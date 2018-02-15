Ishaq Dar challenges ECP's rejection of nomination papers for Senate elections
Former federal finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) rejection of his Senate election nomination papers.
On Monday, the election body had noted that Dar was a court absconder in a corruption and money-laundering reference pending against him in an accountability court, subsequently rejecting his nomination papers.
The appeal on Dar's behalf, filed on Thursday at Lahore High Court's appellate tribunal, stated that the returning officer rejected his papers even though all the legal requirements were fulfilled.
The court was requested to nullify the returning officer's rejection of Dar's nomination papers.
67-year-old Dar, who is currently in London undergoing medical treatment, was declared an absconder by an accountability court in December last year in a corruption reference after he repeatedly failed to join the trial. He is being probed on charges of amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.
Comments (19)
Mr. Dar you are not in good health, you should take rest and look after your health.
He is innocent until proven otherwise. The ECP is wrong.
shameless . Seriously how can people support PML-N . Unless they are brain dead or as corrupt and shameless.
Shame for this person who cannot appear in court due to illness but want to become senator again? He is still on tax payers money in London.
Mr. Dar looks healthy while giving interviews. Why he does not come and face the courts
@Imran Ahmed lets have a visit to my neighborhood in Dubai and you will know how innocent he is..!! or he is the best business man in the world to grow exponentially from nowhere.
Look what he did to the country. He should be ban for life.
The greed and lust of power and money is so great that even after looting the poor land and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with both hands for over three long decades, these shameful people don't what to quit. Height of shamelessness and spineless charachteristics.
Dar Saheb, if you feel you have been betrayed then return to Pakistan immediately and put up a brave fight in person!
Classic PML-N strategy ....... let us hope the ECP stays firm.
Mr. Dar, focus on your health will you!! unfit to face courts but perfectly ok otherwise.. just like how Mr. Asim was not even able to walk.. and now he is perfectly ok to resume charge of HEC.. such are people who are labelled "LEADERS" but in actual are far from being a decent human being even.
How a court of law even accept such challange by an absconder who is in wanted list by the accountability court
What a bunch of crooks, when asked to appear for hearing in courts, pretend to be critically ill and when it comes to senate elections, all is fine with their body, mind and soul. Shameless people and shameless political class.
@Fahad
Indeed, they are shameless. But we, I mean Pakistanis, will elect these people again and again in elections. We have seen this in by-elections in the last 6 months.
He should return back before any of his application be considered for any action. How can a run away justify his action
Not attending nab court is not cooperating with the investigation which is an offence.
Mr. Dar, all of your queries will be satisfactorily dealt with. Just come to Pakistan. We are eager and can't wait to have you here
@Imran Ahmed - If he hasn't done anything wrong then why is he not appearing in front of SC? The fact that he's left the country in itself makes him guilty!
No one can dare to catch any one belonging to the royal family and it is tactical maneuvering to protect dear ones !