SC reserves verdict in disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in the case determining whether disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution is for life or time-specific.
Article 62(1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), is the same provision under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by a five-judge SC bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on July 28, 2017 in the Panama Papers case. Likewise, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified on Dec 15 last year by a separate bench of the apex court under the same provision.
A five-member bench of the apex court ─ headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah ─ reserved the verdict in all 17 appeals against the disqualification of lawmakers.
The verdict was reserved after Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf completed his arguments.
During the hearing, when the chief justice asked if the the declaration of honesty expires on its own after some time, he was told that it doesn't.
"If a crime has been committed, the provision applies for life," Justice Ejazul Ahsan said.
"If the time has not been determined for the disqualification, does it mean the subject has been disqualified for life?" Justice Nisar asked.
"The parliament will have to look into that," the Attorney General replied.
"The Constitution does not determine the length of the disqualification period under Article 62(1)(f)," Ausaf said in his concluding arguments, adding that the court would have to look into the matter on a case to case basis.
It is pertinent to mention that four of the aforementioned judges, excluding Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, have given either observations or judgments in the disqualification cases of Nawaz Sharif and PTI leaders Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen.
Comments (23)
It should be lifetime and the salary and perquisites availed shall be returned back to the govt treasury and the property shall be confiscated. We need strict punishments so no one shall ever think to do so in the future.
The judgement will go a long way in shaping a better tomorrow for Pakistan. Those having the habit of lying cannot be trusted with the Key of Pakistan again.
Court is declaring someone as dishonest but that person is not accepting that he is dishonest will mean that he will never REMOVE that dishonesty from his life. He will never prove to be honest which implies that he should be life time banned and disqualified.
So Parliament intentionally left it to the courts to determine the period of disqualification on a case by case basis, under this clause?
banning em for life is the best for country.
No one no what is asset. A receivable can not be an asset, until it convert into asset. Salary not receive, its not asset, it will be receivable in future, when it received then it will be asset. On other hand loan borrow from some one as in IK case, he received cash in shape of load, so cash become asset and loan become liability.
This matter should not be looked only in context of Nawaz or Jahangir, but in broader terms .
Anyways this is the right of parliament to decide the duration .
It should not be more than 1 year!
@Mohsin Rafique If we look at basic accounting principle of accrual, salary is earned as per contract irrespective of the fact the receipt. If I work for an employer, I earn the entire month's salary at the end of the month although I may agree to collect the same later (or even waive it) and the inflow or waiver does not affect the salary earned.
Any one with identical crimes should be banned for life. Will be good for the country's future.
politcians should also have a retirement age. after all they are public servants servicing the public. if all other governmental working offices including the supreme court judges, military chiefs, etc. have to retire than why not politicians?
It should be life time. People representatives should be a man of integrity, honesty and principle. They are the role models. If they speak lie or do corruption, it effects trickle down to the bottom of government machinary.
Fraying trust of the people should not be tolerated.
@Voice of Public How a dishonest person could ever be honest. Dishonesty goes into the blood stream. There must be no games to be played in this matter. A chore/thief will tell others how to become a successful chore/thief. Is not that true?
@Akhtar : With the standards of morality these days, one year will look like a joke. It should be 5 years minimum, in my humble opinion.
I humbly request SC, please deliver verdict within the next few days, and kindly do not delay. In my opinion, it should be a life time banned for a compulsive lier, dishonest and untrustworthy person to hold any position in his party and government. There should be NO place in politics for such people!
Nawaz Sharif is an ideal example of a lifetime ban, plus a ban on his speeches in public and media.
Simple basics of "Done cannot be undone" should be taken as Principle.
The intent of the legislature is at play here. I think not mentioning the length of period implies that it was meant for life. Analogically, it’s like a person condemned to death or life in prison without parole is not given a definitive prison term because the sentencing itself is indicative of its finality.
In my opinion , if any person who is the head of State, if he found and involved in crime and dishonest with the state, and made some exampalery rules for personal benefit , must be banned life time.
It should be lifetime as no time limit is defined...else it should have been there as time limits have been endorsed in other constitutional articles.....it is common sense...
Why the verdict is not announced as soon as possible. What's keeping the judiciary from announcing it. This creates opportunities for the elite to play their moves.
@Akbar Usmani what is disqualification?
@PakiForum it's been dismissed, didn't you hear?