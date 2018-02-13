DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan doesn't allow its soil to be used against any country: COAS tells defence conference

Dawn.comUpdated February 13, 2018

Email


Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks at the Chiefs of Defence Conference in Kabul.— Photo: ISPR
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks at the Chiefs of Defence Conference in Kabul.— Photo: ISPR

Pakistan has eliminated all militant sanctuaries from its territory and expects the same to be reciprocated by its neighbours, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa told the Chiefs of Defence Conference held in Kabul on Tuesday, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The conference was attended by the top US commander in Afghanistan Gen John Nicholson, Commander US Central Command (Centcom) Gen Joseph Votel and the army chiefs of Afghanistan and central Asian republics Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Addressing the conference, Gen Bajwa said that the path to regional peace and stability "passes through Afghanistan", the ISPR statement said.

He reiterated that Pakistan has eliminated all terrorist sanctuaries from its soil, however, "residual signatures of terrorists" who take advantage of the presence of Afghan refugees and lack of effective border security coordination, "are also being traced and targeted through ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad".

The COAS assured the defence officials in attendance that Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used against any other country and "expects the same in reciprocity".

"Collaborative approach and persistence is the answer to all challenges, for which Pakistan is ready to play its part," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying.

The conference concluded with the agreement to continue cooperation for regional peace and stability.

The high-level conference comes less than a month after a series of deadly attacks rattled Kabul, following which a high-level delegation from Afghanistan comprising the interior minister and spy chief had visited Islamabad with a 'personal message' from President Ashraf Ghani.

The delegation held talks with Pakistani leadership on security cooperation amid the highly volatile security situation in their country.

Afghan officials had said that the delegation handed over to Islamabad "undeniable" evidence which claimed that the spate of deadly attacks in Afghanistan were allegedly planned in Pakistan.

Despite Pak-Afghan delegations meeting for talks both in Kabul and Islamabad, little headway has been made on the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), which is a Pakistani initiative for cooperation in the areas of counterterrorism and reduction of violence, peace and reconciliation, refugees’ repatriation and joint economic development.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS, PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Saif Zukfiqar
Feb 13, 2018 12:46pm

Pakistan and Afghanistan can solve their own problems without the participation by third parties.,

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 13, 2018 12:48pm

Best of luck to the great COAS.

Akaram Khalikd
Feb 13, 2018 01:10pm

US was behind the Kabul attack. There is very little chance of peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan, as long as there is US presence in Afghanistan.

Haroon
Feb 13, 2018 02:26pm

Good luck man. Be brave and keep up your spirits. Always think Pakistan Zindabad

Trump Et
Feb 13, 2018 05:49pm

How dynamic! Always a step ahead.

BRK
Feb 13, 2018 06:26pm

There are no takers for this ridiculous assertion anywhere in the world.

Sriniwas
Feb 13, 2018 06:26pm

The eternal truth !!

Akram
Feb 13, 2018 06:34pm

@BRK "There are no takers for this ridiculous assertion anywhere in the world."

The world can ignore this "ridiculous assertion" at it's own peril. We no longer care what the world thinks, we are fighting terrorism successfully.

Haroon
Feb 13, 2018 06:54pm

Excellent speech! Afghans need to listen to Pakistan for their own good. They are our younger brothers. Pakistan Zindabad

Dipak
Feb 13, 2018 07:06pm

World know who was kasab and from where he came ?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Insecure voting

Insecure voting

Casting one’s vote via the internet has many drawbacks.

Editorial

February 13, 2018

More attacks in IHK

TWO attacks in India-held Kashmir have sent tensions in the region soaring and prompted an extraordinary verbal...
Updated February 13, 2018

Power of protest

WHAT began as a protest with a simple call to action — justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud — transformed into an...
February 13, 2018

Drug-resistant typhoid

IN a country that can ill afford the outbreak of another preventable disease, multidrug resistant typhoid has spread...
Updated February 12, 2018

Asma the fearless

May new champions of democracy, rights and human goodness arise — and soon.
February 12, 2018

Smearing LNG

A SUSTAINED campaign against the long-term LNG deal that the government signed in 2016 continues unabated, with the...
February 12, 2018

Access to legal aid

DEMOCRACY in any country should be underpinned by a legal system that is fair and accessible to all. Pakistan has ...