FIA includes former associates of Altaf Hussain in money laundering investigations

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned 10 former associates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in connection with a case pertaining to alleged money laundering, DawnNews reported on Monday.

Sources told DawnNews that the FIA's anti-terrorism wing issued summons to Kaif-ul-Wara, Dr Sageer Ahmed, Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Zubair, Mohammad Tahir, Manzoor Ahmed, Rauf Mughal, Mohammad Imran, Rafiq Rajput, and Kamal Siddique.

The leaders were suspected of being part of the process to launder money. According to the FIA sources, the former MQM leaders used to collect illegal money — generated through China cutting and extortion — and submit the amount to the Khidmat-i-Khalq Foundation, the party's welfare wing.

The KKF authorities were then responsible for laundering the money to the party's London secretariat, the sources said, adding that the FIA officials have been investigating into a sum of Rs2 billion laundered abroad.

The illegal money had been used to pay personal bills of Altaf Hussain, expenses of a security company, and fee of a legal firm.

Members of MQM-Pakistan's coordination committee had on Sunday accused their party leader Dr Farooq Sattar of alleged negligence that made KKF dysfunctional.