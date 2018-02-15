DAWN.COM

Any difference between language used by Imran Khan and the chief justice?: Nawaz

Inamullah KhattakUpdated February 15, 2018

Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Thursday once again criticised the judges of the apex court and accused them of using "unbecoming language".

Talking to reporters outside an accountability court in Islamabad, Sharif said that the judges are using a language which "doesn't suit them" and "is an insult to their position".

Is there a law for those who are using such type of words, he asked.

"Is there any difference between the language of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the one being used by Imran Khan. The PTI chief has been using the same language which they [judges] are using now."

"As you must have read in newspapers and seen on TV channels, they [judges] were calling us 'dons', 'Sicilian mafia' and 'godfathers', and now they are calling us thieves and robbers. Isn't this an insult to their stature?" he said.

"We are showing patience [but] each and every person has an ego and conscience. A person should take a stand against such matters as per his or her conscience," he said, adding that PML-N leaders would not compromise on their self-respect.

Accusing the judges of violating the Constitution and taking oath under a dictator, he said that "PCO judges" [a reference to those judges who had taken oath under a provisional constitutional order (PCO) issued by the then military ruler Pervaiz Musharraf] were now teaching ethics.

"We are not going to take any such lesson [from them]," he said, adding that "no political party or Pakistani citizen should accept any such lesson."

Earlier this month, the apex court had handed down a jail term to former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi for committing contempt of court. The court also took suo motu notice of “anti-judiciary speeches” by the party's two federal ministers.

Sharif, however, had appeared undeterred by the jail term handed down to Hashmi for committing contempt and continued to slam the judiciary, saying that "PCO judges" and the infamous "doctrine of necessity" had caused "an irreparable loss to the country and democracy".

“I agree that the judiciary do command respect, but it is also necessary that the judiciary in view of its position and honour should care about the self respect of others,” Sharif had said following the verdict in Hashmi's case.

Rehan
Feb 15, 2018 05:10pm

And the nation will not accept NRO leaders

Imran
Feb 15, 2018 05:11pm

I am at a complete loss of words!

ShahNoor Syed
Feb 15, 2018 05:16pm

MNS is absolutely right! Someone has to challenge this ridiculous selective targeting in the grabs of accountability.

Qwells
Feb 15, 2018 05:23pm

WoW!!

Azhar M Awan
Feb 15, 2018 05:26pm

I fully agree with ex PM. Language should be respectful and law must be enforced who become millionaire.

Shahid
Feb 15, 2018 05:34pm

What a display of patience! As the adage goes, sometimes it is better for a person to ponder about oneself selflessly, alone. This process stokes ones conscience and cures every ill will towards oneself and all others around him by streamlining the larger perspective of actual reality by showing true place of the person in it. It takes courage to go through with it b/c fighting with oneself is harder than others.

Dil Dil Pakistan
Feb 15, 2018 05:38pm

Mr Nawaz sherif accept the verdict thats it

Naxalite
Feb 15, 2018 05:38pm

MNS should stop this!

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 15, 2018 05:39pm

Nawaz, your days are over.

Aamer
Feb 15, 2018 05:43pm

This man should be banned. He is not fit to be Pakistans leader.

Sky
Feb 15, 2018 05:51pm

No. Both the CJ & IK speak the truth that others don't

Dr. Doctor
Feb 15, 2018 05:55pm

Bravo!

In Pakistan, it is very difficult to keep any power in check. Whosoever will momentary become powerful (or consider himself above the law) will have his way.

Initially the troika of PM, President and COAS used to keep things in balance. No dictatorial rule was and will be permitted. A check on the balance of power is always in place either through the military, establishment or as evidenced recently in recently found solution; by the judiciary.

At the end of the day, it is good that no one is permitted to cross the limits extensively, but in our country and because of our cultural predisposition, the one usually helping keep everything in order eventually forgets his/her role and becomes like the ones s/he was originally tasked to contain.

Convoluted power games of Pakistan!!!

Vinjhraj
Feb 15, 2018 06:00pm

Salute to your leadership sir.

Gopal patel
Feb 15, 2018 06:04pm

Self respect everyone should be respected.

Q Nikala
Feb 15, 2018 06:04pm

You will not take lesson, but you will go to jail.

Sheharyar Javaid
Feb 15, 2018 06:05pm

He is right here. Judiciary should never be allowed to punish some one on his criticism and remarks about any judgement or say any judge. And if a judge is so annoyed file a defamation suit. As it is a democracy and everyone has right to convey his views. They do contempt cases just to show their power.

Adnan Mazher Kha
Feb 15, 2018 06:07pm

Restraint, dear CJ Sir. You have to show restraint if you really want to bring culprits like Sharifs behind the bars.

Wise
Feb 15, 2018 06:16pm

Truly said, but how I wish if this fight wasn't for personal benfit and the least hope is that the only baneficiary won't be MNS

BhaRAT
Feb 15, 2018 06:19pm

We stand with Pakistan supreme court judges nothing wrong with their languages they’re the same judges whom you were showering praises in 2012 when they Disqualified the than PM Yusuf Raza Gilani

Juwad
Feb 15, 2018 06:23pm

They call you all those names because you think you are above the law.

ABE
Feb 15, 2018 06:23pm

I don't know!!??

Is there a difference between a Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif? They are both cut from the same cloth, both served in the highest office of the land; lead the largest poltical outfits, both are known to be the richest Pakistanis ( a nation in top 20 poverty scale) and have most of the looted wealth of $ billions stashed abroad - with long-term residency and visas, a plane fueled and ready to whisk them away from Paksitan at a moment's notice.

Yep~ These our illustrious leaders, who fail to engage in some introspection. But are quick to find flaws and point fingers at others. Without an ounce of humility or self-deprecation~

Aamir Raz
Feb 15, 2018 06:26pm

At last leader from big province is speaking at right on true problems

Wajih
Feb 15, 2018 06:29pm

Sir, if you had really done something to streamline the laws, this would have been better to you as well. You did nothing when you were in power, you didn't care about the people, only cared about your powers. Courts are also part of Pakistan, which is the result of Politician's ignorance and their Policies made for their own benefits

Sane
Feb 15, 2018 06:32pm

What I wish to say won't be posted so suffice to say that they i.e CJ and IK speak the truth which is alien to you and family.

hilal
Feb 15, 2018 06:38pm

Great.

wellwisher
Feb 15, 2018 06:43pm

doctrine of necessity, needed again

Ismail
Feb 15, 2018 06:44pm

@ ShahNoorSyed: when you hadn’t initiated the accountability on all levels having huge mandate for it, then let others have it, at least the selective accountability. It’s a good starting point to curb the menace and still long way to go.

soodie.johri@gmail.com
Feb 15, 2018 06:51pm

N league please behave yourself , you are causing problems for People of Pakistan.

shams
Feb 15, 2018 06:56pm

well said sir! u are right. they are biased.

Taimoor khan
Feb 15, 2018 06:59pm

Why this man and his daughter are allowed to do contempt of court day after day ?

Observer - Canada
Feb 15, 2018 07:02pm

This is the one thing I agree with the disqualified PM. Judges should (1) avoid mixing and mingling (2) be careful about the language and diction they use (3) avoid addressing public gatherings like political leaders do (5) Satire and humour should be left for writers to indulge in. This is the minimum behaviour protocol I expect from judges.

SABER
Feb 15, 2018 07:03pm

Please explain how you made billions

Nadeem
Feb 15, 2018 07:03pm

@ShahNoor Syed you got to be kidding. Ask him to return the wealth

Saadia
Feb 15, 2018 07:04pm

More power to you, Mr, Saqib Nisar. Salute and immense respect! The whole nation is with you. Please don't let the corrupts run free. Your name will be written with the golden words.

Farrukh
Feb 15, 2018 07:07pm

Truth is always bitter and offcourse it hurts, it will be great if this so called leader of Pakistan shows courage to talk same way about transparency international which ask for probe about his illegal properties in UK

Saadia
Feb 15, 2018 07:10pm

Way to go CJP, more power to you. Whole nation is with you. Please don't let the corrupt mafia run. Salute and immense respect to CJP.

imran
Feb 15, 2018 07:26pm

@Azhar M Awan He steals billions from Pakistan lie to our citizens and then talks about respect, sorry but he has lost it.

Salim
Feb 15, 2018 07:29pm

Look, look who is talking about respect

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 15, 2018 07:30pm

The difference is zero since both tell the truth and nothing but the truth.

Qamar
Feb 15, 2018 07:33pm

I wonder why CJP has been so patient with Nawaz. He should be thrown in jail for persistently ridiculing the Supreme Court judges.

Amir
Feb 15, 2018 07:33pm

@ShahNoor Syed NS is a criminal who has failed to provide proofs of his ill gotten wealth. All his ranting is nothing but excuses

Javed
Feb 15, 2018 07:34pm

@ShahNoor Syed garbs, not grabs.

Exlim
Feb 15, 2018 07:35pm

Seems like all the stress has taken it's toll on the grafted cranial coverage.

Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Feb 15, 2018 07:36pm

Wait and see what happens within next 24 hours which is quite apparent and I need not elucidate it any further. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait

Whitefish
Feb 15, 2018 07:38pm

NS is deliberately trying to cause confrontation with the judiciary, so he gets arrested on contempt of court charges and call it political victimization..

Life
Feb 15, 2018 07:52pm

He becomes bolder after Lodhran elections but this boldness should not drift into overconfidence. Beware!

Shahid
Feb 15, 2018 08:02pm

Most commentators are commenting without context: question is whether oif not a disqualified head can be allowed to head a political party? Simple answer is, no.

Justice
Feb 15, 2018 08:03pm

Mia Shahib truth always hurt, you don't even know the meaning of justice because all this time you were busy doing corruptions.

Ghulam Nabi Mir
Feb 15, 2018 08:05pm

@ShahNoor Syed Anything to declare ? Or to hide ?

AIZ
Feb 15, 2018 08:06pm

Not sure when this person will have some wisdom.

Waqar
Feb 15, 2018 08:07pm

Nawaz Sharif is the leader we need in Pakistan, period.

moona
Feb 15, 2018 08:13pm

He's right.

Kiun Rolaya
Feb 15, 2018 08:14pm

As you sow so shall you reap.

Musq
Feb 15, 2018 08:15pm

There should be decency as per language is concerned but what they say about the former premier that is also true...

zahid
Feb 15, 2018 08:16pm

Whole nation has same language like Imran Khan and CJ.

Bogus
Feb 15, 2018 08:26pm

Language, that you don't understand is ending your corruption.

Anti-Corruption
Feb 15, 2018 08:28pm

By comparing CJ with Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif is validating the truth IK has been talking about. Indirectly he is complimenting IK without knowing.

haris
Feb 15, 2018 08:37pm

@Q Nikala : When NRO is presented NS would surely take it.

MONIER
Feb 15, 2018 08:40pm

Please respond to NAB charges and not create choas in the country. Pakistan deserves a better PM

Zahid
Feb 15, 2018 08:54pm

@ShahNoor Syed truly said

Noor
Feb 15, 2018 08:54pm

There is no difference because both are telling the truth.

BAXAR
Feb 15, 2018 09:00pm

@Taimoor khan "Why this man and his daughter are allowed to do contempt of court day after day ?" Maybe because that's all they can do now.

Akhtar
Feb 15, 2018 09:03pm

I agree with Sharif 110%.

Akhtar
Feb 15, 2018 09:06pm

@Saif Zulfiqar Days will be over when it is over, but not will be over by five people. Lodhran results it is far from over.

Akhtar
Feb 15, 2018 09:08pm

@Dil Dil Pakistan
He has and what else you want from.

Akhtar
Feb 15, 2018 09:10pm

@Dil Dil Pakistan
Why should he if he feels that he has been vindicated , and I rightly believe so.

WM
Feb 15, 2018 09:12pm

Dear Pakistanies, I wonder, is there no other man in 200 million people of your country other than Nawaz to lead you.

Alba
Feb 15, 2018 09:15pm

What does he mean we? "I am not going to be lectured." That is how the Queen of England address herself - as we. Or a king. We are the most important person in Pakistan. We are more important than mere justices. Pakistan is indeed having a constitutional crisis.

Syedz
Feb 15, 2018 09:16pm

Political elite unfortunately has lost respect in the eye of the people of Pakistan. They also do not command respect and their preaching related to ethics does not correspond to their actions. Their is a lot of gap between the words and actions.

Denali
Feb 15, 2018 09:37pm

It is time for Nawaz Sharif to retire and go home

