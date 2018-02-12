Profile: Ali Tareen, the aspirant to NA-154
Relatively new to the political arena, Ali Tareen is the son of businessman-turned-politician Jahangir Tareen — a key member of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Ali is currently pursuing an Executive MBA programme at Oxford University. His website describes him as a social entrepreneur focused on bringing change to South Punjab through his NGOs and a cricket project that aims to "discover, develop and foster talent [...] and to support club cricket and bring players from South Punjab into the national team".
He became actively involved in politics during his father's by-election campaign for the NA-154 Lodhran seat in 2015. The older Tareen lost his National Assembly seat in December 2017 after the Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified him for "being dishonest". Soon after the verdict, Jahangir, known as one of the wealthiest lawmakers of Pakistan, abdicated his post as the PTI general secretary but continued to stand next to party leader Imran Khan.
Ali is now contesting the seat left vacant by his father's disqualification and is tipped as the favourite to win NA-154.
The Tareen family — contesting its third election in the constituency — has been working tirelessly to clinch the poll.
Local journalists say the family has become the most powerful political group of the area because of the constant presence of Jahangir Tareen and his son in the constituency and their public welfare projects.
“The entry of Tareen as a philanthropist has changed the entire political situation of the district,” said journalist Mirza Rajab Baig, adding that the family’s sugar mills in Katcha Khoh, Khanewal, had also become a best election campaign tool where sugarcane growers of Lodhran were being largely accommodated at a time when the farmers of other areas were facing hardship to sell their crop.
He said the Tareens would win over several groups in this poll, which earlier belonged to PML-N's Baloch camp.
Comments (20)
Assalam o Alaikum, we need new young talent in politics to join the old gold politicians for successful Pakistan. Thanks
@Madiha Naseem Indeed!
InshaAllah, young people will change Pakistan. They have better ideas, we must encourage them all.
his wikipedia profile is blocked and deleted.
@Madiha Naseem Yeah New Young Talent from the same political families , this makes perfect sense .... i see no diff between any political party when it comes to family politics
Certain leader of a certain party used to denounce "dynastic politics". Can anyone guess who?
I was shocked to see that he is nominated by those who do NOT believe in 'family' politics !!!!
IS not against their teaching and philosophy?
Good and talented young man, who will do well in politics. We need young people in politics and all other institutions to act honesty and professionally.
@zalmay - He is not 'inheriting' chairmanship of party. A candidate and chairman are two very different things!
Dynasty is no good for any position in government but open competition else country will be ruined. Look what dynasty did to other countries when they chose descendent to lead them.
So much for being against dynasty in politics!!......instead of teaching public a the law maker (NA, PA, senate) job is to legislate and make laws to ensure that the people rights are protected rather than granting people favors (bribe) to gain votes and influence for one self.
If he is so interested in welfare of local people then participate in local city level politics or be just a social worker, rather than using social work as an investment for your own power.
While it is true that nepotism and the like should now be encouraged in PTI, however I feel some of the people here are being a bit too quixotic expecting Ali Tareen not to run.
The reason I opine this, is because, his father Jahangir Tareen has been one of the founding fathers of the party, and one of its principal finical backers.
Naturally he expects some influence and control in the party, despite his resignation earlier, this is achieved by keeping his son in the mix. What about this is soo disheartening?
@Abdul disagree, honest person not camouflage of honesty.
@zalmay can you name any party which can sustain in Pakistan without dynastic politics. Only example is JI which is proven failure and now see the condition of mqm
People must realize that there's a difference between him and Bilawal or Maryam. He isn't using his father's name to gain any sympathy or fame; instead, his focus is on making an image of his own - which is NOT dynastic in any way. Maryam and Bilawal are clearly using their parent's fame to gain sympathy, and the proof of this is in their speeches where they constantly compare themselves to Nawaz or Bhutto. Bilawal and Maryam are going to lead the whole party while the seniors within the party aren't going to be selected on merit. On the other hand, Tareen's son is only taking part for one of the seats, and is nowhere near others who are at higher ranks than him. Dynastic politics is when you neglect other's merit and experience, and bring in a family member of you own to take up a higher rank within the party.
Ali tareen is young blood , and we need young blood. And pti is a great party.
Good luck Ali.
the height of hypocrisy by Imran Khan and PTI. Father like a son. Political dynasty at his best.
@ali A lala : Wikipedia profiles are not 100% true specially of politicians from Pakistani origin.