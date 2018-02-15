ATC records statement of Kasur serial killer Imran Ali
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday recorded the complete statement of Kasur serial killer Imran Ali involved in at least nine incidents of rape-cum-murder of minors, including seven-year-old Zainab.
ATC-I Judge Sajjad Ahmad is holding jail trial of the suspect on an everyday basis in light of a directive issued by the Lahore High Court.
Before the commencement of Wednesday’s proceedings, Prosecutor General of Punjab Eihtesham Qadir Shah provided the suspect with a state lawyer as his private defence counsel had withdrawn power of attorney following a confession made by Imran Ali.
Advocate Mehar Shakeel Multani told reporters outside the jail that he could never think of defending a criminal, therefore, he had decided to withdraw his power of attorney. He said the suspect had misled him about his innocence.
Initially, the suspect had denied the prosecution’s case when charges were framed on him and opted to contest the trial. However, he made a confession the next day. The trial court had so far recorded testimonies of 36 prosecution witnesses. A special team of the prosecutors had been prosecuting the suspect.
Zainab was kidnapped on Jan 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur where she was going to learn Quran. Her body was recovered on Jan 9. The police had arrested the suspect with the help of DNA test.
There are still many quetions unansewred?
1: Where did he keep zainab for 4 days? 2: According to DNA reoort, multiple men raped zainab, Where are the other culprits???
Justice will not be served until police chief/elite of Kasur, MNA’s , MPA’s of the area and the Punjab government is not punished. These are the people that could do something and yet they choose to ignore it and let this brutality run and thrive right under their noses. Police and the government only act because of media that brought this story up front and the people of Kasur pressured the shameful police and the criminal government of Punjab to act swiftly to catch the culprit. Why not after the first child rape & murder? Why not when boy’s rape case came two years ago? People should not forgive or forget the police and the government of Punjab until they are also punished.
@aman : You are right on, but remember this is not a local problem, Punjab government is equally involved and like you said to punish them for failing to protect innocent children. RIP poor souls and you all better off than this sick world we live in
Pl publish only mugshots of criminals....