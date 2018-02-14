DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nephew allegedly kills uncle, injures aunt in 'honour killing'

Imtiaz AliFebruary 14, 2018

Email


A man was arrested for allegedly wounding his aunt and murdering her husband in an apparent "honour killing" in the Manghopir area of Karachi, police told DawnNews on Wednesday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Manghpoir Haji Sanaullah, the couple — Rozi Khan and Zainab — had entered a free will marriage in Balochistan last year and moved to Karachi where they had rented a house in Wandi Sharif Goth, Manghopir. Several members of Balochistan's Marri tribe also live in the area.

Though several of their relatives opposed the marriage, Zainab's mother and one of her brothers had consented to it, police said.

According to police, the chief suspect had arrived at the couple's house on Tuesday night with at least five other accomplices. He opened fire on Rozi, who died from a shot to the head.

The suspect then tried to shoot at Zainab, but his gun malfunctioned, leading him to attack her with sticks and a knife, leaving her injured. She is currently being treated at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The suspect, who sustained wounds after Zainab put up resistance, later went to a private hospital in Gulshan-i-Maymar with a friend and claimed his injuries were a result of a robbery incident. However, acting on a tip, the police arrested him while he was undergoing treatment.

Six people, including Zainab's nephew, have been nominated in the first information report (FIR) lodged at the Manghopir police station with Rozi's brother, Mangal Khan, as the complainant.

The primary suspect's friend who accompanied him to the hospital is also being treated as a suspect; however, he has not been nominated in the FIR.

Gender violence Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Panocha
Feb 14, 2018 07:43pm

It is all about honor, not people and life.

Silent observer
Feb 14, 2018 08:16pm

There is absolutely no honour in killing an innocent helpless human being.

Ashish Kumar
Feb 14, 2018 08:29pm

I wonder what is the source of such mentality. Can someone enlighten? Where would this guy have picked up such thoughts from?

Nasir A.
Feb 14, 2018 08:42pm

So many lives destroyed needlessly.

Javed
Feb 14, 2018 08:56pm

Lack of formal education is the cause and culprit. If we start today, it will take ten years for today's first grader to matriculate.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 15, 2018

Shift in Lodhran

FORMER prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has reason to revel in the PML-N’s victory over arch-rival PTI in Lodhran,...
February 15, 2018

Pak-Afghan action

RECIPROCITY is at the heart of a solution to militant violence in the region and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has done...
February 15, 2018

MQM rift and KMC

THE MQM-P is currently experiencing an existential crisis, with two rival power centres — the Bahadurabad and PIB...
February 14, 2018

Choices in LNG

NOW that the Supreme Court has done the needful and dismissed what was from the beginning a frivolous petition...
February 14, 2018

Clarity on banned groups

A MUCH delayed legislative intervention, though only in the form of a presidential ordinance, may finally allow...
February 14, 2018

Nutrition survey

THE quality of nutrition is of critical importance to the quality of an individual’s life and, by extension, what...