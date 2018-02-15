Two pistols used in Asma murder: report

KOHAT: The forensic report of two pistols allegedly used in the murder of medical student Asma Rani has matched with the postmortem report and the empties, according to sources.

They said that one pistol was recovered from accused Sadiqullah and the other from the house of alleged facilitator Shahzeb.

The medical student had received three bullets which matched with shells, official sources said. Earlier, it was being assumed that she was shot at and killed with one pistol. They said that the two pistols belonged to the accused Sadiqullah and Mujahidullah.

They said that the first pistol was recovered from Sadiqullah and another from the house of Shahzeb, which belonged to Mujahidullah who had left it with him before leaving for Saudi Arabia. They said that in the dying statement Asma had little time therefore she could only name Mujahidullah. However, both the accused had been nominated in the FIR by Asma’s brother Irfan who was an eyewitness in the case, said the sources.

They added that both the accused had been nominated under sections 302/34. The section 34 pertains to common intention of two or more people, they said.

The sources said that in normal cases first the blue warrants were issued by Interpol for the arrest of any person, but on the request of the interior ministry and keeping in view sensitivity of the case red warrants had been issued. They said that the accused, Mujahidullah, could not hide for long in Saudi Arabia, as he could be easily identified being alien after expiry of his visa.

