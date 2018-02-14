DAWN.COM

Military trial of Palestinian teen protest icon Ahed Tamimi opens behind closed doors

AFPFebruary 14, 2018

BETUNIA VILLAGE (West Bank): Seventeen-year-old Ahed Tamimi arrives for her trial at a military court here on Tuesday.—AFP
OFER: A Palestinian teenager charged after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers in a case that has gained global attention went on trial in military court on Tuesday in closed-door proceedings.

The judge in the trial ordered journalists removed from the courtroom, ruling that open proceedings would not be in the interest of 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi, who is being tried as a minor.

Only family members were allowed to remain in the courtroom, with diplomats present to observe also asked to leave.

A large crowd of local and international journalists had shown up to cover the trial of Tamimi, who has become something of an icon for Palestinians and supporters of their cause worldwide.

Trials of minors in military court are typically closed, but Tamimi’s lawyer said previous hearings for the teenager were open and she argued for it to remain that way.

“They understand that people outside Ofer military court are interested in Ahed’s case, they understand that her rights are being infringed and her trial is something that shouldn’t be happening,” Tamimi’s lawyer Gaby Lasky told journalists after having unsuccessfully objected to the judge’s decision to close the trial.

“So the way to keep it out of everybody’s eyes is to close doors and not allow people inside the court for her hearing.” Tamimi arrived at the military court near Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank dressed in a prison jacket with her hands and feet shackled, smiling slightly as journalists photographed her.

Her father Bassem Tamimi waved to her from the audience, yelling out “stay strong, you will win”. Closed-door proceedings were held for a couple hours before adjourning.

Lasky said she argued that the trial could not move forward because Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and its court system there was illegal. Prosecutors requested more time to prepare a response and a new date was set for March 11, according to Lasky.

Lasky added that she would make a new request to have the trial opened.

Bassem Tamimi told journalists after the adjournment that “having people attend the court — journalists, consuls, diplomats, observers and lawyers — is very important because it keeps them safe and makes us feel that those in court are safe.” Tamimi has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2018

Humanitarian APPROACH
Feb 14, 2018 07:37am

She must apologize and be freed. It will leave a better affect.

Dervaish Khan
Feb 14, 2018 08:00am

We salute you Ahed Tamimi.

Alba
Feb 14, 2018 08:59am

How much prison time does one get for slapping a policeman and resisting arrest? Not much. So what can the Israeli government do? She will be give a short sentence.

AW
Feb 14, 2018 09:13am

Ahed Tamimi's courage symbolizes Palestinian resolve to continue their struggle until the time when they are able to live as free people, a right which cannot be denied forever.

asad
Feb 14, 2018 09:16am

shame on Isreal

abu.ashhad
Feb 14, 2018 09:22am

Stay Strong Girl!

Manu USA
Feb 14, 2018 10:31am

She should get minimum n let go after providing assurance to change.

Umair
Feb 14, 2018 11:22am

The action of this minor was not even close to what israel is doing and has done. She should be given freedom, now a minor girl represents the whole carnage of abuse, hatred, killings of innocent people. Its time the Jews realise and so does the israel and the world that might is not right and they should stand with the innocent people.

Aamir khan
Feb 14, 2018 11:37am

Shame for Israel she is just 17 year old girl...

Syed Ali
Feb 14, 2018 12:11pm

In a war zone if a civilian hits a soldier to get liberty, what is wrong in it. She has not harmed any civilian.Occupying forces(illegally) should be prepared for this type of reaction. Judge should take lenient view and acquit her.

2018
Feb 14, 2018 12:21pm

What a courageous individual. The silence of western media on her case proceedings show moral bias we are facing despite her courage and strength to face up to illegal occupiers of her motherland. She is the Nelson Mandela of occupied Palestine.

Creative Genious
Feb 14, 2018 12:23pm

This girl has destroyed her future.

Roshan Ali
Feb 14, 2018 12:54pm

No matter what she has won many hearts ;) I personally salute your bravery .

