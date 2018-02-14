DAWN.COM

4 personnel martyred in attack on FC vehicle in Quetta

Dawn.com | Syed Ali ShahUpdated February 14, 2018

Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel lost their lives when unknown assailants opened fire at their vehicle in Quetta on Wednesday, DawnNews reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Razzaq Cheema said the security personnel were on routine patrol when attacked by miscreants in Dukkani Baba area of Sariab Road.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot as investigation into the incident went under way. Security was tightened in the area to apprehend the culprits involved in attack while the bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Police termed the incident as another act of targeted killing in the city.

The AFP reported that the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility of the attack. Funeral prayers of the deceased were held at FC Headquarters in the city.

Sariab Road is considered to be one of the most sensitive parts of the city. Miscreants have repeatedly targeted security personnel, police and pro-government people in the area.

Security and law enforcement agencies have recently faced several attacks in the city. At least seven people were killed on Zarghoon Road last month when a suicide bomber rammed into a parked police truck. Later, two constables were gunned down in a separate incident on the same road.

Comments (7)

Commentator
Feb 14, 2018 10:16am

Condolences on their death. Terrorists are a scourge everywhere.

A Troll From Nowhere
Feb 14, 2018 11:11am

It is criminal to not cover entire Quetta yet with high quality cctv camera network. These terrorists can easily be tracked and eliminated along with effective human intelligence network.

A Troll From Nowhere
Feb 14, 2018 11:12am

@Commentator condolences are not enough. Proactive measures what needed to be done.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2018 03:05pm

What a great tragedy?

steevan roham
Feb 14, 2018 03:14pm

@A Troll From Nowhere Good idea but it costs money which you don't have.

Imtiaz Ali Khani
Feb 14, 2018 04:32pm

RIP soldiers.

Pakistan will forget your sacrifices. We hold our soldiers in high regards in our hearts and minds. Always and always. Inshallah!

Pak Armed Forces Zindabad!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 14, 2018 04:45pm

Our brave Pak soldiers your sacrifices will never, ever be forgotten. When I see a soldier I shake their hands and tell them how proud I'm of soldiers.

