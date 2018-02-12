DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIA includes former associates of Altaf Hussain in money laundering investigations

Shakeel QararUpdated February 12, 2018

Email


Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned 10 former associates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in connection with a case pertaining to alleged money laundering, DawnNews reported on Monday.

Sources told DawnNews that the FIA's anti-terrorism wing issued summons to Kaif-ul-Wara, Dr Sageer Ahmed, Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Zubair, Mohammad Tahir, Manzoor Ahmed, Rauf Mughal, Mohammad Imran, Rafiq Rajput, and Kamal Siddique.

The leaders were suspected of being part of the process to launder money. According to the FIA sources, the former MQM leaders used to collect illegal money — generated through China cutting and extortion — and submit the amount to the Khidmat-i-Khalq Foundation, the party's welfare wing.

The KKF authorities were then responsible for laundering the money to the party's London secretariat, the sources said, adding that the FIA officials have been investigating into a sum of Rs2 billion laundered abroad.

The illegal money had been used to pay personal bills of Altaf Hussain, expenses of a security company, and fee of a legal firm.

Members of MQM-Pakistan's coordination committee had on Sunday accused their party leader Dr Farooq Sattar of alleged negligence that made KKF dysfunctional.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 12, 2018

Asma the fearless

May new champions of democracy, rights and human goodness arise — and soon.
February 12, 2018

Smearing LNG

A SUSTAINED campaign against the long-term LNG deal that the government signed in 2016 continues unabated, with the...
February 12, 2018

Access to legal aid

DEMOCRACY in any country should be underpinned by a legal system that is fair and accessible to all. Pakistan has ...
February 11, 2018

Exploiting a tragedy

ONE would have hoped that the conviction of at least a few of those culpable in Mashal Khan’s murder would bring...
February 11, 2018

Khaleda Zia’s conviction

THE political vendetta between the Khaleda Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the ruling Awami League, steered...