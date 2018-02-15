Ishaq Dar challenges ECP's rejection of nomination papers for Senate elections

Former federal finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) rejection of his Senate election nomination papers.

On Monday, the election body had noted that Dar was a court absconder in a corruption and money-laundering reference pending against him in an accountability court, subsequently rejecting his nomination papers.

The appeal on Dar's behalf, filed on Thursday at Lahore High Court's appellate tribunal, stated that the returning officer rejected his papers even though all the legal requirements were fulfilled.

The court was requested to nullify the returning officer's rejection of Dar's nomination papers.

67-year-old Dar, who is currently in London undergoing medical treatment, was declared an absconder by an accountability court in December last year in a corruption reference after he repeatedly failed to join the trial. He is being probed on charges of amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.