party."
"[By that logic,] can a dacoit and the ringleader of a drug mafia or a person involved in serious crimes also become the leader of a political party?" the chief justice asked rhetorically.
During the hearing, the chief justice pointed out that the party ticket issued by PML-N to its new recruit, Mushahid Hussain, bore the signatures of Sharif, who was ousted from the office last year following the Panama Paper investigation.
At this, Raja said that the article 62, 63 of the Constitution pertains to disqualification and that the Election Act 2017 is not in conflict with the Constitution.
Raja told the court that anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela had also spent 27 years in jail, implying that his incarceration did not affect his ability to become the African National Congress and South Africa's president.
"Those cases on Mandela were political, not criminal," Justice Nisar reminded the counsel.
Referring to Sharif's alleged contemptuous statements, the chief justice said: "Can an individual who has insulted the court become the president of a political party? Anyone who issues contemptuous statements cannot be loyal to the state."
Justice Ahsan said that any attack on court is a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution and could lead to action in accordance with Article 6.
The chief justice, however, told Raja: "Your party may have some good people. We are not imposing Article 6 on you."
The chief justice, upon being quoted a precedent from an Indian court by Raja, responded saying: “This is not India, so don’t quote their legal examples here. They never quote our laws.”
Justice Nisar then explained that the verdicts by foreign supreme courts hold little value in Pakistan: “The US Supreme Court permits the burning of flags, allows a convict to become party leaders and thinks that homosexuality is fine,” he stated, ostensibly giving examples of differences between the laws of the two countries.
Meanwhile, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said: "When a person is disqualified, he is out of the parliament. Then how can such a person become the leader of other parliamentarians.”
At this, Raja countered with: “The law does not impose any such restrictions. If someone is convicted, he gets punished for that offence but he does not get stripped of his other rights.”
The case's hearing was adjourned till February 21.
Corrupt lawyers defend corrupt politicians. They must also be held accountable.
a disqualified person should not be allowed to be head of the party.
Each of our major parties talk cue from their leaders and this is why corruption prevails.
Convicted person if allowed as party leader means thst we allow DON system of Mafia world legally.
As per the famous saying " a cantalope's color is influenced and directly affected by it's group members.'
A disqualified person CAN lead a political party because it is not a public office paid for by the tax-payer.
Unfortunately, this is not the right time to hear and plead this case. Emotions could probably overcome the wisdom. The disqualification of NS is fresh in the minds and it may have a decisive impact on arguments and decision making. I wish if the case is adjourned for some time.
The SC should not waste time in hearing such arguments - a criminal is a criminal, he can not and should not have anything to do with affairs of the public.
Why are we even debating about a party leader being corrupt and still holding political office? In no democracy would a corrupt politician be allowed to be party leader, or influence politics in the country. The Supreme Court provided Nawaz Sharif an opportunity to prove the source of his massive overseas wealth? He failed to do so as it was acquired by corruption. He must be barred from politics for life and sent to jail. No politician or his family can be above the law.
Wellsaid justice sahib
We need legislation to ban such political establishments to safeguard the public interests...
Very true
If a single corrupt person can corrupt a political party,imagine what a fecund family of corrupts can do to a nation,
Salam Sir: I think when a person who takes over control from a civilian ruler, and is accepted as Chief Executive of the country, without popular mandate, running a party without being a member of parliament should be OK!
@Javed it is as 'public' as anything out there is. Why? It is not private, i.e., owned by someone, e.g. family. In all fairness, it deals with or is meant to deal with issues related to and of public at large, such as governance, handling of funds, policy making, raising funds, etc. Politics cannot be and never is private.
So true
"[By this logic,] can a dacoit and the ringleader of a drug mafia or a person involved in serious crimes can also become the leader of a political party?" This is a general statement. Nowhere it implies a specific person. It is unfortunate that this general question asked of the lawyer to probe perimeters of the scenario in front of the SC is being deliberately misconstrued.
Instead a criminal should behind the bars, his status is argued to be heading a party or not- no complexion, a straightforward case , he should be disqualified for ever and should be in jail for lesson for others.
Sry, then no party can field candidates
@Shahid agreed - to me unfortunately even the highly respected SC and its Judges are not using appropriate language knowing their statements are published in news papers! Let us restrain and save the august institution such as SC and by the same token the Judges. Let us not make things so difficult that we cannot return back to normal.
CJP questions and remarks are 100% right. And today people wish to see the Sharifs family on ECL.
@Ali I disagreed.
Suppose a person is disqualified from party head. Even then depending on the personality and support that person can still influence all selections. So it does not make sense to either disqualify for life or to prevent someone from being a party head. although time periods can certainly be specified. But that is for the parliament not the courts to do.
A person who is not Sadiq and Amin is not forfilling the SPIRIT of the Constitutional Article 62-62, therefore, he cannot lead any Parlimentarian. Period.
@k k tiwari Yes maybe this is the filter that this country needs to go through