'How can a person disqualified to be MNA become party head,' Supreme Court asks

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 14, 2018

The Supreme Court wondered on Wednesday whether a person ineligible to become a member of the National Assembly could be chosen to head a political party.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a set of petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Pakistan Peoples Party and 10 others.

"Can a thief or member of a drug mafia [also] become the head of a party?" the bench asked, as it deliberated a number of points regarding the eligibility of a person to hold a party's top office.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan wondered how a person disqualified by the court over not being sadiq (truthful) and ameen (righteous) and who could not be elected as a member of parliament become a party's head.

But Advocate Salman Akram Raja, who was representing the PML-N, argued that while a person disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) could not be elected to the parliament, the Constitution of the country imposes no bar on such a person to lead a party.

"Do all the basic rights of a disqualified person as a human end with a disqualification?" Raja asked. He asked whether such a person also loses the right to organise and the right to freedom of expression.

"All the rights of such a person remain intact but they cannot become the head [of a party]," remarked Justice Ahsan, to which Raja said that members of a political party could not be prohibited from choosing a party leader of their choice under Articles 17 and 19 of the Constitution.

The chief justice wondered what would become of the tickets distributed for the upcoming Senate elections if the Elections Act was nullified by the court for being in violation of the Constitution.

The court then asked a representative of the Election Commission of Pakistan to inform the bench who within the PML-N, PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had distributed the tickets for the March 3 Senate elections.

The CJP observed during the hearing that the head of a political party plays a crucial role in parliamentary politics and governmental affairs, while Justice Ahsan remarked that a political party virtually "revolves around the party head".

"It is not necessary for the party head to be an MNA, but he controls the members of parliament," the judge observed.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until Thursday.

The Election Reforms Act, which removed the bar on anyone deemed ineligible to hold public office from holding a position in a political party, paved the way for disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as head of the PML-N.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 14, 2018 06:48pm

The Kingmakers are different from the Kings.

Sa
Feb 14, 2018 07:04pm

Because sir chief justice sir janab, a political party is private entity... They can do what they like.

S Kazi
Feb 14, 2018 07:24pm

This here is the problem: The Election Reforms Act, which removed the bar on anyone deemed ineligible to hold public office from holding a position in a political party, paved the way for disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as head of the PML-N.

When you have 'reform' of this sort, no wonder we are a mess of a nation politically.

MG
Feb 14, 2018 07:27pm

Party position is not office position

Reviews to ponder.
Feb 14, 2018 07:34pm

A failed or disqualified student cannot be allowed to sit in class, similiar a disqualified legislater cannot sit in Assembly. And certainly cannot be a head of political party, as political party is a matter of legislators. And legislators are a by-product of political party.

Rational approach
Feb 14, 2018 07:38pm

Well Said 100% agreed with court. These corrupt people are keep on playing with constitution according to to their personal gaining.

Naxalite
Feb 14, 2018 07:44pm

Can't PMLN find someone else in whole Pak to head them?

Shahid
Feb 14, 2018 07:49pm

It is illogical and against intent, soul and spirit of Constitution that a duely disqualified individual by the honorable SC be allowed to head a political party through which he/she gets empowered not only to issue tickets to potential law makers but also can influence, control, reward and punish constitutionally qualified law makers in the Parliament. The Election Reform Act promulgated in unprecedented haste soon after disqualification of NS to benefit him is clearly not in good faith, is in conflict with and opposition to the intent, soul and spirit of the Constitution.

AD
Feb 14, 2018 07:49pm

Answer: That is beauty of democracy and will of people.

usman ali
Feb 14, 2018 08:09pm

Because there are no checks on party head

ibrahim marghoob
Feb 14, 2018 08:18pm

I would request Mr salman akram raja to make a common man the head of Pmln. A common man who has to wait in line to get his/her turn for basic necessities of life, a common man who can not dodge a metal scanner gate installed at the entrance of courts, a common man who travels without protocol, a common man who wipes his/her forehead frequently during load shedding, a common man who trembles with cold when there is no gas supply and the list goes on and on.

Syed Hafeez Imran
Feb 14, 2018 08:25pm

@MG then what position is it

Shafiq Shah
Feb 14, 2018 08:27pm

Political party is a public institution not a private limited company. A dishonest man declared by the highest court of the country can not head the political party.

Tanveer
Feb 14, 2018 08:36pm

you are right. Court should not involve it self in such petty affairs !!!

Faraz-Canada
Feb 14, 2018 08:50pm

Simple. If a party chooses to elect a disqualified as it Head, then ban the party.

Sohail
Feb 14, 2018 08:55pm

What about that one who have disqualified on flimsy ground

Whitefish
Feb 14, 2018 09:18pm

@Shahid ...very eloquently put together. Bravo!

Tariq, Lahore
Feb 14, 2018 09:22pm

The law needs to be changed to 'bar any disqualified person in court of law from having direct or indirect association with any political party in any capacity what so ever'.

