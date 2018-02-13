DAWN.COM

Masked man allegedly throws acid at 20-year-old girl in Sialkot

Imran SadiqFebruary 13, 2018

A masked man threw acid at a young woman at her residence in Punjab's Sialkot district on Tuesday, police told DawnNews.

According to initial reports, Muradpur Station House Officer (SHO) Usman Jawed said that a masked man had knocked on the door of the girl's house, saying that her mother had sent some milk for her.

When the door was opened, the attacker threw acid at the woman, the SHO said, adding that she had received burn injuries on parts of her face and hands. Three minor girls close by also received burn injuries, he said.

According to the statements of the affected girls, the attacker was carrying acid in a jug.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the four affected siblings to Sialkot's Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

SHO Jawed told DawnNews that police had started an investigation into the incident.

Between 150 to 400 cases of acid attacks are reported in Pakistan every year. As many as 80 per cent of the victims are women, and almost 70pc are below 18.

Such attacks are not aimed at killing the victim but aim to cause disfigurement, and often cause blindness, hearing loss and physical and mental pain.

Statistics show that a common trigger behind these attacks is domestic disputes. Besides domestic disputes, motives behind these cases can include personal revenge, monetary and property disputes, rejection of marriage proposals, suspicions of illicit relations and freewill marriages.

Comments (9)

Fatima Mehmood
Feb 13, 2018 06:27pm

Horrible.

Ayesha
Feb 13, 2018 06:43pm

No moral upbringing, no sense of right and wrong.

Exlim
Feb 13, 2018 06:45pm

What exemplary punishment has been given to previous criminals in such acts? Violent crimes against women seem to be more prevalent in Punjab.

Dr.Rahman
Feb 13, 2018 06:56pm

Simple! Find the culprit and give him the same treatment.

Sad
Feb 13, 2018 07:15pm

Why cant acid be banned!!!Whoever is found in possession should be put in jail.Why do people still have easy access,how long does it take to implement such a simple step!

Qaroon
Feb 13, 2018 07:17pm

Check all Chemical supplier for recently sold Acid to the culprit

Creative Genious
Feb 13, 2018 08:46pm

Why the government does not ban the sale of acids in the open market.?

Veer
Feb 13, 2018 09:31pm

I pray that the police will be successful in catching the culprit. Such horrible actions call for harsh punishment to save other possible victims.

tuk
Feb 13, 2018 09:45pm

Women need to fight back. Men will never give you rights on a platter! Join law enforcement, join legal profession, and run for elected offices. This is the only way.

