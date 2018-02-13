PML-N wins Lodhran seat in by-poll upset
MULTAN: In a surprising turn of events, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the NA-154 by-election in Lodhran with a sizeable margin on Monday, even though party chief Nawaz Sharif had been unable to participate in the election campaign as he was busy holding public gatherings across the country.
According to the unofficial count from 330 polling stations out of a total 338, at the time this report was filed, PML-N candidate Syed Iqbal Shah had obtained 116,590 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Ali Khan Tareen had secured 91,230 votes.
The National Assembly seat (NA-154) seat fell vacant after the then secretary general of PTI Jahangir Tareen was disqualified for being “dishonest” by the Supreme Court in its verdict in December last year.
Celebrating the unexpected victory in the late hours of Monday, Maryam Nawaz tweeted: “This is simply majestic & sets the stage for 2018 elections. MNS message has resonated with the masses. Opponents misjudged the situation. Alhamdolillah million times. We bow our heads before The Almighty in gratitude.
“This is how The Divine responds to treachery & plotting.”
Commenting on the defeat in NA-154 by-poll, PTI chief Imran Khan said every setback was an opportunity to learn from mistakes.
In a bid to boost the morale of PTI workers, Mr Khan tweeted: “For all Insafians who are feeling dejected after NA154 result, every setback is an opportunity to analyse one’s mistakes, correct them & come back stronger. Successful people, institutions & nations learn from their failures. Those who get demoralised can never achieve their potential. In my decades of political struggle for Insaf I have never been demoralised but have come back stronger after confronting adversities. The 2018 election is ours inshaAllah.”
“It is a victory of the people who have rejected the politics of money and arrogance,” said the elderly PML-N candidate Syed Iqbal Shah, adding that the result had proved that people had rejected those who had attempted to buy out their conscience with money.
“I do not own planes or bungalows in Lahore... I am a down-to-earth person who loves to live among the people of our area. My only strength is the people with whom I will live and die,” he said.
As the results poured in, hundreds of PML-N supporters gathered at Mr Shah’s camp office in Lodhran and began celebrating.
Mr Shah was the candidate fielded by the ruling PML-N, while the PTI had nominated Ali Khan Tareen, son of PTI former general secretary Jahangir Tareen. The PPP had fielded Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig and the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah had backed Muhammad Azhar Sandela, an independent candidate. Mr Baig and Mr Sandela backed 3,170 and 10,181 votes, respectively. There were 10 candidates in the run for NA-154, with a total of 431,200 registered voters.
A contingent of over 2,000 cops had been deployed at the polling stations, alongside army men. Six of the polling stations had been declared sensitive and elections were held under the army’s supervision for the third time in this constituency since the 2013 general elections.
The PML-N’s candidate had cast his vote at a polling station in his hometown Makhdoom Aali, while the younger Mr Tareen had cast his vote at polling station 234.
Talking to reporters, PTI’s Mr Tareen said the decision to award him a ticket had been taken by the local party chapter, not his father or PTI chief Imran Khan.
PPP candidate Mr Baig said that his party had abided by the code of conduct, and demanded strict action against those who had openly flouted it.
PTI leader Jahangir Tareen arrived at his designated polling station on a helicopter. Talking to journalists, he said that his son would prove to be a more appropriate politician than he was. He promised to hold a victory rally in Lodhran city after his son won the election.
A 22-year old PML-N voter, Ali Musa of Mohallah Hafizabad (Lodhran), stopped at a polling station along with a wedding party to cast his vote before heading onwards to Shuajabad for his wedding.
Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2018
Comments (76)
It was a rehearsal of 2018 general elections and expected results!
Corruption money well spent. Until or unless we get pre poll rigging and buying out of people nothing will change Zardari or Nawaz grand loot will continue.
rigged
Congratulations to MNS on an outstanding victory.
Point to be noted here is the original PML-N candidate withdrew from contest when MNS refused to spend any money for electioneering. The second choice candidate won without much expense compared to PTI’s wealthiest candidates lavish spending.
Another nail in the coffin of democracy
This loss of PTI's promise and charisma is Ik's own doing.Sad
The best man won
People have rejected nepotism of PTI
RIP the politics of Dharna and Controversy! Welcome Prosperity!
A temporary setback for PTI, but it will bounce back and learn from their mistakes, as mishaps provide an excellent opportunity to review, and do better in the future.
Congrat to Shah and PMLN.
PTI should do some introspection. They deserved to win but rightly lost. PTI & Imran Khan both have started taking their voters too much for granted and think that anything he will say will be followed. Honestly Even Prophets did not do such things. So a wake up call for PTI.
Wow.what a victory . Masses have give their judgment
where is PTI,see the mirror
Jamat Islami mentality have no place in Pakistan. IK have to take new way, do something good for people and people will remember you. Hate and showing unrealistic dreams never work.
please rejected the politics of DYNASTY
Interesting turn of events
Sad public still trust PML-N !
PTI needs to work on their strategy for coming elections else these looters will come again. I'm not sure what has happened to our ppl. They know what NS has done but still voting for him. PTI should work full fledge on overseas voting to come in else it will be quite difficult for them
good bye PPP
PTI is not delivering in by-elections so far and this is not a good sign.
We should respect public's decision. PTI should give chance to new people as they were saying earlier.
People of Pakistan need to vote for the right candidates in 2018 elections to put their country and its politics on the right path with no room for experiments of the past many decades.
this helicopter business must have costed him a lot.
The Nation it seems is senseless. Why on earth they are still voting for the other dishonest?
If Imran ever wants to become PM he will have to shun negative tactics and start doing positive work for his province and Pakistan
I m very happy, PTI's supporters refused the politics of Inheritance. Imran Khan get rid of Landlords around you, otherwise Pakistanis forget Pakistan.
PTI should worry as this comes just before the national election. PTI is on the downward trajectory.
The election result shows that people still feel the party of crooks is a better option.
PML-N despite its flaws is better than PTI and certainly PPP.
Last nail in Dharna Coffin
Imran Khan’s arrogance, believe in hear sayings, and persistent blame game politics has killed tehrik insaf and broken the hearts of millions of his supporters like myself
When Pakistan politics stay in families; such will be the outcome. Is there no other youth in Lodhra clean or competent enough to pickup where Tareen left?
@khan he feeds punjab's influential incompetent feudal system. It wont be wrong to say Punjab is owned by Sharif. It is clear PMLN will stay in power for the next 20 years because it controls the province with the largest voter base. The other provinces are screwed.
That's why I don't expect Pakistan to ever change since peoples mindset is poor !
Alarming bells for PTI. Come out of drawing rooms, reach poor in small towns and villages. Say how will you bring change in their life in shortest possible time. They are immune to corruption, dont depend on this slogan.Your best asset is youth in hundreds and thousands, use them to spread your message.
This contest was not between pmln or PTI .... It was Pir Iqbal, Qanjoo, Siddique blouch & other groups who set aside there differences & united against Tareen group & won
Imran Khan is turning into another Asghar Khan...
Everybody loves what he says, but due to his own follies and way of leading, he and his party is losing the common man's trust. Politics of agitation / destruction / name calling looks attractive for the Jalsa / Jaloos, but when it comes to the vote booth, people reject this negative approach.. Better stop talking and start doing something good. You may have a chance in 2023. Mr. Khan.
Wake up call for PTI. IK should dig deep and analyse what wenth wrong in one of his safest constituencies and learn from it.
Bye elections are generally won by the ruling party candidate, obviously Police & District Managent are utilised to the hilt. PTI candidate securing over 91,000 votes is no mean feat. During general elections there will be no official machinery support (hopefully) & it will be a level playing field only then the true picture will emerge.
N-League is loved by Punjabis.
People of Lodhra rejected Politics of Dharanas , And People of Pakistan will also in 2018 general elections , We want a stable Pakistan and anyone who will try politics of chaos will be rejected, Congratulations To Mr. NS and PMLN.
IK should seriously revisit his politics or be ready for worst in 2018 elections.
We still trust PMLN.
@Justice for all you are right, PTI has become another party of crooks. And People rejected it
@khan Sad people still follow PTI madness
I predict PMLN victory in 2018 elections and Imran Khan sitting on dharna for four years alleging rigged elections.
Big victory for PMLN against PTI in Lodharan. This is an eye opener for Imran Khan and second big jolt for Jehangir Tareen. In fact it was a big mistake by PTI to field an inexperienced young candidate Ali Tareen in this very important constituency. As usual money has played the decisive role in Lodharan. Unfortunately in Pakistan money speaks louder than voters conscience.
over doing of anything is not good. over cook food, no takers, over ripe fruits no takers, same applies in politics too. PTI does not listen and sane voices are shown the door. All high pitch talk, bragging about nothing, buttering the leader and seniors and unending chants, rants and pointless agitation. all comes at a heavy cost. Its about time PTI believe that people who come to their jalsa's and protests are there for everything other than vote. Wonder what will keep JKT's interest (finances) flowing in PTI now that he's nothing to bank on or hold on to. Another irony is that both Nawaz Sharif & Jahangir Khan Tareen were dismissed by Supreme court and both had nominated candidates in this bye election. JKT's was his own son whereas Nawaz Sharif had very little to no role however his candidate won by a big margin. It indicates that voters in Lodhran have accepted Jahangir Tareen's disqualification but not that of Nawaz Sharif ?? Lets see how it plays out in 2018 elections !
This is just a glimpse of what is coming in the next general elections. People voted for the party that actually worked and performed.
People of Pakistan deserve to have a leader like Sharif family. If this who you vote for then this what you are going to get.
I am a voter of this constituency. This election proved local mindset which is slave to the feudal landlords. Jahangir Tareen, despite being a rich man, is not a feudal because his way of politics is quite different. One needs to visit his areas to see how he works.
@Justice for all
No friend people see that PPP version 2 i.e PTI is just talk, lies, hotair and a non delivering party, who only build castles in the air.Kudos to the electorate for picking prosperity over drawing room sloganeers
Learn from mistakes? No party organization whatsoever. Just by collecting lots of rich ppl in party, nothing wil change. With party organization & good candidates together, u might be able to become an opposition leader instead of khurshid shah otherwise u r doomed Mr. IK.
What's wrong with these. Why vote a party with so money leaders under trial.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani Strange PTI has not learn a lesson in last 5 years, this is a result of last 5 years of dharna and agitation politics. It seems he needs another 5 years to learn how to do politics and accept peoples mandate.
An observation of Pakistan politics from a outsider. PTI is an envelope but PMLN is the real content inside of envelope. If PTI is a dream then PMLN is a reality.
@QAzi rashid manzoor Your argument is invalid Tareen won by Elections on same seat under same government. Please don't spread ignorance
System failure, rigging,how could the currupt party give upset?
One must remember that govt in power will always win in bye-elections, because of the power they hold over the area & province, where all govt resources are employed. The actual result will be the 2018.
Rigging mafia at its best.
People of that area have spoken... I guess this is what they wanted and whatever happens next is what they deserve.
PTI with the mentality of Jamaat i Islami cannot win the masses as we have seen that happening with JI despite being well organized. They have to realize the ground reality and stop behaving like elite and special which does not jive with the masses. Also, they need to walk the walk rather than talk the talk which they have been doing so far. People would not vote until they see something concrete while PTI is only focused on dreams and aims without achievement to show.
PPP came fourth which is a good sign that even in South Punjab they are no more a force. Good for Pakistan as they have nothing to show of other than corruption and mismanagement.
@Gulfam Mustafa: I second that.
“Commenting on the defeat in NA-154 by-poll, PTI chief Imran Khan said every setback was an opportunity to learn from mistakes.” And always keep squandering every opportunity and adding more ignorance to your stock. Enjoy the bliss and learn more for the elections to come after 2018.
I live in this constituency voted for PTI but I think loss of younger tareen is blessing in disguise for Pti the pmln candidate is very respectable person in the area its been over a century his family doing great to improve health& education in area
IK why are you breaking your back for these people. They don't deserve you. They want leaders like NS and AZ. These people will never learn. Go retire off and live a normal family life that you deserve.
The results speak loud and clear. The people of Punjab want motorways and metro buses, and not institutional strengthning which the PTI sells.
PTI supporters never showed sportsmanship.
25k is a big margin it shows people still think PMLN is better option than PTI
Pakistani People are getting things which they deserve by their own selection.
PTI deserved to win Jhangir Tareen invested heavily here but don’t know how he lost
Very interesting result - I thought PTI will keep this seat but not .. it might be combination of few things - good / respectable candidate from PML-N & also some use of state machinery but I believe key factor might be IKs negative politics - excess of anything is bad and day in and day out negative propaganda about your opponents is not going well with general voters - I was kind of PTI supporter but I hate massive disruption PTI has been causing for the last 5 years - I KEPT saying - show some delete very to people rather just promises - you had 5 years in KPK but nothing changes except some cosmetic changes - perhaps time is up now for PTI - Also PTI leaders and supporters should start respecting others mandate rather than labeling everything on corruption and fraud ... And finally - have guts to learn from you mistakes in the sense - I haven’t seen it so far but hopefully IK & his supporters truly start learning from their mistake ... arrogance kills ...
Bought and paid for win.
It was a mistake by Tareen and IK to issue a ticket to this young kid, after 10 years, he will be fine, but not now.
How nice would it be to see educated youngsters from all back grounds running the govt. Sadly we get the same tried, tested and failed politicians to rule over us.