Mohajirs have an alternate to MQM in PSP, says Mustafa Kamal
Stepping into the recent breach between two groups within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Mustafa Kamal on Monday said the notion that the Mohajir community is perennially associated with MQM-P has now been dispelled because the community has an alternate option in the form of his Pak Sarzameen Party.
Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Kamal once again lashed out at MQM-P, accusing the party of stigmatising the Mohajirs by "spilling the blood" of innocent people in the name of politics.
"I am not here to lay a bed of thorns but to remove obstacles from your path," he said, addressing the Urdu-speaking community.
The PSP chief's statement comes in the wake of infighting in the MQM-P that has resulted in the dissolution of the party's coordination committee at the hands of party chief Farooq Sattar.
The MQM fallout
Last week, a meeting of the coordination committee had been convened at the MQM-P’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad, where Dr Sattar had an altercation with senior leader Amir Khan when the latter, along with others, refused to endorse the former’s proposal to field Tessori as a candidate on one of the Senate general seats.
Sources said that majority of the participants seconded Khan’s views, upon which Dr Sattar boycotted the meeting and left for his PIB Colony residence in a huff.
He subsequently summoned all party members, excluding the coordination committee members, to his PIB Colony home.
Most MQM-P leaders had stayed put at the Bahadurabad headquarters, however, where senior leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui spoke to the media to say that the party had decided to nominate Nasreen Jalil (on first priority), followed by Dr Farogh Nasim, Aminul Haq, Shabbir Qaimkhani, Amir Khan and Tessori for six Senate seats.
The rift deepened after both factions submitted nominations of separate candidates for the upcoming Senate elections. Both sides still appealed to the other to come to a compromise.
However, matters got worse on Sunday when the coordination committee moved to remove Sattar from the convener's position. This led Sattar to dissolve the committee and call for fresh intra-party elections on February 17.
Comments (13)
How much do any of these people really care about people other than themselves? People often appeal to different groups but is it for their own ends. Is it just manipulation? It is always so much easier to point our other peoples faults than to deal with our own.
Mustafa Kamal is a NOBODY as the upcoming polls will soon prove.
The public needs to distance itself from all those who use and exploit the words like ''mohajir'' and ''pashtoon'' etc.
He is a true politician, and only hope for Karachi.
How many generations need to pass before they are mohajirs no more? Do they not realize there are many more other genuinely real mohajirs and their descendants in this country but they do not decorate themselves with this honorific label.
What a silly joke?
Does he really think Muhajirs are so guillable that they would vote for him ? People of Karachi are highly educated and they know the real truth about him and how noble Anees Qaimkhani is. His final destination will be PTI to save himeself frim losing face.
First of all, we have to do away with this word mojahir.most of us are first and second generation Pakistanis.the irony is.It is the nature, and the advantage, of strong people that they can bring out the crucial questions and form a clear opinion about them.The weak always have to decide between alternatives that are not their own.It is the time we have to change, it is time Pakistan has to change.We, the People, recognize that we have responsibilities as well as rights; that our destinies are bound together; that a freedom which only asks what's in it for me, a freedom without a commitment to others, a freedom without love or charity or duty or patriotism, is unworthy of our founding ideals, and those who died in their defense.Let us not waste their efforts.let us liberate every single Pakistani from the bond of slavery, from hypocrisy, from disease, from poverty, from extortion, from feudalism to waradaraism from exploitation.To survive in peace and harmony, united and strong, we must have one people, one nation, one flag.
@Shahid Ansaris decorate themselves as Ansaris even after 1400 years. Have you ever criticised them?
Mustafa Kamal is a lot better alternate than any other existing or past MQM worker not just due to the work he did for the city in the past but simply because only he had the courage to openly say the truth about Altaf Hussain at the time when everyone was afraid to condemn him. Hopefully the Mohajir community realize this that the idols they were following have fallen very far.
All part of dirty politics to gain power and control of a party. MQM-P is no exception, and this will get more dirty in the future, and real reasons and faces involved will be exposed. Just wait and see!
@khanm well you don't.
When I was growing we always thought Muhajirs or urdu speaking educated and civilised but now in thirty years what I see is just opposite.