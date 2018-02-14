DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

TTP chief yet to approve Wali’s appointment

Sailab MehsudUpdated February 14, 2018

Email


DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The newly-appointed deputy commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Mufti Noor Wali, will take over his new position in the banned militant group after formal approval by TTP chief Maulana Fazalullah, according to sources.

They said the group’s central shura and Mehsud circle Taliban approved Wali’s appointment in a meeting held on Monday.

During the meeting, Qari Azmatullah was made Wali’s naib (deputy).

Forty-year-old Wali hails from Gorgoray area of Sararogha tehsil and belongs to Mechikhel, a sub-clan of the Mehsud tribe.

He was a seminary student and remained a qazi (judge) of Sharia court established by the founder chief of TTP, Baitullah Mehsud. The sources said Wali had taken part in attacks in Waziristan and Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 14, 2018

Choices in LNG

NOW that the Supreme Court has done the needful and dismissed what was from the beginning a frivolous petition...
February 14, 2018

Clarity on banned groups

A MUCH delayed legislative intervention, though only in the form of a presidential ordinance, may finally allow...
February 14, 2018

Nutrition survey

THE quality of nutrition is of critical importance to the quality of an individual’s life and, by extension, what...
February 13, 2018

More attacks in IHK

TWO attacks in India-held Kashmir have sent tensions in the region soaring and prompted an extraordinary verbal...
Updated February 13, 2018

Power of protest

WHAT began as a protest with a simple call to action — justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud — transformed into an...
February 13, 2018

Drug-resistant typhoid

IN a country that can ill afford the outbreak of another preventable disease, multidrug resistant typhoid has spread...