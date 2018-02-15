'Holding a public gathering is not terrorism': Imran appears before Islamabad ATC
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday appeared before an Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in the 2014 PTV attack cases.
Khan requested the court for acquittal and exemption from appearing during the proceedings.
During the hearing, presided over by judge Shahrukh Arjumand, Khan argued that holding a political gathering was not terrorism. "What type of democracy is this that for holding a political gathering, I have been charged with terrorism?" he asked.
The judge, however, told the PTI chief to address the court through his lawyer.
The hearing was adjourned to February 26.
In 2014, Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Tahirul Qadri staged a major rally in Islamabad against alleged rigging in the 2013 election and the Model Town tragedy, which had seen as many as 14 people killed and 100 others injured when police attacked Qadri's residence during an 'anti-encroachment' operation.
Khan had threatened to shut down the entire country in what was perceived as a bid to topple the government. The protest had continued for a record 104 days.
On Sept 1, 2014, while the sit-in was still ongoing, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asmatullah Junejo had been beaten up by protesters on Constitution Avenue as they stormed the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters and the precincts of the Parliament.
A case had been registered against Khan, Qadri and others for torturing SSP Junejo and five other police officers. Arrest warrants had also been issued against the two leaders.
On Dec 7, 2017 the PTI chief requested that the cases regarding the storming of the PTV offices during the 2014 sit-in be transferred from an ATC to a civil court since it did not qualify as a terrorism case.
The request was rejected on Dec 11, 2017.
'I do not need protocol, I am a regular citizen'
Speaking to the media after appearing in court, Khan said: "I am a regular citizen of Pakistan and unlike 'royalty', I do not need protocol."
"Nawaz Sharif acts like he did nothing wrong after stealing millions of dollars from this country, he keeps making contemptuous remarks and keeps asking mujhe kyun nikala even though he knows what he has done," Khan claimed.
"I am convinced that our current prime minister is nothing except a puppet made to sit there so that corruption can prevail," the PTI chief alleged.
Speaking about the Lodhran election which was won by PML-N's candidate, Khan said that the fact that the young Ali Tareen managed to procure so many votes is a major accomplishment for someone contesting the election for the first time.
"We chose Tareen because there are only three months left before the next election," Khan said in response to a question regarding choosing a party member's son as the contestant for the Lodhran election.
Additional reporting by Fahad Chaudhry.
Comments (14)
Can Khan refer any example of such protest in democratic states where leader encouraged to supporter/public attack on parliament and public institutions?
Imran Khan’s arrogance and his habit of repeatedly insulting his political opponents with same false allegations is the major reason of frustration in his support base.
This man thinks he is above the law. Throughout his infamous "dharna", he incited people to violence and rebellion. He even called for "civil disobedience". If he is found not guilty, then all others imprisoned for the same offences should be set free.
Mr. I.K court room is not Container Top. Who prompted the mob to attack the police and the Parliament? What edition of democracy is this ?
court should watch all the videos, in which this man has threatened the institutions. and provoked them to attack
No. Public Demonstration like you held in London is not terrorism. But the one you did in Islamabad where your partner said, "kill those in front of you" and "kill those who retreat", burning down state installations, looting, attacking private cars, brutally attacking and injuring a senior police officer of the capital police to the point where he was in coma and it took him 1 year to recover and can not walk is terrorism. Try this stunt in USA, UK, Canada, Germany, and France and see how fast you end up in Guantanamo.
This man is a disgrace...
After years of criticism, he willy nelly appeared before ATC and wants rather expects to be let go just like that. Judge should make him sit in the court room and play all those videos of his container addresses. He may have forgotten all of it as he's a very short and volatile memory
@Kamran Such people are the biggest enemy of democracy. He and Quadri (Canadian Citizen) are biggest fraud.
Sometimes Imran CAN get it right. Like this time
I can only laugh at this. I remember Mr. Khan visited us at "school" once for collection of donation for then under-construction Shaukat Khanum hospital, and the convey he arrived in was no less than 6 cars. I am not talking Corollas or Land Cruisers, i'm talking Mercs!!! Sir you are not a regular citizen and never will be. You are National Hero turn inspiring Politician turn questionable Politician. Please don't take us for fools.
He is 100 percent right.
Its very disappointing to see such negative comments against imran khan, who is the only voice against this corrupt system & politicians
IK needs to get back to real work. He needs to get back to KP, to Karachi etc to work for the masses. Do actual work. Maybe also reshuffle his advisors. To be honest PTI's popularity graph is going down unless they seriously regroup and rethink their strategy. Otherwise nothing will ever change.