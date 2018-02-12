DAWN.COM

Profile: Ali Tareen, the heir apparent to NA-154

Dawn.comFebruary 12, 2018

Relatively new to the political arena, Ali Tareen is the son of businessman-turned-politician Jahangir Tareen — a key member of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ali Tareen speaking to media on Monday, Feb 12, in the NA-154 Lodhran constituency. — DawnNews
Ali is currently pursuing an Executive MBA programme at Oxford University. His website describes him as a social entrepreneur focused on bringing change to South Punjab through his NGOs and a cricket project that aims to "discover, develop and foster talent [...] and to support club cricket and bring players from South Punjab into the national team".

He became actively involved in politics during his father's by-election campaign for the NA-154 Lodhran seat in 2015. The older Tareen lost his National Assembly seat in December 2017 after the Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified him for "being dishonest". Soon after the verdict, Jahangir, known as one of the wealthiest lawmakers of Pakistan, abdicated his post as the PTI general secretary but continued to stand next to party leader Imran Khan.

Ali is now contesting the seat left vacant by his father's disqualification and is tipped as the favourite to win NA-154.

The Tareen family — contesting its third election in the constituency — has been working tirelessly to clinch the poll.

Local journalists say the family has become the most powerful political group of the area because of the constant presence of Jahangir Tareen and his son in the constituency and their public welfare projects.

“The entry of Tareen as a philanthropist has changed the entire political situation of the district,” said journalist Mirza Rajab Baig, adding that the family’s sugar mills in Katcha Khoh, Khanewal, had also become a best election campaign tool where sugarcane growers of Lodhran were being largely accommodated at a time when the farmers of other areas were facing hardship to sell their crop.

He said the Tareens would win over several groups in this poll, which earlier belonged to PML-N's Baloch camp.

Madiha Naseem
Feb 12, 2018 04:47pm

Assalam o Alaikum, we need new young talent in politics to join the old gold politicians for successful Pakistan. Thanks

Abdul
Feb 12, 2018 04:57pm

@Madiha Naseem Indeed!

Amer Rao Toronto
Feb 12, 2018 05:20pm

InshaAllah, young people will change Pakistan. They have better ideas, we must encourage them all.

ali A lala
Feb 12, 2018 05:29pm

his wikipedia profile is blocked and deleted.

careless whispers
Feb 12, 2018 05:29pm

@Madiha Naseem Yeah New Young Talent from the same political families , this makes perfect sense .... i see no diff between any political party when it comes to family politics

zalmay
Feb 12, 2018 05:41pm

Certain leader of a certain party used to denounce "dynastic politics". Can anyone guess who?

Owais
Feb 12, 2018 05:51pm

I was shocked to see that he is nominated by those who do NOT believe in 'family' politics !!!!

Shahida
Feb 12, 2018 05:55pm

IS not against their teaching and philosophy?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 12, 2018 06:04pm

Good and talented young man, who will do well in politics. We need young people in politics and all other institutions to act honesty and professionally.

Harmony-1©
Feb 12, 2018 06:32pm

@zalmay - He is not 'inheriting' chairmanship of party. A candidate and chairman are two very different things!

