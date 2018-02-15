Any difference between language used by Imran Khan and the chief justice?: Nawaz
Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Thursday once again criticised the judges of the apex court and accused them of using "unbecoming language".
Talking to reporters outside an accountability court in Islamabad, Sharif said that the judges are using a language which "doesn't suit them" and "is an insult to their position".
Is there a law for those who are using such type of words, he asked.
"Is there any difference between the language of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the one being used by Imran Khan. The PTI chief has been using the same language which they [judges] are using now."
"As you must have read in newspapers and seen on TV channels, they [judges] were calling us 'dons', 'Sicilian mafia' and 'godfathers', and now they are calling us thieves and robbers. Isn't this an insult to their stature?" he said.
"We are showing patience [but] each and every person has an ego and conscience. A person should take a stand against such matters as per his or her conscience," he said, adding that PML-N leaders would not compromise on their self-respect.
Accusing the judges of violating the Constitution and taking oath under a dictator, he said that "PCO judges" [a reference to those judges who had taken oath under a provisional constitutional order (PCO) issued by the then military ruler Pervaiz Musharraf] were now teaching ethics.
"We are not going to take any such lesson [from them]," he said, adding that "no political party or Pakistani citizen should accept any such lesson."
Earlier this month, the apex court had handed down a jail term to former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi for committing contempt of court. The court also took suo motu notice of “anti-judiciary speeches” by the party's two federal ministers.
Sharif, however, had appeared undeterred by the jail term handed down to Hashmi for committing contempt and continued to slam the judiciary, saying that "PCO judges" and the infamous "doctrine of necessity" had caused "an irreparable loss to the country and democracy".
“I agree that the judiciary do command respect, but it is also necessary that the judiciary in view of its position and honour should care about the self respect of others,” Sharif had said following the verdict in Hashmi's case.
Comments (70)
And the nation will not accept NRO leaders
I am at a complete loss of words!
MNS is absolutely right! Someone has to challenge this ridiculous selective targeting in the grabs of accountability.
WoW!!
I fully agree with ex PM. Language should be respectful and law must be enforced who become millionaire.
What a display of patience! As the adage goes, sometimes it is better for a person to ponder about oneself selflessly, alone. This process stokes ones conscience and cures every ill will towards oneself and all others around him by streamlining the larger perspective of actual reality by showing true place of the person in it. It takes courage to go through with it b/c fighting with oneself is harder than others.
Mr Nawaz sherif accept the verdict thats it
MNS should stop this!
Nawaz, your days are over.
This man should be banned. He is not fit to be Pakistans leader.
No. Both the CJ & IK speak the truth that others don't
Bravo!
In Pakistan, it is very difficult to keep any power in check. Whosoever will momentary become powerful (or consider himself above the law) will have his way.
Initially the troika of PM, President and COAS used to keep things in balance. No dictatorial rule was and will be permitted. A check on the balance of power is always in place either through the military, establishment or as evidenced recently in recently found solution; by the judiciary.
At the end of the day, it is good that no one is permitted to cross the limits extensively, but in our country and because of our cultural predisposition, the one usually helping keep everything in order eventually forgets his/her role and becomes like the ones s/he was originally tasked to contain.
Convoluted power games of Pakistan!!!
Salute to your leadership sir.
Self respect everyone should be respected.
You will not take lesson, but you will go to jail.
He is right here. Judiciary should never be allowed to punish some one on his criticism and remarks about any judgement or say any judge. And if a judge is so annoyed file a defamation suit. As it is a democracy and everyone has right to convey his views. They do contempt cases just to show their power.
Restraint, dear CJ Sir. You have to show restraint if you really want to bring culprits like Sharifs behind the bars.
Truly said, but how I wish if this fight wasn't for personal benfit and the least hope is that the only baneficiary won't be MNS
We stand with Pakistan supreme court judges nothing wrong with their languages they’re the same judges whom you were showering praises in 2012 when they Disqualified the than PM Yusuf Raza Gilani
They call you all those names because you think you are above the law.
I don't know!!??
Is there a difference between a Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif? They are both cut from the same cloth, both served in the highest office of the land; lead the largest poltical outfits, both are known to be the richest Pakistanis ( a nation in top 20 poverty scale) and have most of the looted wealth of $ billions stashed abroad - with long-term residency and visas, a plane fueled and ready to whisk them away from Paksitan at a moment's notice.
Yep~ These our illustrious leaders, who fail to engage in some introspection. But are quick to find flaws and point fingers at others. Without an ounce of humility or self-deprecation~
At last leader from big province is speaking at right on true problems
Sir, if you had really done something to streamline the laws, this would have been better to you as well. You did nothing when you were in power, you didn't care about the people, only cared about your powers. Courts are also part of Pakistan, which is the result of Politician's ignorance and their Policies made for their own benefits
What I wish to say won't be posted so suffice to say that they i.e CJ and IK speak the truth which is alien to you and family.
Great.
doctrine of necessity, needed again
@ ShahNoorSyed: when you hadn’t initiated the accountability on all levels having huge mandate for it, then let others have it, at least the selective accountability. It’s a good starting point to curb the menace and still long way to go.
N league please behave yourself , you are causing problems for People of Pakistan.
well said sir! u are right. they are biased.
Why this man and his daughter are allowed to do contempt of court day after day ?
This is the one thing I agree with the disqualified PM. Judges should (1) avoid mixing and mingling (2) be careful about the language and diction they use (3) avoid addressing public gatherings like political leaders do (5) Satire and humour should be left for writers to indulge in. This is the minimum behaviour protocol I expect from judges.
Please explain how you made billions
@ShahNoor Syed you got to be kidding. Ask him to return the wealth
More power to you, Mr, Saqib Nisar. Salute and immense respect! The whole nation is with you. Please don't let the corrupts run free. Your name will be written with the golden words.
Truth is always bitter and offcourse it hurts, it will be great if this so called leader of Pakistan shows courage to talk same way about transparency international which ask for probe about his illegal properties in UK
Way to go CJP, more power to you. Whole nation is with you. Please don't let the corrupt mafia run. Salute and immense respect to CJP.
@Azhar M Awan He steals billions from Pakistan lie to our citizens and then talks about respect, sorry but he has lost it.
Look, look who is talking about respect
The difference is zero since both tell the truth and nothing but the truth.
I wonder why CJP has been so patient with Nawaz. He should be thrown in jail for persistently ridiculing the Supreme Court judges.
@ShahNoor Syed NS is a criminal who has failed to provide proofs of his ill gotten wealth. All his ranting is nothing but excuses
@ShahNoor Syed garbs, not grabs.
Seems like all the stress has taken it's toll on the grafted cranial coverage.
Wait and see what happens within next 24 hours which is quite apparent and I need not elucidate it any further. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait
NS is deliberately trying to cause confrontation with the judiciary, so he gets arrested on contempt of court charges and call it political victimization..
He becomes bolder after Lodhran elections but this boldness should not drift into overconfidence. Beware!
Most commentators are commenting without context: question is whether oif not a disqualified head can be allowed to head a political party? Simple answer is, no.
Mia Shahib truth always hurt, you don't even know the meaning of justice because all this time you were busy doing corruptions.
@ShahNoor Syed Anything to declare ? Or to hide ?
Not sure when this person will have some wisdom.
Nawaz Sharif is the leader we need in Pakistan, period.
He's right.
As you sow so shall you reap.
There should be decency as per language is concerned but what they say about the former premier that is also true...
Whole nation has same language like Imran Khan and CJ.
Language, that you don't understand is ending your corruption.
By comparing CJ with Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif is validating the truth IK has been talking about. Indirectly he is complimenting IK without knowing.
@Q Nikala : When NRO is presented NS would surely take it.
Please respond to NAB charges and not create choas in the country. Pakistan deserves a better PM
@ShahNoor Syed truly said
There is no difference because both are telling the truth.
@Taimoor khan "Why this man and his daughter are allowed to do contempt of court day after day ?" Maybe because that's all they can do now.
I agree with Sharif 110%.
@Saif Zulfiqar Days will be over when it is over, but not will be over by five people. Lodhran results it is far from over.
@Dil Dil Pakistan
He has and what else you want from.
@Dil Dil Pakistan
Why should he if he feels that he has been vindicated , and I rightly believe so.
Dear Pakistanies, I wonder, is there no other man in 200 million people of your country other than Nawaz to lead you.
What does he mean we? "I am not going to be lectured." That is how the Queen of England address herself - as we. Or a king. We are the most important person in Pakistan. We are more important than mere justices. Pakistan is indeed having a constitutional crisis.
Political elite unfortunately has lost respect in the eye of the people of Pakistan. They also do not command respect and their preaching related to ethics does not correspond to their actions. Their is a lot of gap between the words and actions.
It is time for Nawaz Sharif to retire and go home