Tickets for PSL Lahore playoffs go on sale online

Tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 Lahore playoffs scheduled for March 20 and 21 went on sale online on Yayvo.com on Thursday. They will also be available for sale at select TCS outlets.

The tickets are expected to range from Rs1,000 for a General Enclosure to Rs6,000 for a seat in the VIP enclosures. Enclosures for which tickets are on sale include the Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan, A.H. Kardar, Majid Khan, Inzamamul Haq, Nazar Mohammad, Quaid, Abdul Qadir, Rajas, Javed Miandad, Saeed Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Saeed Anwar and Sarfraz Nawaz enclosures.

Delivery for the Lahore playoff tickets will begin in March, according to the ticketing website.

The tickets for the PSL final at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25 are expected to go on sale in the first week of March.

Peshawar Zalmi and the Multan Sultans will kick off the third season of PSL on Feb 22 in Dubai.