Any US effort to bully Pakistan will be counterproductive: Ahsan Iqbal
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that any unilateral action by the United States in Pakistan will not only bring the bilateral relations to an irreparable stage but also be counterproductive.
During an interview to CNN on Tuesday, he said, "Any unilateral action in Pakistan will be a red line for Pakistan. Pakistanis are dignified people. We want to have a friendship which is based on mutual respect but any effort to try to bully Pakistan or force Pakistan will be counterproductive."
The minister highlighted that Pakistan has directly been a victim of terrorism and the country has rendered a lot of sacrifices in the fight against it. "There is no country in the world that has made as many sacrifices and as much contribution towards fighting terrorism [as Pakistan] in the last years."
Pakistan has lost about 60,000 people and suffered a $25 billion loss to its economy, he added.
Talking about the US aid to Pakistan, Iqbal said, "We are committed to fighting terrorism. There is very nominal aid which is coming from the USAID or the United States to Pakistan. Pakistan is not fighting this war for the US aid, we are fighting this war for our people and the future of our people."
He made it clear that "trade and not aid" is the priority of the country when it comes to the bilateral relations with the US. "We need trade, not aid," he remarked, adding that Islamabad wants to see the US as a development partner and not as a donor country.
The Trump administration has asked Congress to approve $336 million of civil and military aid to Pakistan for the next fiscal year, arguing that the proposed military assistance will help defeat Al Qaeda and the militant Islamic State group, Dawn reported on Tuesday.
The total request is $10 million less than the previous year and links the defence assistance to Islamabad’s action against alleged terror safe havens on its soil.
Pak-Afghan-US relations
Talking about Pak-Afghan relations, he said that the two countries are bound by geography. It will be in the interest of both the US and Pakistan to work together because "we [Pakistan] are the first country that faces the cost of instability [in Afghanistan] and we are the first country that gets the dividend of peace in Afghanistan".
"By finger-pointing, we only make the disruptors of peace win," he added.
Editorial: Pakistan and US must talk
Further talking about the status of the US war against terrorism in Afghanistan, the minister said that many people in the US are making Pakistan a scapegoat out of frustration because the desired results in Afghanistan have not been achieved.
The minister suggested a comprehensive approach to have peace in South Asia and also asked the US to address the concerns of all stakeholders in the region. "To have the final outcome in Afghanistan, to have peace and stability, we need to follow a comprehensive approach. We need to have a military option as well as a political option. Both Afghanistan and Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and interests must be incorporated in the approach that we follow in the region," he said.
Talking about the erratic relations between the two countries and mutual interests, he said he saw the geopolitics of the region as a centre point. He added that no global power can afford to overlook the fault lines that exist in the region. "In past, the US and Pakistan have tried to file for a divorce on a number of occasions but that has not turned out to be an option because of the cost associated with it," he said.
"Afghanistan is critical to both the US and Pakistan. The geography of Afghanistan and Pakistan bound them and therefore, we need to have a collaborative strategy instead of one which is based on finger-pointing," the minister said.
When asked about India's role in this scenario, Iqbal said that the US needs to see South Asia or Afghanistan from its own independent perspective, not through the prism of India. "Pakistan and the US have a long history of partnership and relationship, [whereas] a third country can spoil the scenario in the region."
What else can he say?
I like the measured and diplomatic response of Pakistan in the face of all provocation and rhetoric from USA. though I strongly believe that we need to work real hard to build our image as USA is not all the WORLD. It is time to focus on Europe, Russia and China and try to win their support a golden example if Palestine where all world stood with their legitimate stance against USA decision. It is high time to engage Afghanistan and try to settle the disputed in Kabul than looking for solutions in Washington we do not have that bitter relationship as two Koreas have even spoiler is the same USA. It is high time that we start looking inward and stop getting paranoid who is sitting across international borders.
Too much talk but no walk.
Still harping about a friendship that never existed. Please get over it and face the ground realities as per the changed scenario where you are not welcome to exist.
100% agree. No more do more. Pakistan should not bow down to the bullying tactics of the US and its allies.
If they continue to bully, one day China will step in to help us. Just wait and see. Pakistan / Chin Zindabad
@Nomi Goraya: Forget Kashmir, half of your problems will get solved.
I bet national interests and dignity will once again be sold in Dollars. 336 million Dollars is the price of Pakistan in US calculations. Niw compare this to 220 million people = 5th largest nation on earth.
US must be very scared now.
Our response should be more strict. Enough is enough.
@Nomi Goraya agrred. Pakistan is best at giving out statements. Thats where it all ends though
All noises and protestations notwithstanding, the fact is that Pakistan is still dependent on US aid, US military hardware, spare parts, training, service and support to sustain its military machinery.
These periodic defiant statements are carefully calculated and delivered to sooth the nerves of the population. The barvado does not match the action and actual dealings between the two sides. Business as usual carried on,
Pakistan should not get any aid from the US. They should protest against their stance and must be clear that the US has to acknowledge our efforts , else we can not bear this insult. If , they have this derogatory aid this time , whole nation will hv to pay for that..
good stand
@Kunal, Gurgaon Let's see who forgets first!