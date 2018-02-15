DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Asif Hashmi arrested in court by FIA on CJP's orders

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 15, 2018

Email


The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Syed Asif Hashmi, the former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman, from the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Earlier in the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar thanked Hashmi for appearing in court. The former ETPB chairman said, "I am here on the court's orders."

"You are a proclaimed offender in this court," the chief justice reminded Hashmi, to which the latter replied: "I have pre-arrest bail in six cases against me."

Upon being informed that there are actually eight cases against Hashmi, the chief justice told the agency representatives present in court to arrest the former ETPB chairman in the remaining cases.

Hashmi is wanted by both FIA and National Accountability Bureau in different cases with regard to land deals, illegal recruitment, etc.

On his arrival to Pakistan on February 10, the FIA had detained him for a while as he had arrived on an emergency passport.

Hashmi, upon his return, had claimed that all the cases against him were “politically motivated.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Justice 2
Feb 15, 2018 02:51pm

All corrupt mafia claim political motives behind their arrests and jail sentence or they fall ill. They Allfail to explain how they managed to accumulate so much of their wealth. I wish they tell all the poor how to become rich over night.!

WM
Feb 15, 2018 03:00pm

Good decision.

Dawoodi Morkas
Feb 15, 2018 03:09pm

PPP past performers for their "Leader" should be dealt in a manner that the "Leader" who is the actual beneficiary must be apprehended. Otherwise, these "Khepyas" are in thousands.

Ghayur Baig
Feb 15, 2018 03:09pm

Thanks to our Judiciary

Sahima
Feb 15, 2018 03:23pm

Chief Justice of Pakistan = Zindabad

M.Saeed
Feb 15, 2018 03:31pm

Every other man in the government is living much much beyond his means. Corruption is so rampant that it his become the basic norm. Some tactless goons get caught and grilled but almost 99% are roaming around without fear. To make a simple estimate, just imagine how many flashy cars are being added on the roads every year and how many of tax payers are being added in the same year? Remember each new car of Corolla equivalent costs about quarter of a crore rupees.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 15, 2018 03:54pm

great job done...who is next in queue?

citizen
Feb 15, 2018 04:08pm

Good decision but all may be measured with same yard stick.

Dr Arslan
Feb 15, 2018 05:27pm

He should also be punished with a long sentence for each of his eight cases.

Sylvester
Feb 15, 2018 06:33pm

Glad to hear Pakistan's courts are making those guilty pay their debts to society.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 15, 2018

Shift in Lodhran

The young Ali Tareen did get a huge number of votes complacency was one of the factors which denied PTI a win.
February 15, 2018

Pak-Afghan action

RECIPROCITY is at the heart of a solution to militant violence in the region and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has done...
Updated February 15, 2018

MQM rift and KMC

THE MQM-P is currently experiencing an existential crisis, with two rival power centres — the Bahadurabad and PIB wings.
February 14, 2018

Choices in LNG

NOW that the Supreme Court has done the needful and dismissed what was from the beginning a frivolous petition...
February 14, 2018

Clarity on banned groups

A MUCH delayed legislative intervention, though only in the form of a presidential ordinance, may finally allow...
February 14, 2018

Nutrition survey

THE quality of nutrition is of critical importance to the quality of an individual’s life and, by extension, what...