Asif Hashmi arrested in court by FIA on CJP's orders
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Syed Asif Hashmi, the former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman, from the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Earlier in the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar thanked Hashmi for appearing in court. The former ETPB chairman said, "I am here on the court's orders."
"You are a proclaimed offender in this court," the chief justice reminded Hashmi, to which the latter replied: "I have pre-arrest bail in six cases against me."
Upon being informed that there are actually eight cases against Hashmi, the chief justice told the agency representatives present in court to arrest the former ETPB chairman in the remaining cases.
Hashmi is wanted by both FIA and National Accountability Bureau in different cases with regard to land deals, illegal recruitment, etc.
On his arrival to Pakistan on February 10, the FIA had detained him for a while as he had arrived on an emergency passport.
Hashmi, upon his return, had claimed that all the cases against him were “politically motivated.”
Comments (10)
All corrupt mafia claim political motives behind their arrests and jail sentence or they fall ill. They Allfail to explain how they managed to accumulate so much of their wealth. I wish they tell all the poor how to become rich over night.!
Good decision.
PPP past performers for their "Leader" should be dealt in a manner that the "Leader" who is the actual beneficiary must be apprehended. Otherwise, these "Khepyas" are in thousands.
Thanks to our Judiciary
Chief Justice of Pakistan = Zindabad
Every other man in the government is living much much beyond his means. Corruption is so rampant that it his become the basic norm. Some tactless goons get caught and grilled but almost 99% are roaming around without fear. To make a simple estimate, just imagine how many flashy cars are being added on the roads every year and how many of tax payers are being added in the same year? Remember each new car of Corolla equivalent costs about quarter of a crore rupees.
great job done...who is next in queue?
Good decision but all may be measured with same yard stick.
He should also be punished with a long sentence for each of his eight cases.
Glad to hear Pakistan's courts are making those guilty pay their debts to society.