Pakistan will 'pay back India in its own coin' for any misadventure, warns defence minister

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 13, 2018

"Pakistan will pay [back] India in its own coin in case of any misadventure," Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan warned on Tuesday, responding to his Indian counterpart's comments from a day earlier.

Following a militant attack over the weekend on an Indian army camp in Sunjuwan in Jammu — which left 10 people dead, including five Indian soldiers and a civilian — the Indian Foreign Minister Nirmala Sitharaman directly blamed Pakistan for the attack, saying: "Pakistan will have to pay for Saturday’s militant attack [...] Intelligence inputs show that terrorists were controlled by their handlers from across border. Evidence are being scrutinised by NIA (National Intelligence Agency). Pakis­tan is expanding the arch of terror to areas south of Pir Panjal and resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration."

Khan, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said: "Instead of the knee-jerk reaction of blaming Pakistan without substantiation, India must answer for state-sponsored espionage against Pakistan."

"Living evidence in person of Kulbhushan Jadhav is in front of the world," he added.

He said that Pakistan's armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country and "any Indian aggression, strategic miscalculation, or misadventure regardless of its scale, mode, or location will not go unpunished and shall be met with an equal and proportionate response."

"India has failed to deliver justice to the 42 Pakistanis murdered in the Samjhota Express terrorism eleven years ago," Khan said, adding that India is destabilising regional and world peace "through irresponsible statements on nuclear deterrence" and escalation of attacks on the Line of Control.

"An aggressive Pakistan-centric doctrine and arrayed forces under a belligerent regime leading to possible strategic miscalculation by India will seriously impact the strategic stability in South Asia," he warned.

'War hysteria'

Sitharaman's comments came a day after Islamabad had urged New Delhi not to whip up war hysteria.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry had strongly rejected similar allegations voiced by the Indian media.

“A particular section in the Indian media runs with their innuendos to malign Pakistan and whips up public frenzy. We are confident that the world community would take due cognisance of India’s smear campaign against Pakistan, and the deliberate creation of war hysteria,” the foreign ministry statement had said.

The Indian Express, however, quoted Sitharaman as claiming otherwise. “Terrorists belon­ged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, sponsored by Azhar Masood residing in Pakistan and der­iving support from there in,” she was quoted as saying.

“Giving the evidences to Pakistan will be a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure.”

BhaRAT
Feb 13, 2018 03:53pm

Great response

Asif Kahsmiri
Feb 13, 2018 04:10pm

Excellent reply by Mr Khan!

Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 13, 2018 04:17pm

Good response. Tell Indians in clear words - WE ARE READY IF YOU OPT FOR ANY MISADVENTURE.

Blah Blah
Feb 13, 2018 04:44pm

and we know whats your coin..

Gulzar, Sm
Feb 13, 2018 05:06pm

Dasgir has answered in a befitting manner! Well said!

P Datta
Feb 13, 2018 05:30pm

I think there subtle difference between answer and reply.

Haider
Feb 13, 2018 05:41pm

Joke of million years.

Amol
Feb 13, 2018 05:41pm

Yes we can!

Realworld
Feb 13, 2018 05:50pm

You won't be able to pay back in pakistan currency..!! Last time you could stay for 3 weeks. Mobilization of forces comes with heavy financial burden, check data first before pass any populist statement. This applies to both sides..!!

Kunal, Gurgaon
Feb 13, 2018 05:50pm

Ominous times

Masood Hussain
Feb 13, 2018 05:58pm

Pak F.M.statement is fully supported..

Baba bandook
Feb 13, 2018 06:01pm

@Realworld everything can be done when it comes to survival.

Last Word
Feb 13, 2018 06:06pm

Remember 65, 71, 99, still talking about the same coin.

BK
Feb 13, 2018 06:07pm

Last time half the country was lost. Enough of rhetoric and misleading people. First priority should be to give governance to the existing state.

Iftikhar Husain
Feb 13, 2018 06:11pm

This is the right answer.

RAJ
Feb 13, 2018 06:17pm

Pay back in terms of economy also.Without money you can't reply.

MAL
Feb 13, 2018 06:21pm

Pakistan dont have money to payback....just be vigilant....cuz you dont know whats coming boiiiii

fortheloveofGod
Feb 13, 2018 06:27pm

@Realworld sorry, too much dt there..could mean a million things

fortheloveofGod
Feb 13, 2018 06:28pm

@Iftikhar Husain what is?

Newdelhi
Feb 13, 2018 06:32pm

You will do soon...soooo

flying star
Feb 13, 2018 06:33pm

excellent response by Pakistan,(by Mr. Khan)

khakan Baber
Feb 13, 2018 07:06pm

@Newdelhi Do not get fooled by your media and Modi rhetoric

