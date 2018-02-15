DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shajeel Memon, 11 others indicted in corruption case

Shafi BalochUpdated February 15, 2018

Email


Sharjeel Memon appears at the accountability court on Thursday. — DawnNews
Sharjeel Memon appears at the accountability court on Thursday. — DawnNews

An accountability court in Karachi on Thursday indicted Sharjeel Memon and 11 others in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at 'exorbitant rates' through the abuse of power.

The hearing was held in a sealed courtroom, where no media and non-essential personnel were allowed. All the men indicted in the case pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption.

Four of the indicted men — Asim Sikandar, Riaz Muneer, Inam Akbar and Muhammad Hanif — in an application, raised questions on the indictment.

The four men said that the documents that should have been provided to them under the law have not been handed to them.

The hearing was adjourned until March 3, when the court will start hearing witness testimonies in the case.

A team from NAB had taken Memon and his accomplices into custody on Oct 23, 2017 after the Sindh High Court had rejected his bail plea in a corruption case.

Following the rejection of his bail plea, Memon had holed up for hours in a courtroom to avoid arrest as his team explored their options, but could not stave off the inevitable for long.

In a previous hearing of the case, NAB had said that it investigated corruption and corrupt practices in the award of advertisements against the law and at exorbitant rates to TV channels and FM radio stations for various awareness campaigns between July 2013 and June 2015. It had found that the accused acted with the connivance of each other, resulting in losses to the national exchequer.

The PPP leader is also facing a separate reference regarding illegal adjustment and consolidation of hundreds of acres of land in favour of a private housing project.

On Nov 25, 2017 the PPP leader had filed an appeal in the apex court, challenging the SHC's decision to reject his bail in a reference pertaining to the award of advertisements at 'exorbitant rates' through the abuse of his power.

In his appeal, Memon had said that he should be granted bail since NAB does not have any evidence against him, adding that his arrest was in contradiction with accountability laws.

The appeal for relief was rejected by the Supreme Court on January 2.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Kharal
Feb 15, 2018 11:13am

Hope, our coming generation won't see and suffer in the hand of such large number of crooks.

Shafiullah Soomro
Feb 15, 2018 11:24am

Glad to see such that justice is prevailing..

WM
Feb 15, 2018 11:24am

People voted him to serve them, but he looted the money and missed use the power.

Fareed N
Feb 15, 2018 11:30am

Mr. Memon is a stalwart of PPP. Let us wait for the reaction from AAZardari.

Syed Ahmed, Canada
Feb 15, 2018 11:34am

These people are innocent. Rest of the society seems corrupt.

asad
Feb 15, 2018 12:12pm

Sharjeel is agent of corrupt Zardari & PPP Feudal lord.

Fayzee
Feb 15, 2018 12:23pm

Some justice at last.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 15, 2018 12:45pm

Hope judciary will clear the country from these criminals and raise the reputation of Pakistan.

Irfan
Feb 15, 2018 01:19pm

We have trust in our courts.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 15, 2018 03:21pm

Each and every member of PPP and PML(N) are involved in corruption cases.

M.Saeed
Feb 15, 2018 04:11pm

Why no judgement made in this simple case for so long? Is it not an unusual practice to delay the judgement for so long? There must be some law to protect such fabricated delays.

Meer
Feb 15, 2018 06:02pm

You will see him ill and admitted to hospital in few days.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 15, 2018

Shift in Lodhran

The young Ali Tareen did get a huge number of votes complacency was one of the factors which denied PTI a win.
February 15, 2018

Pak-Afghan action

RECIPROCITY is at the heart of a solution to militant violence in the region and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has done...
Updated February 15, 2018

MQM rift and KMC

THE MQM-P is currently experiencing an existential crisis, with two rival power centres — the Bahadurabad and PIB wings.
February 14, 2018

Choices in LNG

NOW that the Supreme Court has done the needful and dismissed what was from the beginning a frivolous petition...
February 14, 2018

Clarity on banned groups

A MUCH delayed legislative intervention, though only in the form of a presidential ordinance, may finally allow...
February 14, 2018

Nutrition survey

THE quality of nutrition is of critical importance to the quality of an individual’s life and, by extension, what...