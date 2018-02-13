Asma Jahangir laid to rest at family's farmhouse in Lahore
Leading human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir was laid to rest in her family's farmhouse on Bedian Road, Lahore on Tuesday.
Her funeral prayers, led by Farooq Maududi, were offered at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. A number of top government officials, prominent members of the legal fraternity, celebrities, activists, and ordinary citizens, alongside members of her family, attended the funeral prayers.
Jahangir, 66, passed away on Sunday afternoon in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.
She is survived by her husband, two daughters and a son.
'A towering and fearless personality'
Acknowledging Jahangir's services for the protection of human rights, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday called the activist a "towering and fearless personality".
Also read: 'The courtrooms of Islamabad High Court will miss Asma's valorous voice'
During a case hearing, Justice Nisar said any lawyer that wishes to attend Jahangir's funeral was free to go. He announced that he, too, would go to offer his condolences later.
Life for a cause
Jahangir, known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — will be remembered as a champion of the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.
Explore: Asma Jahangir: The poster person for democrats and human rights defenders
Jahangir, who was born in January 1952, received a bachelor's degree from Kinnaird College and an LLB from Punjab University. She was called to the Lahore High Court in 1980 and to the Supreme Court in 1982. She later went on to become the first woman to serve as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
She became a pro-democracy activist and was jailed in 1983 for participating in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy, which agitated against military dictator Ziaul Haq's regime.
She was also active in the 2007 Lawyers' Movement, for which she was put under house arrest.
Read more: Asma Jahangir: The street fighter
She co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and the Women's Action Forum.
She received several awards, including a Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2010 and a Sitara-i-Imtiaz. She was also awarded a Unesco/Bilbao Prize for the Promotion of a Culture of Human Rights and an Officier de la Légion d'honneur by France.
Messages of condolences from members of the legal community, politicians as well as media figures had poured in soon after her sudden demise.
The Pakistan Bar Council had announced three days of mourning following the day of her death.
With additional reporting by Arif Malik.
Comments (24)
Respect
Brave lady.........We missed Noor Jahan and now Asma Jahangir, the two towering female figures. May her soul rest in peace!
What an icon - RESPECT and RIP!
Asma In Gadaffi stadium - the irony! RIP
R.I.P. Aasma, I wish we have more like you.
She will be badly missed. RIP Iron Lady.
RIP brave woman
Rest in Peace Great Lady. You are an icon for all of us.
Dear Asma Thank you for your fearless and uncompromised stand on principal, thank you for showing ray of hope to millions when there was none, thank you making us made proud Pakistanis , thank you for everything, You fought a good fight You finished the race You kept the faith Rest in peace the daughter of PAKISTAN.
RIP
All politicians, judges and lawyers who are praising Asma Jahangir after her death should pledge to work for the principles she believed and worked through out her life.
May her Sole rest in Peace! She will be missed immensely.
RIP
" A number of top government officials, prominent members of the legal fraternity, celebrities, activists, and ordinary citizens, alongside members of her family, attended the funeral prayers ..." The number of words here is more than the number of people one can see in the photo.
RIP
RIP
brave lady and she is one of the lady who fought for rights for Hindus those are living in Pakistan....salute to her...
Brave ladies who were right in the front line of Janaza Prayers in a male chauvinistc society .
Not a single national leader attended. Shows what level of respect and interest they really held. Shameful.
Dawn my condolences on the death of a close friend of Bal Thackrey. Your report is no less an eulogy. May she rest where she belongs. Amen.
@Nasir speak for yourself only Mr.
There were very few people who attended the funeral prayer and there weren't any government officials.
Some people come to this world with a purpose and that was Ms.Asma Jahangir.One can see the obvious pain and sadness on the faces of her colleagues at the funeral.You will be missed.
Giving her Nishan-e-Pakistan, is an honour for all true Pakistanis
Asma epitomizes the word brave. Brave is all about the mind, it is about a fearless mindset, knowing full well the consequences, and doing what is right, doing what your conscious tells you. Asma did just that, and suffered the consequences, but never gave up, that indeed epitomizes both bravery and determination.