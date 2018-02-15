Asif Hashmi arrested in court by FIA on CJP's orders

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Syed Asif Hashmi, the former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman, from the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Earlier in the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar thanked Hashmi for appearing in court. The former ETPB chairman said, "I am here on the court's orders."

"You are a proclaimed offender in this court," the chief justice reminded Hashmi, to which the latter replied: "I have pre-arrest bail in six cases against me."

Upon being informed that there are actually eight cases against Hashmi, the chief justice told the agency representatives present in court to arrest the former ETPB chairman in the remaining cases.

Hashmi is wanted by both FIA and National Accountability Bureau in different cases with regard to land deals, illegal recruitment, etc.

On his arrival to Pakistan on February 10, the FIA had detained him for a while as he had arrived on an emergency passport.

Hashmi, upon his return, had claimed that all the cases against him were “politically motivated.”