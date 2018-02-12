DAWN.COM

KP police arrest two suspects over alleged gang rape of transgender person

Hassan FarhanFebruary 12, 2018

Peshawar police arrested two of the four suspects accused of raping a transgender person in Faqirabad area of the provincial capital, DawnNews reported on Monday.

The suspects, one of whom has been nominated as the prime suspect, allegedly abducted the victim at gunpoint with the help of two accomplices and drove her away "to an unknown place" and subjected her to sexual abuse.

A first information report (FIR) was filed soon after the incident took place on February 10 at Faqirabad police station.

According to FIR, one of the suspects has been nominated as rapist while the other three were his accomplices. However, while talking to DawnNews, the victim said she was assaulted by three of her abductors.

The victim claimed she knew one of the arrested suspects as he frequented her shows.

She alleged that police had earlier refused to file an FIR, a claim negated by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Faqirabad Tahir Dawar who said police took swift action once the case was reported.

The arrested suspects were remanded to the police for two days after they were produced in a local court in front of Magistrate Obaidullah.

Around 48 rape cases have been registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since January 2017, most of them being gang rape cases, transgender activist Qamar Naseem told DawnNews. He said police had sent the victim for a medical examination and further reports were awaited.

Silent observer
Feb 12, 2018 09:17pm

A hidden mafia is working as a Mastermind behind these rape cases. The number of rape cases in KPK may increase as the general elections draw near in order to malign the KPK government and create negative image of PTI before elections.

Usman
Feb 12, 2018 09:36pm

There is nothing good in any rape case, but the point is i never heard any such news before as i believe police would have never registered such an FIR or taken action against culprits before but i guess things are changing ?

