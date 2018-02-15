Pakistan slipping out of US influence, say intelligence agencies
WASHINGTON: Seventeen US intelligence agencies have warned Congress that Pakistan will continue to slip out of America’s influence and into China’s orbit in 2019, and will become a threat to Washington’s interests in the South Asian region.
The review is part of an annual report that Director of US National Intelligence Daniel R. Coats presented to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, underlining worldwide threat assessment of the American intelligence community.
The 17 agencies that jointly produced this report include Central Intelligence Agency, Defence Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Security Agency.
Pakistan
In their report on Pakistan, the agencies warned that the country will continue to threaten US interests by “deploying new nuclear weapons capabilities, maintaining its ties to militants, restricting counterterrorism cooperation, and drawing closer to China”.
The report claimed that Islamabad-backed militant groups will continue to take advantage of their alleged safe haven in Pakistan to “plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan, including against US interests”.
The agencies also warned Pakistan’s perception of its “eroding position relative to India, reinforced by endemic economic weakness and domestic security issues, almost certainly will exacerbate long-held fears of isolation and drive Islamabad’s pursuit of actions that run counter to US goals for the region”.
In a brief assessment of Islamabad’s nuclear programme, US intelligence agencies informed Congress that Pakistan continues to produce nuclear weapons and develop new types, including short-range tactical weapons, sea-based cruise missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, and longer-range ballistic missiles.
“These new types of nuclear weapons will introduce new risks for escalation dynamics and security in the region,” the report added.
India-Pakistan Tension
US agencies also expect relations between India and Pakistan to remain tense, with continued violence on the Line of Control and “the risk of escalation if there is another high-profile terrorist attack in India or an uptick in violence on the Line of Control”.
India-China Tension
The agencies informed Congress that in 2019, relations between India and China will remain tense and will possibly deteriorate further, despite the negotiated settlement to their three-month border standoff in August.
This “elevates the risk of unintentional escalation”, the report added.
Afghanistan
The US intelligence community expects the overall situation in Afghanistan to “deteriorate modestly” this year in the face of persistent political instability, sustained attacks by the Taliban-led insurgency, unsteady Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) performance, and chronic financial shortfalls.
The agencies warned that the National Unity government in Kabul “probably will struggle” to hold long-delayed parliamentary elections, currently scheduled for July 2018, and to prepare for a presidential election in 2019.
“The ANSF probably will maintain control of most major population centres with coalition force support, but the intensity and geographic scope of Taliban activities will put those centres under continued strain,” the agencies assessed.
The agencies believe that Afghanistan’s economic growth will stagnate at around 2.5 per cent per year, and Kabul will remain reliant on international donors for the great majority of its funding well beyond 2018.
Russia
US intelligence agencies see Russia as bringing pressure on Central Asia’s leaders to reduce engagement with Washington and support Russian-led economic and security initiatives, and believe that “concerns about [the militant Islamic State group] in Afghanistan will push Moscow to strengthen its security posture in the region”.
Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2018
Good for Pakistan, China being their neighbor and they share virtually the same ideologies, natural partners, both are upcoming Super Powers.
As per Joseph Nye, Power is shifting back towards East. New alliances have evolved, economic interests are governing strategic shifts and alliances. Pakistan must put utmost endeavors to safe guard its national interests as every other country is doing.
Don't worry USA we are not going to cut supply routes to Afghanistan. Your troops are safe for now in Afghanistan. As for as our friendship with China is concerned we want good friendship not only with China but also with other countries including Russia and USA.
Pakistan should not be aligned exclusively with China or USA as we need support from both of them.
Getting rid of American filth would be better for Pakistan ....
Good for both of us!
Actually how sad when a Long time friend increasingly becomes a foe. Pakistan always had a good relationship with both United States and China, but as it is evident " Do More" startegy does not work anymore.
Pakistan will surely gain slipping away from American influences. China is amongst the most trusted friends Pakistan has. The most damaging aspect of Pak US relationship are two viz America's off again and on again attitude and do more theory.
Pakistan is still too slow realizing it. Read USA history, it always hurt those the most whoever claims to be its friends and do all dirty jobs for it except Israel
China is much closer than US, long distance relationships rarely endure.
Relations between nations have tendencies to slip in and slip out over variegated times.But peace should always hold with no given chance to slip out.Pakistan loves to be at peace with all and would never let peace slip out no matter what country is there to find Pakistanis will love to have peace far beynd for ever with all nations.
Our pure land has always been used, we were neglected as always, our best friend could only be Russia rather than the US. We can not expect much from China it has been a worse experience for others and we should learn from the past.
Why don't you go away.We don't want you to be in that region.Yankees go home and leave the people of the region alone.They can solve their problems if you don't interfere.
Pakistan should not worry a least bit about US bulling, its should be PAKISTAN FIRST!
With friends like you, who needs enemies?
USA has committed a great mistake by losing a strong and faithful ally in war against the terrorism, I have never seen in the history of mankind who had fought war for the sake of others like Pakistan is fighting for America, Pakistan lost billions dollars and hundred thousands citizen were sacrificed for the sake of America
Good for Pakistan to distance from USA & USAID
Nothing shocking in that assessment. All countries including Pakistan have to look after their own interests first. Pakistan has a very hostile neighbour to the east and has to defend itself and keep a deterrent. The Americans give many favours and sing praises of Pakistan’s enemies so can not expect Pakistan to be favourable to their interests.
This is Americans own doing. Pakistan´s security dictates a break from American wars as our economy can not sustain such wars. We must focus on economy, education and a total border management towards Afghanistan. American supplies must be terminated for good.
Trump destroyed the friendship of 70 years between US and Pakistan. Everybody knows what US do to her honest friends. Now is the time for Pakistan to forget US as a true friend. US has became blackmailer. China and Russia are near neighbors and honest.
It is right time for US to revisit it's external affairs relative to the concerns of Pakistan. No country in the whole world bears the guilt of being sidelined for a prolong periods of time and Pakistan can not be an exception. Other options are always available in order to proceed on the path of progress and mutual trust.
Look at the sacrifices of Pakistan as she fights back the 2nd US war in Afghanistan and what she gets in return is the stoppage of funds and to keep her on the watch list countries supporting terrorism. Is it not the case of worse betrayal that resources of Pakistan have been committed and the country is now left to fight US war at their own?
Good! Time to slip and slide away!... Only then will Pakistanis become humble and stand on their own two feet and be free.
Old proverb A friend in need is friend Indeed China is true friend of Pakistan
I think pakistan should follow independent policy based on thier national interest rather than tools for some other major power of the world.
Pakistan first
In 3 years Trump will be gone and this report will go with him.
Good for Pakistan.
Whose mistake is this?
The US policy makers need to do some soul searching to find the answer.
Bye bye America !
Well, good. I am starting to feel hopeful again. Maybe things will really change for the better, after all. P.S: With a "friend" like USA, who needs enemies, right?
"In a brief assessment of Islamabad’s nuclear programme, US intelligence agencies informed Congress that Pakistan continues to produce nuclear weapons and develop new types, including short-range tactical weapons, sea-based cruise missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, and longer-range ballistic missiles." Well, you gotta do what you gotta do to survive in hostile environment, right? Helps to prevent us getting taken by others for granted.
Pakistan must improve relationship with Inda. And get US out of this region
As you sow, so shall you reap.
@Fast thanks for ur assurance. Its big relief for US
@Bharat Jha very well said - agree with you!
Well this clearly shows Pakistan is succeeding in balancing its realtions with both US and China. As both the countries need Pakisatn cooperation to peruse their strategic goals.
History repeating itself. Pakistan faced same bullying from soviets when they were about to declare defeat. US is on the same path of being defeated and retreated. USA will become FewSA
@Aslam Qadri , Without economic growth Pakistan can never be a viable nuclear power. You cannot have weapons and not be able to pay for them without increasing poverty.
In formula: Country interest is “constant”...and everything else is variables
While some of it is natural evolution of policies given the regional power equation. Let no one have doubts it will come at a cost both on the world political and economic platform. The regular people will face greater issues as hostile American policy will mean more isolation for those seeking educational and employment opportunities. No educated Pakistani is seeking immigration to China
@Fast I need all of that fast as possible
This is obvious and did not require 17 agencies to corroborate it
That's good for Pakistan to go for an independent policy. Pakistan should take into accounts its national interests not of US.
USSR lost the cold war only because the communist block couldn't match the alliances the USA had built.
That is true even today. China is no match to USA in terms of alliances with other nations.
There are only 2 countries that look upon China, North Korea and Pakistan. Thats it.
China has a huge internal debt of $26 trillions. Its a ticking time bomb. If it explodes, China got no friends to help.