DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Jang group 'must clarify' why correction of 'fake news' wasn't published: CJP

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 13, 2018

Email


Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday ordered The News and Urdu daily Jang to publish a clarification explaining why the newsgroup failed to run a correction regarding a news story that appeared in the newspapers on Monday claiming the CJP wanted Shahbaz Sharif to be the next prime minister.

The CJP on Monday took notice of a "fake news" story published in The News and Jang dailies titled "I wish to see Shahbaz Sharif as prime minister", attributing the quote to Justice Nisar.

He had ordered the chief editor and publisher of The News and Jang, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, to appear in the Supreme Court (SC) today; however, the Jang group's chief editor failed to do so.

Justice Nisar asked Qayyum Siddiqui, who was representing Rahman in court today, why a correction had not been published despite the court's earlier order.

Siddiqui responded that he had conveyed SC's order to the chief editor and was not aware why the papers did not run a correction.

"They [the Jang group] must publish a clarification [explaining why a correction was not published] just like they published the original story," the CJP told Siddiqui.

The CJP warned that if the group fails to publish a correction, he would order Sindh and Punjab's inspector generals of police to produce Rahman in court.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Harmony-1©
Feb 13, 2018 05:58pm

Its not the first time. They keep doing it!

Ajr
Feb 13, 2018 06:02pm

Didnt he actually say what was published or something similar in the court.

Sameer
Feb 13, 2018 06:22pm

CJPs remarks should have been kept to himself then. It is unfortunate how a mountain of a molehill is being made when there are actual problems that need to be looked at!

fortheloveofGod
Feb 13, 2018 06:23pm

to post corrections they'd be busy for the next twenty years!

fortheloveofGod
Feb 13, 2018 06:23pm

@Ajr no idea what u mean.

FarAz_Canada
Feb 13, 2018 06:29pm

Simple. Ban the paper. This cannot go on in the guise of freedom of speech

Imran
Feb 13, 2018 07:33pm

CJ should not pass any remarks even in light mode .he should understand the sensitivity of his position

Ahsan Gul
Feb 13, 2018 08:23pm

Honorable CJ, may you prepare other judges just like you and then there is no doubt that Pakistan will recover from all those corruptions and dishonesty.

Creative Genious
Feb 13, 2018 08:52pm

@FarAz_Canada : And the channel as well.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 13, 2018 09:01pm

It would be interesting to see, an apology is printed in the tomorrow's newspapers or it will be an another court contempt. Let's wait and see, I have my reservations, because, there is a bigger mastermind behind all these court contempts to provoke and see, how far SC will go!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Insecure voting

Insecure voting

Casting one’s vote via the internet has many drawbacks.

Editorial

February 13, 2018

More attacks in IHK

TWO attacks in India-held Kashmir have sent tensions in the region soaring and prompted an extraordinary verbal...
Updated February 13, 2018

Power of protest

WHAT began as a protest with a simple call to action — justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud — transformed into an...
February 13, 2018

Drug-resistant typhoid

IN a country that can ill afford the outbreak of another preventable disease, multidrug resistant typhoid has spread...
Updated February 12, 2018

Asma the fearless

May new champions of democracy, rights and human goodness arise — and soon.
February 12, 2018

Smearing LNG

A SUSTAINED campaign against the long-term LNG deal that the government signed in 2016 continues unabated, with the...
February 12, 2018

Access to legal aid

DEMOCRACY in any country should be underpinned by a legal system that is fair and accessible to all. Pakistan has ...