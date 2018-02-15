DAWN.COM

Pakistan slipping out of US influence, say intelligence agencies

Anwar IqbalUpdated February 15, 2018

WASHINGTON: Seventeen US intelligence agencies have warned Congress that Pakistan will continue to slip out of America’s influence and into China’s orbit in 2019, and will become a threat to Washington’s interests in the South Asian region.

The review is part of an annual report that Director of US National Intelligence Daniel R. Coats presented to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, underlining worldwide threat assessment of the American intelligence community.

The 17 agencies that jointly produced this report include Central Intelligence Agency, Defence Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Security Agency.

Pakistan

In their report on Pakistan, the agencies warned that the country will continue to threaten US interests by “deploying new nuclear weapons capabilities, maintaining its ties to militants, restricting counterterrorism cooperation, and drawing closer to China”.

The report claimed that Islamabad-backed militant groups will continue to take advantage of their alleged safe haven in Pakistan to “plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan, including against US interests”.

The agencies also warned Pakistan’s perception of its “eroding position relative to India, reinforced by endemic economic weakness and domestic security issues, almost certainly will exacerbate long-held fears of isolation and drive Islamabad’s pursuit of actions that run counter to US goals for the region”.

In a brief assessment of Islamabad’s nuclear programme, US intelligence agencies informed Congress that Pakistan continues to produce nuclear weapons and develop new types, including short-range tactical weapons, sea-based cruise missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, and longer-range ballistic missiles.

“These new types of nuclear weapons will introduce new risks for escalation dynamics and security in the region,” the report added.

India-Pakistan Tension

US agencies also expect relations between India and Pakistan to remain tense, with continued violence on the Line of Control and “the risk of escalation if there is another high-profile terrorist attack in India or an uptick in violence on the Line of Control”.

India-China Tension

The agencies informed Congress that in 2019, relations between India and China will remain tense and will possibly deteriorate further, despite the negotiated settlement to their three-month border standoff in August.

This “elevates the risk of unintentional escalation”, the report added.

Afghanistan

The US intelligence community expects the overall situation in Afghanistan to “deteriorate modestly” this year in the face of persistent political instability, sustained attacks by the Taliban-led insurgency, unsteady Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) performance, and chronic financial shortfalls.

The agencies warned that the National Unity government in Kabul “probably will struggle” to hold long-delayed parliamentary elections, currently scheduled for July 2018, and to prepare for a presidential election in 2019.

“The ANSF probably will maintain control of most major population centres with coalition force support, but the intensity and geographic scope of Taliban activities will put those centres under continued strain,” the agencies assessed.

The agencies believe that Afghanistan’s economic growth will stagnate at around 2.5 per cent per year, and Kabul will remain reliant on international donors for the great majority of its funding well beyond 2018.

Russia

US intelligence agencies see Russia as bringing pressure on Central Asia’s leaders to reduce engagement with Washington and support Russian-led economic and security initiatives, and believe that “concerns about [the militant Islamic State group] in Afghanistan will push Moscow to strengthen its security posture in the region”.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2018

Comments (45)

1000 characters
Aslam Qadri
Feb 15, 2018 07:59am

Good for Pakistan, China being their neighbor and they share virtually the same ideologies, natural partners, both are upcoming Super Powers.

Ali
Feb 15, 2018 08:36am

As per Joseph Nye, Power is shifting back towards East. New alliances have evolved, economic interests are governing strategic shifts and alliances. Pakistan must put utmost endeavors to safe guard its national interests as every other country is doing.

Fast
Feb 15, 2018 08:39am

Don't worry USA we are not going to cut supply routes to Afghanistan. Your troops are safe for now in Afghanistan. As for as our friendship with China is concerned we want good friendship not only with China but also with other countries including Russia and USA.

SHAHID
Feb 15, 2018 08:40am

Pakistan should not be aligned exclusively with China or USA as we need support from both of them.

Alpha Beta
Feb 15, 2018 08:56am

Getting rid of American filth would be better for Pakistan ....

RIAZ ULLAH BAIG
Feb 15, 2018 08:57am

Good for both of us!

Karim
Feb 15, 2018 09:01am

Actually how sad when a Long time friend increasingly becomes a foe. Pakistan always had a good relationship with both United States and China, but as it is evident " Do More" startegy does not work anymore.

Masoud
Feb 15, 2018 09:20am

Pakistan will surely gain slipping away from American influences. China is amongst the most trusted friends Pakistan has. The most damaging aspect of Pak US relationship are two viz America's off again and on again attitude and do more theory.

aman
Feb 15, 2018 09:27am

Pakistan is still too slow realizing it. Read USA history, it always hurt those the most whoever claims to be its friends and do all dirty jobs for it except Israel

Javed
Feb 15, 2018 09:48am

China is much closer than US, long distance relationships rarely endure.

Anwar Mahmood
Feb 15, 2018 10:05am

Relations between nations have tendencies to slip in and slip out over variegated times.But peace should always hold with no given chance to slip out.Pakistan loves to be at peace with all and would never let peace slip out no matter what country is there to find Pakistanis will love to have peace far beynd for ever with all nations.

Sahir Sumalani
Feb 15, 2018 10:19am

Our pure land has always been used, we were neglected as always, our best friend could only be Russia rather than the US. We can not expect much from China it has been a worse experience for others and we should learn from the past.

Chaya
Feb 15, 2018 10:19am

Why don't you go away.We don't want you to be in that region.Yankees go home and leave the people of the region alone.They can solve their problems if you don't interfere.

Sacha pakistani
Feb 15, 2018 10:24am

Pakistan should not worry a least bit about US bulling, its should be PAKISTAN FIRST!

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 15, 2018 10:27am

With friends like you, who needs enemies?

WM
Feb 15, 2018 10:45am

USA has committed a great mistake by losing a strong and faithful ally in war against the terrorism, I have never seen in the history of mankind who had fought war for the sake of others like Pakistan is fighting for America, Pakistan lost billions dollars and hundred thousands citizen were sacrificed for the sake of America

Usman Wahid
Feb 15, 2018 10:55am

Good for Pakistan to distance from USA & USAID

Jamil
Feb 15, 2018 11:02am

Nothing shocking in that assessment. All countries including Pakistan have to look after their own interests first. Pakistan has a very hostile neighbour to the east and has to defend itself and keep a deterrent. The Americans give many favours and sing praises of Pakistan’s enemies so can not expect Pakistan to be favourable to their interests.

Shah
Feb 15, 2018 12:25pm

This is Americans own doing. Pakistan´s security dictates a break from American wars as our economy can not sustain such wars. We must focus on economy, education and a total border management towards Afghanistan. American supplies must be terminated for good.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 15, 2018 12:39pm

Trump destroyed the friendship of 70 years between US and Pakistan. Everybody knows what US do to her honest friends. Now is the time for Pakistan to forget US as a true friend. US has became blackmailer. China and Russia are near neighbors and honest.

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Feb 15, 2018 12:46pm

It is right time for US to revisit it's external affairs relative to the concerns of Pakistan. No country in the whole world bears the guilt of being sidelined for a prolong periods of time and Pakistan can not be an exception. Other options are always available in order to proceed on the path of progress and mutual trust.

AKB
Feb 15, 2018 12:48pm

Look at the sacrifices of Pakistan as she fights back the 2nd US war in Afghanistan and what she gets in return is the stoppage of funds and to keep her on the watch list countries supporting terrorism. Is it not the case of worse betrayal that resources of Pakistan have been committed and the country is now left to fight US war at their own?

ABE
Feb 15, 2018 01:12pm

Good! Time to slip and slide away!... Only then will Pakistanis become humble and stand on their own two feet and be free.

KT
Feb 15, 2018 01:18pm

Old proverb A friend in need is friend Indeed China is true friend of Pakistan

Bharat Jha
Feb 15, 2018 01:28pm

I think pakistan should follow independent policy based on thier national interest rather than tools for some other major power of the world.

Iqbal Khan
Feb 15, 2018 02:05pm

Pakistan first

Zak
Feb 15, 2018 03:03pm

In 3 years Trump will be gone and this report will go with him.

A Troll From Nowhere
Feb 15, 2018 03:03pm

Good for Pakistan.

Agnostic
Feb 15, 2018 03:06pm

Whose mistake is this?

The US policy makers need to do some soul searching to find the answer.

Farhan
Feb 15, 2018 03:06pm

Bye bye America !

Saad Ahmed
Feb 15, 2018 03:24pm

Well, good. I am starting to feel hopeful again. Maybe things will really change for the better, after all. P.S: With a "friend" like USA, who needs enemies, right?

Saad Ahmed
Feb 15, 2018 03:27pm

"In a brief assessment of Islamabad’s nuclear programme, US intelligence agencies informed Congress that Pakistan continues to produce nuclear weapons and develop new types, including short-range tactical weapons, sea-based cruise missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, and longer-range ballistic missiles." Well, you gotta do what you gotta do to survive in hostile environment, right? Helps to prevent us getting taken by others for granted.

Abid Rehman
Feb 15, 2018 03:58pm

Pakistan must improve relationship with Inda. And get US out of this region

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 15, 2018 04:18pm

As you sow, so shall you reap.

ukz
Feb 15, 2018 04:28pm

@Fast thanks for ur assurance. Its big relief for US

Asif Kahsmiri
Feb 15, 2018 04:31pm

@Bharat Jha very well said - agree with you!

bbmymummy
Feb 15, 2018 04:37pm

Well this clearly shows Pakistan is succeeding in balancing its realtions with both US and China. As both the countries need Pakisatn cooperation to peruse their strategic goals.

ukz
Feb 15, 2018 04:37pm

History repeating itself. Pakistan faced same bullying from soviets when they were about to declare defeat. US is on the same path of being defeated and retreated. USA will become FewSA

M. Siddique
Feb 15, 2018 05:07pm

@Aslam Qadri , Without economic growth Pakistan can never be a viable nuclear power. You cannot have weapons and not be able to pay for them without increasing poverty.

Mo
Feb 15, 2018 05:12pm

In formula: Country interest is “constant”...and everything else is variables

Fried Chillies
Feb 15, 2018 05:13pm

While some of it is natural evolution of policies given the regional power equation. Let no one have doubts it will come at a cost both on the world political and economic platform. The regular people will face greater issues as hostile American policy will mean more isolation for those seeking educational and employment opportunities. No educated Pakistani is seeking immigration to China

Aloo kachaloo
Feb 15, 2018 05:36pm

@Fast I need all of that fast as possible

DENNIS DEY
Feb 15, 2018 05:46pm

This is obvious and did not require 17 agencies to corroborate it

Shahzad Zia
Feb 15, 2018 05:57pm

That's good for Pakistan to go for an independent policy. Pakistan should take into accounts its national interests not of US.

vijay
Feb 15, 2018 05:58pm

USSR lost the cold war only because the communist block couldn't match the alliances the USA had built.

That is true even today. China is no match to USA in terms of alliances with other nations.

There are only 2 countries that look upon China, North Korea and Pakistan. Thats it.

China has a huge internal debt of $26 trillions. Its a ticking time bomb. If it explodes, China got no friends to help.

Updated February 15, 2018

Shift in Lodhran

The young Ali Tareen did get a huge number of votes complacency was one of the factors which denied PTI a win.
February 15, 2018

Pak-Afghan action

RECIPROCITY is at the heart of a solution to militant violence in the region and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has done...
Updated February 15, 2018

MQM rift and KMC

THE MQM-P is currently experiencing an existential crisis, with two rival power centres — the Bahadurabad and PIB wings.
February 14, 2018

Choices in LNG

NOW that the Supreme Court has done the needful and dismissed what was from the beginning a frivolous petition...
February 14, 2018

Clarity on banned groups

A MUCH delayed legislative intervention, though only in the form of a presidential ordinance, may finally allow...
February 14, 2018

Nutrition survey

THE quality of nutrition is of critical importance to the quality of an individual’s life and, by extension, what...