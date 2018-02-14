DAWN.COM

Government takes over JuD seminary, dispensaries in Rawalpindi

Aamir YasinUpdated February 14, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has started the process of taking over seminaries and health facilities run by Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) in Rawalpindi as it has taken control of the Hudabia Madressah on Chakra Road and asked the Auqaf department to assume its administration.

The district administration has also taken control of four dispensaries run by the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) — the charity wing of JuD — located on Chakra Road, Naseerabad, and adjoining areas of the city.

The federal government has barred companies and individuals from giving donations to JuD, FIF and other organisations on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions list.

Last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan issued a notification to all companies, prohibiting them from donating money to the entities and individuals listed under the UNSC sanctions committee’s consolidated list.

The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of Al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, FIF and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Action taken after anti-terror law is amended to place a ban on UNSC-listed groups, individuals

After this, the Punjab government started the process of taking control of the seminaries and health facilities run by JuD and FIF in the province. Last Friday, the provincial government directed the Auqaf department to take control of the seminaries.

“The provincial government handed over a list of four seminaries in Rawalpindi to the district administration. The district administration teams have visited the seminaries but JuD has denied any link with the madressahs,” said a senior official of the district administration while talking to Dawn.

However, he said, the government had taken control of Madressah Hudabia — which comprised a college, a school and a seminary — and started conducting an audit of its finances to check details of the funding and the expenditures.

The official said that the government had directed the district administration to also check the details of students and teachers of the JuD-run seminaries as well as doctors and paramedical staff of the FIF dispensaries.

He said that the government had constituted a joint team of the district administration, police and the Auqaf department to check the details.

He said that a similar operation would also be launched in Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal confirmed that the government had assumed control of one seminary and four dispensaries, run by JuD and the FIF, respectively.

He said that the seminary had been handed over to the Auqaf department and the dispensaries to the health department.

He said that the education and health facilities would now be run by the government.

Regional Administrator of the Auqaf department Zahid Iqbal said that the government had appointed a new Khateeb from Alhe-Hadis sect to take care of the seminary where 300 students were enrolled.

He said that a survey had been conducted to check the seminaries run by JuD in other parts of the district as per the list provided by the government.

However, observers believe that it will be a difficult task for the government to take over JuD offices scattered across the country.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2018

Comments (17)

Denali
Feb 14, 2018 08:46am

About time

Vasan
Feb 14, 2018 08:47am

Very good for Pakistan. But make sure the charity is functioning well, and serving the poor and those in need.

ADNAN AZIZ
Feb 14, 2018 08:55am

Good.

These should instead have been handed over to Edhi Foundation.

Aman
Feb 14, 2018 11:28am

The Government is unable to run its own hospitals and dispensaries to the satisfaction of the general public, in spite of government funding. How it can run these dispensaries which are dependent on charities only? Who is going to give donations to Government functionaries?

AW
Feb 14, 2018 11:29am

Finally, a policy course correction seem to be in process under intense International pressure. Private sector leaders should come forward and establish a trust for management of these health and education facilities. Anything under control of the government would be run into the ground and destroyed with zero benefit to the public.. Government should do its job which is to provide good governance and make policy.

Khurram
Feb 14, 2018 11:50am

Hope these are not cosmetic measures ...

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 14, 2018 01:01pm

All seminaries in Pakistan should be cntrolled by the government or closed.

Alam
Feb 14, 2018 01:42pm

Jamat u dawa is spreading her feathers in Tharparkar , Sindh . Government should take strong measures to stop radicalisation of common people.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2018 03:04pm

This is called yielding to pressure from top.

mangoman
Feb 14, 2018 03:04pm

@ADNAN AZIZ I won't recommend immediately. If you put bad apples in a basket of good ones, guess what happens. Instead a thorough analysis and check should be carried out of the course content and teachers before integrating them with the edge foundation.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Feb 14, 2018 03:07pm

@Aman

Rajeev Deshpande
Feb 14, 2018 03:19pm

Pakistan will do exactly what is the minimum required to avert a crisis.

Kryptonite
Feb 14, 2018 03:31pm

Its funny that people think that the state is changing its policy and thinking and is now changing for the better. That has clearly not happened from day one. There is no reason why it should happen now. This is just latest of many knee jerk reactions in front of the world. Its just compulsions.

Najum
Feb 14, 2018 03:42pm

Taking over means nothing. The damage to these kids has been done.

Haroon
Feb 14, 2018 04:33pm

Please give it to Imran Khan Sir. He runs hospitals very well. PTI people will also help. Pakistan Zindabad

Mandeep
Feb 14, 2018 05:39pm

Just an eyewash

M. Siddique
Feb 14, 2018 05:43pm

Merge the seminaries with regular schools.

